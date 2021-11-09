

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Fact check: Media actually did report on Ilocos Sur caravan for Marcos
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 9, 2021 | 5:21pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Fact check: Media actually did report on Ilocos Sur caravan for Marcos
This photo release shows former Sen.Bongbong Marcos announcing he will run for president of the Philippines. 
BBM staff  /  Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A blogger on Facebook and YouTube made two posts claiming "mainstream" media did not want to report on the caravan for presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.



CLAIM: On November 7, blogger Maharlika made two posts on Facebook. The first has a caption "BBM caravan, ayaw ibalita ng Fakestream media."





Less than an hour later, she again posted: "Nakakabingi ang katahimikan ng Fakestream media sa BBM Caravan. Pero ang kawayan na tinalian ng Fenk ribbon at ang Kalabaw ni Lugaw na nag motorcade, headline at minu-minuto binabalita."



RATING: This is False.



FACTS:



What the posts said



Facebook vlogger Maharlika posted on November 7 a video of the motorcade titled "BBM caravan, grabe ang suporta." As caption, she said "fakestream" media — a jab at mainstream media commonly used by conspiracy theorists and suporters of former US President Donald Trump — did not want to report on it.






A separate post on the same day said the silence from the mainstream media on the caravan for Marcos was deafening.






The page has been posting photos in support of Marcos. The vlogger has also been conducting a "presidential kalye survey" for her viewers.



What the posts left out



A Google search showed that ABS-CBN News, Rappler and Inquirer published reports on the caravan in Ilocos Sur on Sunday.



ABS-CBN journalist Jacque Manabat also posted a tweet at 2:01 p.m., asking for social media users who took photos and videos of the event and who were willing to be interviewed. 



ABS-CBN has stories on the caravan in Filipino and English. They also posted a separate photo caption showing the motorcade. The story in Filipino was posted at 4:57 p.m. on Sunday.



Rappler, which mainly published in English, also had one story up on their website, posted 5:05 p.m. on the same day. 



Inquirer also reported on the same day that the motorcade drew some 8,000 supporters as organizers claimed.



State-run PTV4 also posted on its Twitter account photos from the event, screen grabbed from an official fan page video of Gov. Ryan Luis Singson. 



Marcos' arrival in Tacloban City to attend events in commemoration of Supertyphoon Yolanda anniversary on Monday meanwhile was covered by both national and regional media, as seen on their social media accounts. Articles were also written on the presser.



Essential context



The Digital News Report 2020 noted that the Philippine media has been subjected to increased attacks during the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.



It said in its 2021 report, that Filipinos' trust  in news rose to 32% from 27% in 2020, while trust in news from social media fell to 20% from 22%.



Despite the slight increase in trust, the report noted that "journalists that have been critical of the government continue to face attacks and online harassment."



The report notes that "distrust in news brands has declined except for Rappler, which government supporters continue to attack," highlighting the role that accusations of bias and unfair coverage impacts trust in media.



A section of the same report, focusing on perceptions of fair news coverage, also noted that there is "a long tradition of research showing that opposing political partisans both have a tendency to see media coverage as biased against them."



It continues: "But at the same time, in most countries those on the right are more likely to think they are covered unfairly – perhaps influenced by a long-running narrative from right-wing politicians about media bias (the UK is relatively unusual in that this perception is more common among those on the left)." 



Why does this matter? 



As of November 9, Maharlika’s first video post on Facebook has earned 17,000 reactions and 931 comments. It was also shared 994 times. The post also landed in Philstar.com’s monitoring on Crowdtangle.



The second post was shared 1,100 times, with 21,000 reactions and 2,900 comments as of November 9.



More than 300 journalists have committed to fact-based coverage of the 2022 elections. Members of the Philippine media industry earlier this year committed "to provide accurate, reliable and essential information that will empower voters and encourage public discussion and debate."



Despite that pledge, many newsrooms have been hit by revenue drops and staff cuts, which have made coverage more challenging. Some reporters use crowdsourcing — using their social media accounts to look for content and for interviewees — if they are too far away to cover an event or cannot be there physically.



Staff cuts, especially in the regions, also mean there are fewer journalists who can cover events outside Metro Manila. The shutdown of ABS-CBN regional stations because of a House decision to deny the broadcast giant a franchise in 2020 has contributed to lack of coverage, not just of political rallies but also of other important issues. 



The media plays an important role in the elections, as emphasized by the US Embassy in the Philippines in a September 2021 report of ABS-CBN report.



John Groch of the US Embassy public affairs section recalled that in the 2020 polls in America, there were "efforts to provide correct and transparent information" that "helped [stabilize]" the US democratic system. — Kristine Joy Patag



This story is part of the Philippine Fact-check Incubator, an Internews initiative to build the fact-checking capacity of news organizations in the Philippines and encourage participation in global fact-checking efforts



Have a claim you want fact-checked? Reach out to us at editor@philstar.com.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      2022 POLLS
                                                      FACT CHECK
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: Despite lacking expertise, blogger claims Robredo has speech and mental problems
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: Despite lacking expertise, blogger claims Robredo has speech and mental problems


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Mejorada in his video also referred to Robredo as being someone "[na] may saltik sa utak," which is considered a derogatory...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Group of professionals seeks to join bid in cancellation of presidential aspirant Marcos' COC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Group of professionals seeks to join bid in cancellation of presidential aspirant Marcos' COC


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
A group of ten professionals sought to join the plea to cancel the Certificate of Candidacy of presidential aspirant Ferdinand...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines ready for eventual reopening of borders to foreign tourists
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines ready for eventual reopening of borders to foreign tourists


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Immigration on Monday said they are ready should the national government lift its restrictions on foreign travelers...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 3 years since graft conviction of Imelda Marcos, Martial Law victims appeal affirmation of verdict
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
3 years since graft conviction of Imelda Marcos, Martial Law victims appeal affirmation of verdict


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Three years since the Sandiganbayan’s guilty verdict on former Rep. Imelda Marcos (Ilocos Norte), a group of martial...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Anti-drug cop Eduardo Acierto resurfaces, challenges Gordon to bare intel report                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Anti-drug cop Eduardo Acierto resurfaces, challenges Gordon to bare intel report


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Former cop Eduardo Acierto has resurfaced in a video challenging officials in the Duterte administration to act on his earlier...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Roque inclusion in international law body would be 'inappropriate, unacceptable' &mdash; lawyers' group
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Roque inclusion in international law body would be 'inappropriate, unacceptable' — lawyers' group


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
International democratic lawyers have joined in growing opposition to presidential spokesperson Harry Roque’s bid to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines gets 793,900 Astrazeneca doses donated by Germany
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets 793,900 Astrazeneca doses donated by Germany


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Germany's donation of new Astrazeneca doses to the Philippines was coursed through the COVAX Facility, according to Mala...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo wants NTF-ELCAC abolished
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo wants NTF-ELCAC abolished


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo, who is running for president in the 2022 elections, said she wants President Rodrigo Duterte’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines sees 1,409 new COVID-19 cases, 14 labs without data
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines sees 1,409 new COVID-19 cases, 14 labs without data


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tuesday's new cases pushed the Philippines' total COVID count to 2,806,694.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 As substitution deadline nears, Sara Duterte withdraws reelection bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
As substitution deadline nears, Sara Duterte withdraws reelection bid


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio withdrew her bid for reelection just six days before the deadline set by the Commission...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with