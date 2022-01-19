

















































 
























Imported fish could gut local fishers, DA warned
 


Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
January 19, 2022 | 3:40pm





 
In a public briefing, Agriculture Secretary William Dar said he had signed the certificates of necessity to import (CNI) 60,000 MT of small pelagic fish.
STAR / File
 


MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Wednesday warned that a government decision to import 60,000 metric tons of fish could "kill" the livelihoods of local fishers while fisherfolk group Pamalakaya said that importation will not address low production in the sector.  


Agriculture Secretary William Dar has signed the certificates of necessity to import 60,000 MT of small pelagic fish this quarter to address an expected shortfall of around 119,000 MT of fish in the first three months of the year.



Pamalakaya (Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas) said it opposed importation, which they said will place a burden on local fisherfolk. 


"Flooding our local markets with imported fish will pose harm than good to our struggling fishing industry," the group said Wednesday.


"This liberalization scheme [will never address] the country’s crisis in fisheries production. Rather, it is burden to local fisherfolks whose fishery products are being outcompeted by imported fish," the group added. 


Lacson: Importation will 'kill' local fishers


In a separate statement, Sen. Panfilo Lacson, said that the decision to import may "kill" the livelihoods of local fisherfolk. "Import pa more! After killing our farmers by importing vegetables and fruits, it is the turn of our fishermen to die," he said on his Twitter account.


He added that he is "revolted" that the Philippines has to import galunggong (round scad) from China, which has bullied Filipino fishermen in the West Philippine Sea.


"Because of the incursions of Chinese vessels, we are denied 300,000 metric tons of fish... If you divide 30 million kilos of fish by 40 kilos, that would translate to 7.5 million Filipino families who have to buy fish from sources other than the Philippines. That's unacceptable," Lacson said.


He previously said that importing fish and seafood has led to P1 billion in foregone revenues from 2015 to 2020, based on information obtained by his office.


Meanwhile, Asis Perez, former director of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources and current convenor of food security advocacy group Tugon Kabuhayan, told Philstar.com that the DA's move will "likely to affect" the livelihoods of local fishermen and fish producers.


One way to ensure the supply of fish in the country is to continue supporting local fisherfolk, Perez said. 


Asked about other measures that can help ensure the supply of fish, he answered: "We need to bar the entry of foreign fisherfolk without permits because they are competing directly against our fishers. We also need to stop importing fisheries products which are illegally-sourced."


'Lift closed fishing season'


Pamalakaya also urged the DA to lift the ongoing closed fishing season, which they believe is responsible for the "projected supply deficiency" of galunggong.


Fisheries Administrative Order 167-3 establishes a three-month closed fishing season across the Visayan Sea so sardines, herrings and mackerels can replenish their numbers. The ban will end this February.


"The existing closed fishing season creates an artificial shortage of fish and inflation [that is to the detriment of] fisherfolks and consumers," the group said.


 










 









