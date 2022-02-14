Moreno unfazed by latest survey, says seeking 'people's endorsement'

Photo dated February 8, 2022 shows Aksyon Demokratiko standard-bearer and Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno speaking at his proclamation rally at the Kartilya ng Katipunan in Manila City.

MANILA, Philippines — The presidential campaign of Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno said it was unfazed by new survey results and endorsements, saying the most important endorsement would come from regular Filipinos.

Speaking to members of the media at a press briefing Monday afternoon, Aksyon Demokratiko chair Ernest Ramel said that Moreno's interviews with Boy Abunda and the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas were "clearly left out of the survey fieldwork" of the pre-election survey of Pulse Asia for the month of January.

"We can say that there was not enough traction as yet when Pulse Asia did its field work," Ramel said, pointing out that the latest Pulse Asia survey was conducted from January 19 to 24.

As in the last survey, Moreno still had the highest second-choice voter preference or among voters whose first choice for the presidency decides to withdraw from the elections, notching 24% of second-choice votes.

But when it came to first-choice votes, Moreno was still tied with Sen. Manny Pacquiao for the third place overall with just 8% of the total vote. Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son of the late ousted dictator, had a sizable lead with 60% support, while Vice President Leni Robredo had 16%.

Ramel on Monday brushed off the survey's findings, claiming that the Moreno campaign's internal findings showed that the Manila city chief "was a clear winner in the January 22 and 27 interviews and the Feb. 4 KBP forum."

"There is now a downward trend for the current frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Jr., barely-changed numbers for the former runner-up VP Leni Robredo, who was overtaken by the consistently improving numbers of the former third placer Mayor Isko Moreno," he went as far as claiming.

"Nonetheless, periodic surveys are snapshots of a point in time, and with 84 days to go in this campaign, voter preferences are likely to shift, a phenomenon which we have seen through several elections since the fall of the Marcos dictatorship."

Ramel also cited figures by market research company Tangere in arguing that Moreno "gained the most from the recent string of candidate forums and interviews."

Moreno's campaign sorties over the weekend took him to Quezon City, Cavite City, and Calbayog City. His campaign team noted a generally warm response from supporters in those areas. It also released photos of Moreno shaking hands with supporters despite Comelec rules banning physical contact with election candidates.

"I will leave it to you to judge. I will always leave it to the people [but] I’m always open to help. I need all kinds of help," he said.

Moreno is campaigning to bring his proactive and dynamic brand of leadership around the country and replicate his achievements as mayor of the capital city. He has promised to focus on the problems of housing, education, health care and jobs.

In a separate statement, Moreno said he was undeterred by endorsements clinched by his rivals, saying he believes he is "on the way to getting the most important endorsement of all – the endorsement from the Filipino people."

"The most important endorsement I want to get is ordinary Juan dela Cruz, Petra, Maria, the people on the street, the people at home," Moreno said Sunday in a chance interview with reporters before his motorcade around Pasay City.

“So that's the endorsement I want, the people's endorsement. I am not bothered, as long as it is important, the people are there, the silent majority is there, we feel them, we are happy."