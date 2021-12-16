

































































 




   







   















Headlines
                        
Parts of Visayas, Mindanao under Signal No. 4 as 'Odette' intensifies before landfall
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 16, 2021 | 1:14pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Parts of Visayas, Mindanao under Signal No. 4 as 'Odette' intensifies before landfall
Odette was last spotted 175 kilometers east of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte 
RAMBB 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Several areas in Visayas and Mindanao were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 4 as Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) continued to intensified prior to its landfall. 



Odette was last spotted 175 kilometers east of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte with peak winds of 185 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 230 kph, PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. bulletin.



The typhoon was heading west northwest at 25 kph.



According to the state weather bureau, the center of Odette’s eye is expected to make an initial landfall in the vicinity of Siargao-Bucas Grande Islands or Dinagat Islands between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.



PAGASA hoisted wind signal over the following areas:



TCWS No. 4



(Destructive typhoon-force winds prevailing or expected within 18 hours)



    
	
  • Southern Leyte
    • 
	
  • Eastern portion Bohol (Talibon, Trinidad, San Miguel, Dagohoy, Pilar, Sierra Bullones, Jagna, Garcia Hernandez, Duero, Guindulman, Anda, Candijay, Alicia, Mabini, Ubay, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Bien Unido)
    • 
	
  • Dinagat Islands
    • 
	
  • Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands
    • 




TCWS No. 3



(Destructive typhoon-force winds prevailing or expected within 18 hours)



    
	
  • Southern portion of Leyte (Abuyog, Mahaplag, Hilongos, Bato, Matalom, Hindang, Inopacan, City of Baybay, Javier, Macarthur)
    • 
	
  • Southern and central portions of Cebu (Camotes Islands, Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Asturias, Balamban, Cebu City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Toledo City, City of Talisay, Minglanilla, Samboan, Sibonga, Alcoy, Ginatilan, Boljoon, City of Carcar, Malabuyoc, Moalboal, Cordova, Oslob, Aloguinsan, Pinamungahan, Barili, Santander, Badian, Dalaguete, Alcantara, Ronda, Alegria, City of Naga, Argao, San Fernando, Dumanjug, Sogod)
    • 
	
  • Rest of Bohol
    • 
	
  • Negros Oriental
    • 
	
  • Siquijor
    • 
	
  • Southern and central portions of Negros Occidental (Calatrava, San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto, City of Talisay, Silay City, Bacolod City, Murcia, Bago City, Valladolid, Pulupandan, La Carlota City, San Enrique, La Castellana, Moises Padilla, Pontevedra, Hinigaran, Isabela, Binalbagan, City of Himamaylan, City of Kabankalan, Ilog, Cauayan, Candoni, City of Sipalay, Hinoba-An)
    • 
	
  • Guimaras
    • 
	
  • Northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Kitcharao, Jabonga, Santiago, Tubay, City of Cabadbaran)
    • 
	
  • Northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, City of Tandag)
    • 




"Winds may reach typhoon strength up to 185 km/h in strength within any of the areas where TCWS #4 is hoisted during the passage of the typhoon," PAGASA said. 



TCWS No. 2 



(Damaging gale- to storm-force winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours)



    
	
  • Southern portion Albay (The city of Tabaco, Malilipot, Rapu-rapu, Bacacay, Santo Domingo, Legazpi City, Manito, Camalig, Daraga, Jovellar, Guinobatan, Pio Duran, City of Ligao, Oas)
    • 
	
  • Sorsogon
    • 
	
  • Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands
    • 
	
  • Romblon
    • 
	
  • Central and southern portions of Oriental Mindoro (Pinamalayan, Gloria, Bansud, Bongabong, Roxas, Mansalay, Bulalacao, Socorro, Pola)
    • 
	
  • Central and southern portions of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Calintaan, Rizal, San Jose, Magsaysay)
    • 
	
  • Palawan (El Nido, Calamian Islands, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli, Cuyo Islands)
    • 
	
  • Northern Samar
    • 
	
  • Eastern Samar
    • 
	
  • Samar
    • 
	
  • Biliran
    • 
	
  • Rest of Leyte
    • 
	
  • Rest of Cebu
    • 
	
  • Rest of Negros Occidental
    • 
	
  • Iloilo
    • 
	
  • Capiz
    • 
	
  • Aklan
    • 
	
  • Antique
    • 
	
  • Rest of Surigao del Sur
    • 
	
  • Agusan del Sur
    • 
	
  • Rest of Agusan del Norte
    • 
	
  • Extreme northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Dapitan City, Siayan, Sindangan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Polanco, Dipolog City, Piñan, Mutia, La Libertad, Rizal, Sibutad)
    • 
	
  • Extreme northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Josefina, Molave, Mahayag, Dumingag, Tambulig)
    • 
	
  • Misamis Occidental
    • 
	
  • Northern portion of Lanao del Norte (Kolambugan, Maigo, Munai, Bacolod, Poona Piagapo, Kauswagan, Pantao Ragat, Matungao, Linamon, Baloi, Tagoloan, Pantar, Iligan City)
    • 
	
  • Misamis Oriental
    • 
	
  • Camiguin
    • 
	
  • Northern portion of Bukidnon (Cabanglasan, City of Malaybalay, Lantapan, Talakag, Baungon, Libona, Manolo Fortich, Sumilao, Impasug-Ong, Malitbog)
    • 
	
  • Northern portion of Lanao del Sur (Tagoloan II, Kapai)
    • 




TCWS No. 1 



(Strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours)



    
	
  • Catanduanes,
    • 
	
  • Camarines Norte
    • 
	
  • Camarines Sur
    • 
	
  • Rest of Albay
    • 
	
  • Marinduque
    • 
	
  • Southern portion of Quezon (San Antonio, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Lopez, Guinayangan, Buenavista, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, City of Tayabas, Perez)
    • 
	
  • Batangas
    • 
	
  • Rst of Oriental Mindoro
    • 
	
  • Rest of Occidental Mindoro
    • 
	
  • Rest of mainland Palawan including Balabac and Kalayaan Islands
    • 
	
  • Northern portion of Davao Oriental (Baganga, Cateel, Boston)
    • 
	
  • Northern portion of Davao de Oro (Laak, Mawab, Nabunturan, Montevista, Monkayo, New Bataan, Compostela)
    • 
	
  • Northern portion of Davao del Norte (Talaingod, Santo Tomas, Kapalong, Asuncion, San Isidro, New Corella)
    • 
	
  • Rest of Bukidnon
    • 
	
  • Rest of Lanao del Norte
    • 
	
  • Rest of Lanao del Sur
    • 
	
  • Rest of northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Labason, Kalawit, Tampilisan, Liloy, Salug, Godod, Bacungan, Gutalac, Baliguian)
    • 
	
  • Rest of northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Bayog, Lakewood, Kumalarang, Guipos, Dumalinao, Tukuran, Ramon Magsaysay, Aurora, Sominot, Tigbao, Labangan, Pagadian City, Midsalip
    • 
	
  • Northern portion of Zamboanga Sibugay (Titay, Ipil, Naga, Kabasalan, Siay, Diplahan, Buug)
    • 




What to expect



Heavy rains



    
	
  • Caraga
    • 
	
  • Central Visayas
    • 
	
  • Misamis Oriental
    • 
	
  • Camiguin
    • 
	
  • Southern Leyte
    • 
	
  • Negros Occidental
    • 




Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains



    
	
  • Leyte
    • 
	
  • Southern portions of Eastern Samar and Samar
    • 
	
  • Zamboanga del Norte
    • 
	
  • Lanao del Sur
    • 
	
  • Davao Oriental
    • 
	
  • Davao de Oro
    • 
	
  • Davao del Norte
    • 
	
  • Rest of Northern Mindanao
    • 




Light to moderate with at times heavy rains



    
	
  • Bicol region
    • 
	
  • Quezon
    • 
	
  • Rest of Visayas
    • 
	
  • Rest of Zamboanga Peninsula
    • 
	
  • Mainland Bangsamoro.
    • 




According to PAGASA, there is a "moderate to high risk of storm surge of up to 3 meters in height which may cause life-threatening flooding in the low-lying coastal areas of the following:



    
	
  • Central Visayas
    • 
	
  • Northern Mindanao
    • 
	
  • Iloilo
    • 
	
  • Guimaras
    • 
	
  • Negros Occidental
    • 
	
  • Eastern Samar
    • 
	
  • Southern Leyte
    • 
	
  • Dinagat Islands
    • 
	
  • Surigao del Norte
    • 
	
  • Surigao del Sur
    • 
	
  • Agusan del Norte
    • 
	
  • Several localities in the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo and Cagayancillo Islands
    • 
	
  • Antique
    • 
	
  • Southern portion of Samar
    • 
	
  • Leyte
    • 
	
  • Davao Oriental
    • 




Odette is forecast to continue intensifying until it makes landfall this afternoon. It may reach a pre-landfall peak intensity of 185 to 195 kph. 



It may slightly weaken once it crosses northeastern Mindanao, Visayas and Palawan, but it is forecast to remain a typhoon. 



Over 45,000 people has sought emergency center, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction Center. 



Track 



    
	
  • Thursday evening: Over the coastal waters of Ubay, Bohol
    • 
	
  • Friday morning: Over the coastal waters of Cuyo Palawan
    • 
	
  • Saturday morning: 200 km east of Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan, Palawan
    • 
	
  • Sunday morning: 355 km northwest of Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan, Palawan (outside PAR)
    • 
	
  • Monday morning: 1,020 km west of Northern Luzon (outside PAR)
    • 
	
  • Tuesday morning: 975 km west of extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: New P500 bill to feature Philippine tarsier instead of Ninoy Aquino?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: New P500 bill to feature Philippine tarsier instead of Ninoy Aquino?


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
A quick reverse image search shows the tarsier used in the bill is actually an illustration by Russian artist Evgeny...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE updates: Typhoon Odette
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE updates: Typhoon Odette


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Follow this page for updates on tropical cyclone Odette.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: 8 areas on travel 'red list' starting December 16
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: 8 areas on travel 'red list' starting December 16


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The areas are Andorra, France, Monaco, Northern Mariana Islands, Réunion, San Marino, South Africa, and Switzerland....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Co-passengers of first 2 Omicron cases advised to monitor for symptoms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Co-passengers of first 2 Omicron cases advised to monitor for symptoms


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
"At the first sign of COVID-19 smptoms, travelers should contact their Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams (BHERTs) in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Signal No. 2 up in parts of Visayas, Mindanao as Typhoon Odette intensifies
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Signal No. 2 up in parts of Visayas, Mindanao as Typhoon Odette intensifies


                              

                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
At 4 p.m., Odette was located 485 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur with winds of 130 kph and gusts of up to 160 kph.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Karapatan's Palabay awarded Franco-German prize for rights work, advocacy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Karapatan's Palabay awarded Franco-German prize for rights work, advocacy


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Rights defenders, Palabay said, are "the kind of seeds that blossom into something that is beyond the self into something...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Urban poor hold Panunuluyan procession in support of Robredo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Urban poor hold Panunuluyan procession in support of Robredo


                              

                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The urban poor were hit the hardest by the pandemic, not just by the virus itself but by the underlying results of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Odette prompts activation of NDRRMC response cluster
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Odette prompts activation of NDRRMC response cluster


                              

                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
The NDRRMC's operation centers have been raised to red alert, which means that all disaster officials in the region are...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marcos: Go withdrawal signals 'consolidation of administration forces'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marcos: Go withdrawal signals 'consolidation of administration forces'


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte had picked Go, his long-time aide and constant companion, to be his successor. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines reports first two cases of Omicron variant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines reports first two cases of Omicron variant


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health said that two imported cases of the Omicron variant were detected from the 48 samples sequenced...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
