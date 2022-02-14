

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Moreno unfazed by latest survey, says seeking 'people's endorsement'
 


Franco Luna - Philstar.com
February 14, 2022 | 6:08pm





 
Moreno unfazed by latest survey, says seeking 'people's endorsement'
Photo dated February 8, 2022 shows Aksyon Demokratiko standard-bearer and Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno speaking at his proclamation rally at the Kartilya ng Katipunan in Manila City.
Philstar.com / Franco Luna
 


MANILA, Philippines — The presidential campaign of Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno said it was unfazed by new survey results and endorsements, saying the most important endorsement would come from regular Filipinos. 


Speaking to members of the media at a press briefing Monday afternoon, Aksyon Demokratiko chair Ernest Ramel said that Moreno's interviews with Boy Abunda and the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas were "clearly left out of the survey fieldwork" of the pre-election survey of Pulse Asia for the month of January.



"We can say that there was not enough traction as yet when Pulse Asia did its field work," Ramel said, pointing out that the latest Pulse Asia survey was conducted from January 19 to 24. 


READ: Isko Moreno confident of support from 'silent majority'


As in the last survey, Moreno still had the highest second-choice voter preference or among voters whose first choice for the presidency decides to withdraw from the elections, notching 24% of second-choice votes.


But when it came to first-choice votes, Moreno was still tied with Sen. Manny Pacquiao for the third place overall with just 8% of the total vote. Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son of the late ousted dictator, had a sizable lead with 60% support, while Vice President Leni Robredo had 16%.


Ramel on Monday brushed off the survey's findings, claiming that the Moreno campaign's internal findings showed that the Manila city chief "was a clear winner in the January 22 and 27 interviews and the Feb. 4 KBP forum."


"There is now a downward trend for the current frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Jr., barely-changed numbers for the former runner-up VP Leni Robredo, who was overtaken by the consistently improving numbers of the former third placer Mayor Isko Moreno," he went as far as claiming.


"Nonetheless, periodic surveys are snapshots of a point in time, and with 84 days to go in this campaign, voter preferences are likely to shift, a phenomenon which we have seen through several elections since the fall of the Marcos dictatorship."


Ramel also cited figures by market research company Tangere in arguing that Moreno "gained the most from the recent string of candidate forums and interviews."


RELATED: Isko strategist says Marcos' numbers going down due to media no-shows


Moreno's campaign sorties over the weekend took him to Quezon City, Cavite City, and Calbayog City. His campaign team noted a generally warm response from supporters in those areas. It also released photos of Moreno shaking hands with supporters despite Comelec rules banning physical contact with election candidates.


"I will leave it to you to judge. I will always leave it to the people [but] I’m always open to help. I need all kinds of help," he said. 


Moreno is campaigning to bring his proactive and dynamic brand of leadership around the country and replicate his achievements as mayor of the capital city. He has promised to focus on the problems of housing, education, health care and jobs.


In a separate statement, Moreno said he was undeterred by endorsements clinched by his rivals, saying he believes he is "on the way to getting the most important endorsement of all – the endorsement from the Filipino people."


"The most important endorsement I want to get is ordinary Juan dela Cruz, Petra, Maria, the people on the street, the people at home," Moreno said Sunday in a chance interview with reporters before his motorcade around Pasay City.


“So that's the endorsement I want, the people's endorsement. I am not bothered, as long as it is important, the people are there, the silent majority is there, we feel them, we are happy."


 










 









2022 ELECTIONS
AKSYON DEMOKRATIKO
ISKO MORENO

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending

 




Latest














Trending







Booked for that day again, Marcos won't attend CNN Philippines' debates







Booked for that day again, Marcos won't attend CNN Philippines' debates



By Kristine Joy Patag |
8 hours ago 


Presidential Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is skipping his third forum moderated by an independent media organization,...








Headlines
fbtw













Blue Ribbon puts arrest order vs Rose Nono Lin on hold for surgery







Blue Ribbon puts arrest order vs Rose Nono Lin on hold for surgery



By Angelica Y. Yang |
6 hours ago 


The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee agreed to suspend the arrest order against congressional bet Rose Nono Lin, who holds...








Headlines
fbtw













Pulse Asia: Marcos' lead grows, Robredo's lead shrinks in January pre-election surveys







Pulse Asia: Marcos' lead grows, Robredo's lead shrinks in January pre-election surveys



By Franco Luna |
1 day ago 


Vice President Leni Robredo's 20% of respondents in the last Pulse Asia survey in December shrunk down to just 16% for...








Headlines
fbtw













Metro Manila mayors unanimously call for Alert Level 2 extension until end-February







Metro Manila mayors unanimously call for Alert Level 2 extension until end-February



By Franco Luna |
7 hours ago 


"While the [data is] truly encouraging and manifest an improving COVID-19 situation in the NCR... there is an urgent need...








Headlines
fbtw













PWD groups call out former Speaker Alvarez for using autism as insult







PWD groups call out former Speaker Alvarez for using autism as insult



By Franco Luna |
3 hours ago 


"How can you expect people to vote for you when your words betray your true intentions Mr. Alvarez? You should apologize to...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Pangilinan files cyber libel raps vs YouTube channel Maharlika







Pangilinan files cyber libel raps vs YouTube channel Maharlika



1 hour ago 


Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan has filed a criminal complaint against the creators and management of YouTube channel...








Headlines
fbtw













Bishop Bacani: Bro. Mike's Marcos endorsement is personal, not El Shaddai's







Bishop Bacani: Bro. Mike's Marcos endorsement is personal, not El Shaddai's



2 hours ago 


El Shaddai leader Bro. Mike Velarde’s endorsement of presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos...








Headlines
fbtw













Metro Manila to stay under Alert Level 2 until end-February







Metro Manila to stay under Alert Level 2 until end-February



2 hours ago 


The capital region will retain current restrictions against COVID-19 from February 16 to 28, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles...








Headlines
fbtw













Lacson, Pacquiao, Robredo to skip debate hosted by Quiboloy's media network







Lacson, Pacquiao, Robredo to skip debate hosted by Quiboloy's media network



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
3 hours ago 


Pacquiao, an Evangelical Christian, said Monday he cannot participate in the debate hosted by Sonshine Media Network International...








Headlines
fbtw













Imee Marcos: Scrap fish importation permits, shorten closed season instead







Imee Marcos: Scrap fish importation permits, shorten closed season instead



By Angelica Y. Yang |
6 hours ago 


The agriculture department should stop giving the green light to import more fish and should have decided on shortening...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with