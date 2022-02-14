Pangilinan files cyber libel raps vs YouTube channel Maharlika

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan has filed a criminal complaint against the creators and management of YouTube channel Maharlika, a pro-Marcos account, over “libelous” contents concerning his family.

In a statement on Monday, Pangilinan said they filed the complaint against Maharlika for alleged violation of Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

"The contents of the videos are all false, have no factual basis and are intended to destroy or damage my reputation as a senator, public servant, and a husband to one of the most beloved celebrities in the Philippines, Sharon Cuneta-Pangilinan," he said in his complaint.

The videos also aim to destroy his family and his relationship not only with his wife, but also with his children, he said.

He accused the persons behind the Maharlika channel, which he said has been posting a series of videos attacking him since May 21, 2021, of "[acting] in reckless disregard as to the truth or falsity of the statements in the video."

Pangilinan added that his wife and daughter Frankie also intend to file similar raps.

RELATED: Fact check: Media actually did report on Ilocos Sur caravan for Marcos

YouTube 's inaction

The filing comes months after Pangilinan also filed separate cyber libel raps against the people behind YouTube channels “Latest Chika” and “Starlet.” The senator said the videos he filed the complaints over have since been taken down.

Pangilinan noted in the complaint against Maharlika that numerous requests for take down were not acted on.

"[A]fter its inaction to his numerous requests to take down the libelous video content, tech giant Google, which owns YouTube, must explain how these videos do not violate its own community standards," Pangilinan's statement read.

The lawmaker also urged "corporations placing ads on these and similar YouTube channels to stop enabling these sites that peddle lies and disinformation."

In a January 2022 release, Pangilinan said he is "counting on social media platforms, advertisers, online shopping sites, media and concerned sectors to be allies in ensuring that truthful, helpful and life-saving information gain wider prominence online."

Pangilinan is Vice President Leni Robredo’s running-mate in the 2022 elections. — Kristine Joy Patag