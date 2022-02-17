Anti-corruption czar? Moreno says will give rival Lacson a Cabinet post if elected

Presidential bet Panfilo "Ping" Lacson addresses his supporters during the launch of his presidential bid at his hometown in Imus, Cavite on Feb. 8, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — If elected president, Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno said he is willing to give a Cabinet post to fellow presidential aspirant Sen. Panfilo Lacson, whom he described as “an asset of the country.”

In a statement sent to media, Moreno praised his election rival for cleaning up the police force during his time as chief of the Philippine National Police. Lacson, whose term as senator ends June 30, is also running for president under the Partido Reporma.

“Lacson is an asset of the country. That, I guarantee. He has a particular set of skills that are useful to suppress a problem in our community. And I do believe, he is qualified to do that. I will cross the bridge when I get there,” Moreno told reporters in Los Baños, Laguna on Wednesday.

“One of the best [platforms] is really fighting corruption. As much as the president of the country will have economic problems, because we have already committed to the people that the first two years of six years, Doc Willie and I will focus on life and livelihood. And I think with all the problems of our country, I need the same qualities as Senator Ping Lacson to address corruption and discipline."

Moreno added that leadership by example was a hallmark of Lacson, who implemented a “no-take” policy from all illegal activities, particularly illegal gambling.

Appointments will be based on merit, Moreno says

Asked if he is thinking of appointing Lacson as “anti-corruption czar,” the Aksyon Demokratiko standard-bearer replied: “We will never know. I’ll cross the bridge when I get there... But, as you have said, theoretically, that’s going to happen...I’ll do that. I’ll make an offer."

The 47-year-old presidential candidate said he will issue an executive order inviting all people based on merits, skills, abilities, and administrative capability to be part of his government.

“Of course, the important thing is that we can reassure people that we can work with anyone. And that is the kind of executive order we will make. The government will be formed immediately and what is really put in the government, the basis will be their qualification. Not who they voted for, who they campaigned for,” Moreno said.

“That is important to me because of the hardships of life today, what people need now is to act quickly, find a real solution to the risks facing life and health, and risks to employment and employment. I think that is the most important executive order your servant can make, ”Moreno added.

At both his announcement of his candidacy and eventual proclamation rally earlier this month, Moreno's ability to "work with anyone" has been one of his central themes.

"I get things done. I listen to specialists, to qualified people with good intentions...we always come up with a solution and we always find ways of doing it," he said at his campaign launch.

Yorme says ready to retire if campaign unsuccessful

If he fails to win the presidency, Moreno maintained he is ready to retire from politics and spend more time with his wife and five children.

“Well, I already committed myself, I will retire... I'll give my time back to my family,” Moreno said.

Fighting corruption is part of Moreno’s “Smart Governance” under his Bilis Kilos 10-Point Economic Agenda. He said one way of battling the menace is to limit human discretion in government transactions by simplifying government processes through digitization and automation.

The presidential candidate said his administration will be serious in its anti-corruption campaign and this can be done by adapting to existing technology that would limit human discretion in every government transaction like what he did as mayor of the City of Manila.

Moreno has also promised to promote the ease of doing business at all levels of government to curb corruption. In 2019, the Philippines ranked 95 out of 190 economies in the ease of doing business. — Franco Luna