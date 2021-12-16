Parts of Visayas, Mindanao under Signal No. 4 as 'Odette' intensifies before landfall

Odette was last spotted 175 kilometers east of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte

MANILA, Philippines — Several areas in Visayas and Mindanao were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 4 as Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) continued to intensified prior to its landfall.

Odette was last spotted 175 kilometers east of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte with peak winds of 185 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 230 kph, PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. bulletin.

The typhoon was heading west northwest at 25 kph.

According to the state weather bureau, the center of Odette’s eye is expected to make an initial landfall in the vicinity of Siargao-Bucas Grande Islands or Dinagat Islands between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

PAGASA hoisted wind signal over the following areas:

TCWS No. 4

(Destructive typhoon-force winds prevailing or expected within 18 hours)

Southern Leyte

Eastern portion Bohol (Talibon, Trinidad, San Miguel, Dagohoy, Pilar, Sierra Bullones, Jagna, Garcia Hernandez, Duero, Guindulman, Anda, Candijay, Alicia, Mabini, Ubay, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Bien Unido)

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands

TCWS No. 3

(Destructive typhoon-force winds prevailing or expected within 18 hours)

Southern portion of Leyte (Abuyog, Mahaplag, Hilongos, Bato, Matalom, Hindang, Inopacan, City of Baybay, Javier, Macarthur)

Southern and central portions of Cebu (Camotes Islands, Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Asturias, Balamban, Cebu City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Toledo City, City of Talisay, Minglanilla, Samboan, Sibonga, Alcoy, Ginatilan, Boljoon, City of Carcar, Malabuyoc, Moalboal, Cordova, Oslob, Aloguinsan, Pinamungahan, Barili, Santander, Badian, Dalaguete, Alcantara, Ronda, Alegria, City of Naga, Argao, San Fernando, Dumanjug, Sogod)

Rest of Bohol

Negros Oriental

Siquijor

Southern and central portions of Negros Occidental (Calatrava, San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto, City of Talisay, Silay City, Bacolod City, Murcia, Bago City, Valladolid, Pulupandan, La Carlota City, San Enrique, La Castellana, Moises Padilla, Pontevedra, Hinigaran, Isabela, Binalbagan, City of Himamaylan, City of Kabankalan, Ilog, Cauayan, Candoni, City of Sipalay, Hinoba-An)

Guimaras

Northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Kitcharao, Jabonga, Santiago, Tubay, City of Cabadbaran)

Northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, City of Tandag)

"Winds may reach typhoon strength up to 185 km/h in strength within any of the areas where TCWS #4 is hoisted during the passage of the typhoon," PAGASA said.

TCWS No. 2

(Damaging gale- to storm-force winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours)

Southern portion Albay (The city of Tabaco, Malilipot, Rapu-rapu, Bacacay, Santo Domingo, Legazpi City, Manito, Camalig, Daraga, Jovellar, Guinobatan, Pio Duran, City of Ligao, Oas)

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Romblon

Central and southern portions of Oriental Mindoro (Pinamalayan, Gloria, Bansud, Bongabong, Roxas, Mansalay, Bulalacao, Socorro, Pola)

Central and southern portions of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Calintaan, Rizal, San Jose, Magsaysay)

Palawan (El Nido, Calamian Islands, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli, Cuyo Islands)

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Rest of Leyte

Rest of Cebu

Rest of Negros Occidental

Iloilo

Capiz

Aklan

Antique

Rest of Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Sur

Rest of Agusan del Norte

Extreme northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Dapitan City, Siayan, Sindangan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Polanco, Dipolog City, Piñan, Mutia, La Libertad, Rizal, Sibutad)

Extreme northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Josefina, Molave, Mahayag, Dumingag, Tambulig)

Misamis Occidental

Northern portion of Lanao del Norte (Kolambugan, Maigo, Munai, Bacolod, Poona Piagapo, Kauswagan, Pantao Ragat, Matungao, Linamon, Baloi, Tagoloan, Pantar, Iligan City)

Misamis Oriental

Camiguin

Northern portion of Bukidnon (Cabanglasan, City of Malaybalay, Lantapan, Talakag, Baungon, Libona, Manolo Fortich, Sumilao, Impasug-Ong, Malitbog)

Northern portion of Lanao del Sur (Tagoloan II, Kapai)

TCWS No. 1

(Strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours)

Catanduanes,

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Rest of Albay

Marinduque

Southern portion of Quezon (San Antonio, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Lopez, Guinayangan, Buenavista, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, City of Tayabas, Perez)

Batangas

Rst of Oriental Mindoro

Rest of Occidental Mindoro

Rest of mainland Palawan including Balabac and Kalayaan Islands

Northern portion of Davao Oriental (Baganga, Cateel, Boston)

Northern portion of Davao de Oro (Laak, Mawab, Nabunturan, Montevista, Monkayo, New Bataan, Compostela)

Northern portion of Davao del Norte (Talaingod, Santo Tomas, Kapalong, Asuncion, San Isidro, New Corella)

Rest of Bukidnon

Rest of Lanao del Norte

Rest of Lanao del Sur

Rest of northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Labason, Kalawit, Tampilisan, Liloy, Salug, Godod, Bacungan, Gutalac, Baliguian)

Rest of northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Bayog, Lakewood, Kumalarang, Guipos, Dumalinao, Tukuran, Ramon Magsaysay, Aurora, Sominot, Tigbao, Labangan, Pagadian City, Midsalip

Northern portion of Zamboanga Sibugay (Titay, Ipil, Naga, Kabasalan, Siay, Diplahan, Buug)

What to expect

Heavy rains

Caraga

Central Visayas

Misamis Oriental

Camiguin

Southern Leyte

Negros Occidental

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains

Leyte

Southern portions of Eastern Samar and Samar

Zamboanga del Norte

Lanao del Sur

Davao Oriental

Davao de Oro

Davao del Norte

Rest of Northern Mindanao

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains

Bicol region

Quezon

Rest of Visayas

Rest of Zamboanga Peninsula

Mainland Bangsamoro.

According to PAGASA, there is a "moderate to high risk of storm surge of up to 3 meters in height which may cause life-threatening flooding in the low-lying coastal areas of the following:

Central Visayas

Northern Mindanao

Iloilo

Guimaras

Negros Occidental

Eastern Samar

Southern Leyte

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Several localities in the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo and Cagayancillo Islands

Antique

Southern portion of Samar

Leyte

Davao Oriental

Odette is forecast to continue intensifying until it makes landfall this afternoon. It may reach a pre-landfall peak intensity of 185 to 195 kph.

It may slightly weaken once it crosses northeastern Mindanao, Visayas and Palawan, but it is forecast to remain a typhoon.

Over 45,000 people has sought emergency center, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction Center.

Track