Air pollution in Manila, Marikina shot up on New Year's Day â€” DENR

Air pollution in Manila, Marikina shot up on New Year's Day — DENR

The PNP ordered a crackdown on prohibited firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices in December to reduce cases of firecracker-related deaths and injuries during Christmas and New Year’s Eve festivities.

MANILA, Philippines — Air pollution levels in the cities of Manila and Marikina have exceeded the safe standards during the first few hours of 2022, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources said Wednesday.

Data from the department’s Environmental Management Bureau showed that air pollution levels in the two cities went beyond the standard 150 micrograms per normal cubic meter (ug/Ncm) of particulate matter (PM) 10.

PM10 and PM2.5 include inhalable particles that are small enough to penetrate the thoracic region of the respiratory system. Particulate matter can be hazardous to human health and can aggravate the conditions of people with asthma and other respiratory diseases.

According to EMB, PM10 peaked at 347 ug/Ncm in Marikina City. It recorded an average concentration of 271 ug/Ncm from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m.—215% higher than the levels recorded last year.

Meanwhile, levels of PM10 reached a high of 156 ug/Ncm in Manila. The average concentration of 116 ug/Ncm was 68% higher compared to last year’s PM10 data.

The agency is still conducting manual monitoring of 11 stations.

EMB also reported high levels of PM2.5—a smaller and deadlier pollutant—from its Manila monitoring station, which reached a high of 113 ug/Ncm.

The short-term limit for PM2.5 is 35 ug/Ncm.

Monitoring stations in San Fernando City, Antipolo City, Biñan City, Puerto Princesa City, and Davao City recorded an increase in the average concentration of PM10, the agency said.

Stations in Davao City, Iligan City, and Zamboanga City also logged an increase in the concentration of PM2.5.

DENR Secretary Roy Cimatu urged local government units to enforce Executive Order 28 series of 2017 or the Regulation and Control of the Use of Firecrackers and Other Pyrotechnic Devises to prevent spikes in air pollution levels.

“Now more than ever we should work together to correct this way of celebrating New Year revelries as we are all aware of the pulmonary health risks these firecrackers carry,” he said.