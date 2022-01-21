Gov't OKs entry of recovered Filipinos who still test positive for COVID-19

Arriving passengers wearing protective masks wait for their luggage at the international airport in Manila on February 3, 2020.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos who have recently recovered from COVID-19 but still test positive in required pre-departure COVID-19 test may be allowed entry into the country, provided they meet certain conditions, Malacañang said Friday.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said this was approved by the government’s inter-agency task force.

Passengers must provide the following in lieu of the required negative pre-departure RT-PCR test:

Positive RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours prior to the date or time of departure from country or port of origin

Medical certificate issued by a licensed physician stating that the traveler has completed the mandatory isolation period, is no longer infectious, and has been allowed free movement or travel

Positive RT-PCR test taken not earlier than 10 days but not later than 30 days prior to date or time of departure from country or port of origin

Upon arrival, they will be required to undergo facility-based quarantine applicable to them based on the classification of the country or jurisdiction of origin, and their vaccination status.

If passengers are fully vaccinated and coming from "green list" territories, they will need to follow the quarantine period prescribed for fully vaccinated passengers from "yellow list" countries.

Fully-vaccinated travelers from yellow areas need to undergo facility-based quarantine and get tested on the fifth day. If they are negative for COVID-19, they can be released for completion of home quarantine up to the seventh day.

Some individuals who recover from COVID-19 may continue testing positive despite no longer being infectious. — Gaea Katreena Cabico