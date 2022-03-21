Isko party urges Comelec to implement digital signatures for May polls

This screengrab taken March 3, 2022 shows Isko Moreno's political strategist, Lito Banayo (left) and Aksyon Demokratiko chair Ernest Ramel (right) speaking to reporters at a press conference.

MANILA, Philippines — The political party of Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno urged the Commission on Elections to fully implement the use of digital signatures for the May elections after the poll body decided to use the technology in only three highly-urbanized areas.

In a letter to the Comelec en banc dated March 10, Aksyon Demokratiko chair Ernest Ramel said that “we should neither limit the digital signing of the Board of Election Inspectors to the National Capital Region, Cebu City and Davao City, nor just simply expand the distribution of iButtons to other regions and provinces.”

Ramel maintained the party's original stance that the provisions of the Omnibus Election Code as revised by Republic Act No. 9365 should be followed.

Under the law, the Board of Election Inspectors and the Board of Canvassers are required to digitally sign and electronically transmit the Election Return and Certificate of Canvass, respectively.

The Aksyon Demokratiko chair also pointed out that Republic Act No. 9365 requires the use of the Philippine National Public Key Infrastructure digital signature issued by the Department of Information and Communications Technology for the upcoming elections.

'Compliance, digital signatures can prevent election hacks'

To recall, the Comelec En Banc on February 9 of this year approved the use of iButtons for digital signature only in Metro Manila, Metro Cebu, and Metro Davao after the conduct and subsequent failure of several bidding procedures.

This prompted the Comelec Advisory Council to recommend that in addition to the three highly-urbanized cities, Comelec should expand the area of distribution of iButtons for digital signatures to include other regions and provinces “to help prevent election-related anomalies and for teachers to familiarize themselves on the use of such technology for future elections.”

Ramel noted that these were observed during the holding of mock elections on December 29 last year. He said at the time that the party believed that Comelec "had really prepared to comply with the provisions on the use of digital signatures."

"The original concept is to give the more than 300,000 electoral board members digital certificates, but Comelec was forced to limit the distribution of such to the three highly-urbanized cities due to multiple challenges such as capacity to deliver bulk units and cable assembly, and the lack of time to procure needed supplies considering the proximity of the elections," the party wrote in a statement sent to reporters Monday afternoon.

Aksyon Demokratiko said such issues be “escalated soonest to proper authorities,” noting that Comelec was able to comply with a Supreme Court ruling in 2016 regarding the generation of voter’s receipt by the voter counting machine in just a few weeks without due consideration on the resources to be utilized.

Ramel said Aksyon Demokratiko fully supports the recommendation of the CAC for Comelec to deploy the DICT’s Mobile Security Operations Center onto the Comelec Transparency Server to help monitor network traffic for any possible cybersecurity issues.

He added that with MSOC deployed, repeats of hacking incidents that happened a few weeks before the 2016 elections can be prevented.