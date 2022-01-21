

















































 
























Gov't to offer COVID-19 jabs at transport hubs, train stations
 


Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
January 21, 2022 | 1:56pm





 
Gov't to offer COVID-19 jabs at transport hubs, train stations
Passengers present their vaccination cards to personnel upon entry at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) in Tambo, Parañaque City on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. The Department of Transportation has started implementingn a "no vaccination, no ride" policy on public transportation throughout Metro Manila.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
 


MANILA, Philippines — COVID-19 vaccines will soon be available at transport terminals and train stations in a bid to accelerate the government’s immunization efforts, Malacañang said Friday.


Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the Department of Transportation and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority will hold a mobile COVID-19 vaccination drive for commuters and transport workers at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange from January 24 to 28.



Five hundred AstraZeneca vaccine doses will be administered per day at PITX. Nograles said walk-ins are allowed, with registration to be done onsite.


The official added that the government will also open vaccination sites at train stations, ports and tollways in the next few days.


The move comes after authorities began the implementation of the “no vaccine, no ride” policy in Metro Manila, a rule that has been criticized as impractical and violative of people’s right to travel. Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello clarified Wednesday that workers are exempted from the controversial policy.


The government this week rolled out booster shots at privately owned pharmacies and clinics in Metro Manila. Officials said the program will be expanded to other sites across the country.


Since March 2021, 56.8 million individuals have completed vaccination against COVID-19 and 59.6 million people have received partial protection. The government has so far administered nearly 5.9 million booster shots.


 










 









