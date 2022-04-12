'Reckless' for some countries to lift face mask mandate, Duterte says

MANILA, Philippines — It was "reckless" for some countries to lift the face mask mandate, President Rodrigo Duterte said, as he announced that the wearing of the facial protection against COVID-19 would be required until he steps down from office.

During a pre-recorded public address aired Monday night, Duterte asked Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire what caused the resurgence of the virus in countries like Japan, SIngapore and China.

Vergeire noted that the surge in COVID-19 infections, which was driven by the Omicron sublineage BA.2, started in Europe before spreading in Hong Kong and South Korea. She added that the BA.2 sublineage became dominant in the Philippines from January to March.

"That's why experts are saying we are blessed because we were able to overcome already and we are done with the challenge posed by BA.2," Vergeire said.

Vergeire said Hong Kong's hospital healthcare system was overwhelmed because many of its elderly population are not yet vaccinated. The United Kingdom, meanwhile, eased some restrictions and removed the face mask mandate, resulting in an increase in cases, she added.

"Perhaps because they are already complacent, ma'am, because it was a reckless move to not — to stop urging people to wear masks," Duterte said.

Duterte said he would retain the face mask requirement since the Philippines "cannot hardly afford to meet another wave of pandemic"

"I'll just state my case — there is no way that masks will not be required. It will be a part of the protocol for a long time until the last day of my office. That's my order and you have to follow that," Duterte, who will step down from the presidency on June 30, said.

"Someday, it won't be my problem anymore but I’m just advising our countrymen that it is really important. We are not out of the woods actually. We are still in a bind," he added.



Duterte reminded the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and to follow safety protocols like frequent handwashing.

"Remember that COVID is here to stay. It becomes irrelevant, then we won't be afraid of it. Everybody is vaccinated and we do not have to worry about contamination again because each body is fighting the virus. But they said a good number of Filipinos remain unvaccinated," he said.

"So let me just appeal to everybody: get vaccinated or else we will not be able to solve the problem."

The Philippines remains at minimal risk for COVID-19 with low healthcare utilization rates as of April 11.