

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
OCTA: Metro Manila, Cavite, Rizal now at moderate risk
 


Philstar.com
January 30, 2022 | 9:48am





 
OCTA: Metro Manila, Cavite, Rizal now at moderate risk
People queue to receive COVID-19 vaccine at a drugstore along Bayan-Bayan Ave. in Marikina City during the pilot implementation of the government’s “Resbakuna sa mga Botika” program on Jan. 20, 2022.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos
 


MANILA, Philippines — Though positivity rates are still high, Metro Manila, Cavite and Rizal are now at moderate risk for COVID-19 infection, independent pandemic monitor OCTA Research said Sunday. 


OCTA Research fellow Guido David said in a tweet Sunday morning that Metro Manila could improve to low-risk "within two weeks if [the] downtrend continues."


"Note that positivity rates are still very high at over 20%. Batangas, Laguna, [and] Quezon still at high risk. We need to strictly comply with health protocols to bring this down to low risk," he said.


"Cases are decreasing in Region 4A and 3, and the rest of the Philippines as a whole. The uptick in NCR yesterday was a surprise and not really supported by other indicators. We will see today if the uptick continues."




The moderate classification, David said, was based on indicators used by covidactnow.org. According to CovidActNow, COVID-19 risk in an area is determined based on: 


    

  • Daily new cases, which "represents the current amount of COVID in a community."
    
 
    • 

  • Infection rate is the direction and speed of growth. "Daily new cases may be low, but if infection rate is high, then we know that daily new cases will be high in the near future."
    
 
    • 

  • Positive test rate is a measure of our confidence in the underlying data. For instance, if daily new cases and infection rate are both low, but test positivity is high, then the lack of sufficient testing suggests that we are not capturing the true levels of COVID and both daily new cases and infection rate are actually higher than what is currently reported.
    • 



As it currently stands, Metro Manila still has an average daily attack rate of 23.01, indicating high risk, along with a low-risk healthcare utilization risk of 40% and a positivity rate of 20%.


The positivity rates of higher than 20%—which mean that more than one in every five tests will come out positive—are still nowhere near the World Health Organization's benchmark of 5% for opening economies. 


However, the capital region also registered a growth rate of minus-68%. 


Per the Department of Health's data drop, Metro Manila made up 3,625 of the 17,305 cases on Saturday. The new cases were also good for a positivity rate of 33.3% out of 56,447 total tests conducted. 


"A low-risk classification will depend on how quickly cases decrease below 1,000 per day. The public must continue to strictly comply with health protocols to sustain the downward momentum," David said. 




Franco Luna


 












 









COVID-19 PANDEMIC







As It Happens



LATEST UPDATE: January 30, 2022 - 10:09am 




Bite-sized updates on the emerging coronavirus Omicron variant outbreak and third wave of the pandemic in the Philippines. — Photo by The STAR/Miguel de Guzman







January 30, 2022 - 10:09am 


COVID-19 cases are decreasing in Regions 4A, 3 and the rest of the Philippines, OCTA Research says.


OCTA Research fellow Guido David says the rise in cases in Metro Manila was a surprise and "not really supported by other indicators."


David further predicts 14,000 to 18,000 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, with 2,000 coming from the capital region.


 





January 29, 2022 - 8:55pm 


The Department of Health reports an additional 17,382 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 3,528,796.


To date, there are 213,587 active cases.







January 28, 2022 - 4:08pm 


The Department of Health logs 18,638 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national tally to 3,511,491.


There 231,658 active cases.







January 26, 2022 - 4:18pm 


The Department of Health logs an additional 15,789 additional COVID-19 infections, raising the country’s nationwide tally to 3,475,293.


There are 230,410 active cases, of which nearly 95% had mild illness.







January 25, 2022 - 4:12pm 


The Department of Health reports 17,677 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national tally to 3,459,656.


To date, there are 247,451 active cases.


















Philstar







 

















    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Comelec commissioner wants chief to review Guanzon&rsquo;s actions on Marcos case






 
Comelec commissioner wants chief to review Guanzon’s actions on Marcos case



By Xave Gregorio |
20 hours ago 


Comelec Commissioner Aimee Ferolino wants Comelec chief Sheriff Abas to take a look at Comelec Commissioner Guanzon’s...








Headlines
fbtw













Ping: All bets have common enemies







Ping: All bets have common enemies



By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
11 hours ago 


Partido Reporma standard-bearer Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson said he does not consider other presidential candidates...








Headlines
fbtw













Pacquiao: Filipinos shouldn't vote for Bongbong, Isko due to 'corruption issues'







Pacquiao: Filipinos shouldn't vote for Bongbong, Isko due to 'corruption issues'



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
1 day ago 


Pacquiao, in an interview with television host Boy Abunda aired on Friday, was asked to give reasons why Filipinos should...








Headlines
fbtw













Isko Moreno eyes navy man as defense chief







Isko Moreno eyes navy man as defense chief



By Ghio Ong |
11 hours ago 


If elected president, Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso vowed to appoint a navy official as his defense...








Headlines
fbtw













Goverment urged: Stop price hike of basic goods







Goverment urged: Stop price hike of basic goods



By Jose Rodel Clapano |
11 hours ago 


Former senator Jinggoy Estrada has urged the government to do everything possible to stop the price hike of basic commodities...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Metro Manila better prepared for dry season







Metro Manila better prepared for dry season



By Catherine Talavera |
11 hours ago 


As the water level at Angat Dam continues to drop, the National Water Resources Board said Metro Manila and nearby areas are...








Headlines
fbtw













Leonen to Bar examinees: Chill, don&rsquo;t panic







Leonen to Bar examinees: Chill, don’t panic



By Robertzon Ramirez |
11 hours ago 


Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen yesterday urged Bar examinees to “just chill” and “do not...








Headlines
fbtw









 



Oil prices go up Tuesday







Oil prices go up Tuesday



By Danessa Rivera |
11 hours ago 


Oil prices will be raised for the fifth straight week on Tuesday.








Headlines
fbtw













Gibo seeks to empower LGUs







Gibo seeks to empower LGUs



11 hours ago 


Former defense secretary Gilberto “Gibo” Teodoro Jr. will work to enable local government units to be as autonomous...








Headlines
fbtw













Media security vanguards designated vs threats







Media security vanguards designated vs threats



By Alexis Romero |
11 hours ago 


The Philippine National Police has designated “media security vanguards” who would handle threats against journalists...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with