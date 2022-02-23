

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
HRW urges presidential candidates to pledge to drop cases vs De Lima
 


Philstar.com
February 23, 2022 | 3:51pm





 
HRW urges presidential candidates to pledge to drop cases vs De Lima
Detained Sen. Leila M. de Lima attends the continuation of trial on the third drug case filed against her at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 256 on Feb. 16, 2021.. 
Released / Sen. Leila De Lima's office
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Human Rights Watch urged presidential candidates to pledge to drop charges against detained Sen. Leila De Lima, who will mark her year day in detention on Thursday.


Asia director at HRW Brad Adams said in a statement: “Senator de Lima’s long-term wrongful detention exemplifies the lawlessness and cruelty of the Duterte administration.”



“Candidates for president should commit to free De Lima immediately and to rebuild the Philippines’ tarnished criminal justice system to meet international standards,” Adams added.


De Lima went with arresting police officers at the Senate grounds in Pasay City on Feb. 24, 2017.


The staunch critic of President Rodrigo Duterte was charged with three drug trafficking charges, which were later amended to conspiracy to commit drug charges. She was accused of receiving money from the illegal drug trade at the New Bilibid Prison when she was justice secretary.


She claimed that the charges against her were politically motivated, an accusation that the government has denied.


But the rights watchdog noted that the trial proceedings against the senator moved slowly in courts, with five judges withdrawing from the cases and at least two witnesses died in the national penitentiary.


To date, De Lima has been acquitted in one charge and is still facing two other charges.


The senator is mounting a re-election bid as she remained detained at the police’s headquarters in Quezon City. She is part of the slate of Vice President Leni Robredo, the de facto opposition leader.


“Leila De Lima has been a stalwart advocate for human rights in the Philippines before and since her wrongful arrest five years ago. She should not have to wait for the election of the country’s next president to be released,” Adams also said.


The Palace has long rejected calls to release De Lima, saying these are intrusions into the country's domestic affairs. — Kristine Joy Patag


 










 









2022 ELECTIONS
2022 POLLS
HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH
LEILA DE LIMA

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Ex-Sen. Osme&ntilde;a withdraws support for Isko over stance on ICC prosecution of Duterte







Ex-Sen. Osmeña withdraws support for Isko over stance on ICC prosecution of Duterte



By Xave Gregorio |
1 day ago 


Former Sen. Serge Osmeña said he withdrew his support for presidential candidate and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso...








Headlines
fbtw













Robredo tops CEAP survey







Robredo tops CEAP survey



By Evelyn Macairan |
16 hours ago 


Vice President Leni Robredo topped a recent survey for presidential candidates conducted by the Catholic Educational Association...








Headlines
fbtw













Past presidents of Philippine Bar Association back Robredo's Malaca&ntilde;ang bid







Past presidents of Philippine Bar Association back Robredo's Malacañang bid



By Kristine Joy Patag |
7 hours ago 


Past presidents of the Philippine Bar Association, the oldest voluntary organization of lawyers in the country, have endorsed...








Headlines
fbtw













DILG says no problem with 'privilege' of chopper picking up PNP chief from Balesin







DILG says no problem with 'privilege' of chopper picking up PNP chief from Balesin



By Franco Luna |
1 day ago 


"I traveled to Balesin island for private time and scheduled to return Monday morning via private transport. However, I was...








Headlines
fbtw













Fact check: Reposted TikTok of 'Pasaherong Kakampink' is VinCentiments clip







Fact check: Reposted TikTok of 'Pasaherong Kakampink' is VinCentiments clip



By Kristine Joy Patag |
1 day ago 


It is actually from a video that mentions a party-list for 








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Lacson, Sotto remind Filipinos to never forget Martial Law abuses







Lacson, Sotto remind Filipinos to never forget Martial Law abuses



By Angelica Y. Yang |
1 hour ago 


Lacson and Sotto said Filipinos have no reason to feel nostalgic about Martial Law where cronyism and persecution took place...








Headlines
fbtw













Former Comelec commissioner calls out abuse of human rights, sectors during campaign period







Former Comelec commissioner calls out abuse of human rights, sectors during campaign period



2 hours ago 


"We want to see concrete plans, not just the unity they're talking about," Precy Dagooc of the Alternative Politics Movement...








Headlines
fbtw













DepEd launches Galaw Pilipinas, a new calisthenics exercise routine







DepEd launches Galaw Pilipinas, a new calisthenics exercise routine



By Angelica Y. Yang |
2 hours ago 


The "Galaw Pilipinas" is a routine which draws inspiration from Philippine folk dances, festival movements, and arnis st...








Headlines
fbtw













Pantawid Pasada Program touted as 'economically viable' vs fuel excise tax suspension







Pantawid Pasada Program touted as 'economically viable' vs fuel excise tax suspension



By Angelica Y. Yang |
4 hours ago 


Estimates from Sen. Gatchalian's office showed that the Pantawid Pasada will only cost the government P1.94 billion if it...








Headlines
fbtw













Martial law torture victim Etta Rosales relives horror as dictator's son rises







Martial law torture victim Etta Rosales relives horror as dictator's son rises



By Cecil Morella |
5 hours ago 


Tortured and gang-raped by the elder Marcos' troops under martial law in the 1970s, the former history professor, now 82,...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN





 

or sign in with