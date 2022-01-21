Recoveries surpass 3 million as 32,744 new COVID-19 cases logged
MANILA, Philippines — The number of individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 in the Philippines exceeded three million on Friday, the Department of Health said as it recorded over 32,000 additional infections.
The DOH logged 16,385 new recoveries, raising the total to 3,012,156.
The agency also tallied 32,744 additional infections, pushing the COVID-19 caseload to 3,357,083.
Of the newly, reported cases, 96% occurred from January 8 to 21.
The regions with the highest number of additional infections during that period were Metro Manila (22%), Calabarzon (20%) and Central Luzon (13%).
The number of active cases was at 291,618—a new record high. Around 95% of active cases have mild illness.
The country’s death toll rose by 156 to 53,309.
According to the DOH, 44% of 75,335 samples on January 19 tested positive for COVID-19, way above the threshold set by the World Health Organization.
Three testing laboratories did not submit data to the department.
Vaccine hesitancy shrinks
- Vaccine skepticism continued to decline, polling firm Social Weather Stations said, after only 8% of adult Filipinos said they were unwilling to get immunized against COVID-19 in December.
- Commuters and transport workers can get vaccinated at transport hubs, train stations, and even tollways soon.
- Malacañang said Filipinos who still test positive in required pre-departure COVID-19 test even after recovering recently may be allowed to enter the Philippines, provided they meet certain conditions.
- Generic drug manufacturers will make a cheaper version of Merck’s anti-COVID pill for 105 nations, including the Philippines.
- Makabayan bloc urged the House of Representatives to conduct an inquiry into the restrictions imposed on the unvaccinated, which groups said could be violative of human rights.
— Gaea Katreena Cabico
