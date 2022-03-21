^

Headlines

Isko party urges Comelec to implement digital signatures for May polls

Philstar.com
March 21, 2022 | 6:00pm
Isko party urges Comelec to implement digital signatures for May polls
This screengrab taken March 3, 2022 shows Isko Moreno's political strategist, Lito Banayo (left) and Aksyon Demokratiko chair Ernest Ramel (right) speaking to reporters at a press conference.
Philstar.com Screengrab / Isko Moreno Domagoso on Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The political party of Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno urged the Commission on Elections to fully implement the use of digital signatures for the May elections after the poll body decided to use the technology in only three highly-urbanized areas.

In a letter to the Comelec en banc dated March 10, Aksyon Demokratiko chair Ernest Ramel said that “we should neither limit the digital signing of the Board of Election Inspectors to the National Capital Region, Cebu City and Davao City, nor just simply expand the distribution of iButtons to other regions and provinces.” 

Ramel maintained the party's original stance that the provisions of the Omnibus Election Code as revised by Republic Act No. 9365 should be followed.

Under the law, the Board of Election Inspectors and the Board of Canvassers are required to digitally sign and electronically transmit the Election Return and Certificate of Canvass, respectively.

The Aksyon Demokratiko chair also pointed out that Republic Act No. 9365 requires the use of the Philippine National Public Key Infrastructure digital signature issued by the Department of Information and Communications Technology for the upcoming elections.

'Compliance, digital signatures can prevent election hacks'

To recall, the Comelec En Banc on February 9 of this year approved the use of iButtons for digital signature only in Metro Manila, Metro Cebu, and Metro Davao after the conduct and subsequent failure of several bidding procedures. 

This prompted the Comelec Advisory Council to recommend that in addition to the three highly-urbanized cities, Comelec should expand the area of distribution of iButtons for digital signatures to include other regions and provinces “to help prevent election-related anomalies and for teachers to familiarize themselves on the use of such technology for future elections.”  

Ramel noted that these were observed during the holding of mock elections on December 29 last year. He said at the time that the party believed that Comelec "had really prepared to comply with the provisions on the use of digital signatures."

"The original concept is to give the more than 300,000 electoral board members digital certificates, but Comelec was forced to limit the distribution of such to the three highly-urbanized cities due to multiple challenges such as capacity to deliver bulk units and cable assembly, and the lack of time to procure needed supplies considering the proximity of the elections," the party wrote in a statement sent to reporters Monday afternoon. 

Aksyon Demokratiko said such issues be “escalated soonest to proper authorities,” noting that Comelec was able to comply with a Supreme Court ruling in 2016 regarding the generation of voter’s receipt by the voter counting machine in just a few weeks without due consideration on the resources to be utilized. 

Ramel said Aksyon Demokratiko fully supports the recommendation of the CAC for Comelec to deploy the DICT’s Mobile Security Operations Center onto the Comelec Transparency Server to help monitor network traffic for any possible cybersecurity issues.

He added that with MSOC deployed, repeats of hacking incidents that happened a few weeks before the 2016 elections can be prevented. 

2022 ELECTIONS

COMELEC

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS

ISKO MORENO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Robredo draws her biggest crowd, but says more 'Kakampinks' needed for poll win

Robredo draws her biggest crowd, but says more 'Kakampinks' needed for poll win

By Xave Gregorio | 10 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo acknowledged that while the thick crowd is a boost for her candidacy, more must join the ranks...
Headlines
fbtw
Navy relieves officer over alleged online threat vs Kabataan party-list nominee

Navy relieves officer over alleged online threat vs Kabataan party-list nominee

1 day ago
"As an organization that seeks to protect the Filipino people, the Philippine Navy does not condone or tolerate irresponsible...
Headlines
fbtw
Isko Moreno defends Mocha Uson

Isko Moreno defends Mocha Uson

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 21 hours ago
Presidential aspirant and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno on Saturday defended his newest political ally, controversial political...
Headlines
fbtw
'Not soliciting': Gutoc takes Moreno's lead, says would be 'grateful' for Duterte endorsement

'Not soliciting': Gutoc takes Moreno's lead, says would be 'grateful' for Duterte endorsement

By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
"I was known as a critic, but President Rodrigo Duterte is a voter, which, he's a voter, right? And me as a human being, as...
Headlines
fbtw
DOLE inks deal on more work opportunities in Canada's Yukon

DOLE inks deal on more work opportunities in Canada's Yukon

1 day ago
The Department of Labor and Employment signed an agreement with the government of Yukon in Canada, allowing the deployment...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Biz groups, companies encourage workers to return to office

Biz groups, companies encourage workers to return to office

2 hours ago
The appeal to workers to return to office comes at a time of rising fuel costs and amid calls to implement a four-day workweek...
Headlines
fbtw
Local officials push 'best of both worlds' Robredo-Sara Duterte ticket

Local officials push 'best of both worlds' Robredo-Sara Duterte ticket

2 hours ago
A group supporting the presidential bid of Robredo and the vice presidential bid of Duterte-Carpio launched “ROSA 2022”...
Headlines
fbtw
CIDG files raps vs suspects linked to missing sabungeros

CIDG files raps vs suspects linked to missing sabungeros

By Angelica Y. Yang | 3 hours ago
This comes after the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs held hearings on the missing sabungeros linked to...
Headlines
fbtw
With no law requiring attendance, Comelec to meet on getting bets to go to debates

With no law requiring attendance, Comelec to meet on getting bets to go to debates

3 hours ago
The Commission on Elections will look into implementing additional sanctions for candidates who continue to snub electoral...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH logs 3,572 COVID-19 cases from March 14 to 20

DOH logs 3,572 COVID-19 cases from March 14 to 20

3 hours ago
According to the DOH, the daily average was 13% lower than the average reported from March 7 to 13.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with