Recoveries surpass 3 million as 32,744 new COVID-19 cases logged

Indviduals get inoculated with AstraZeneca vaccine in a health clinic in Bocobo, Ermita, Manila on Jan. 21, 2022 as part of the government program dubbed as "Resbakuna sa Botika."

MANILA, Philippines — The number of individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 in the Philippines exceeded three million on Friday, the Department of Health said as it recorded over 32,000 additional infections.

The DOH logged 16,385 new recoveries, raising the total to 3,012,156.

The agency also tallied 32,744 additional infections, pushing the COVID-19 caseload to 3,357,083.

Of the newly, reported cases, 96% occurred from January 8 to 21.

The regions with the highest number of additional infections during that period were Metro Manila (22%), Calabarzon (20%) and Central Luzon (13%).

The number of active cases was at 291,618—a new record high. Around 95% of active cases have mild illness.

The country’s death toll rose by 156 to 53,309.

According to the DOH, 44% of 75,335 samples on January 19 tested positive for COVID-19, way above the threshold set by the World Health Organization.

Three testing laboratories did not submit data to the department.

Vaccine hesitancy shrinks

— Gaea Katreena Cabico