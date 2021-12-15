Co-passengers of first 2 Omicron cases advised to monitor for symptoms

FILE - In this May 27, 2021 photo, a Philippine Airlines plane is seen in Antipolo following takeoff from Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Wednesday advised all passengers in the same flight as the first two confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in the country to monitor for symptoms.

One of the cases is a returning Filipino who arrived from Japan on December 1 via Philippine Airlines flight number PR 0427.

Related Stories Philippines reports first two cases of Omicron variant

The other case is a Nigerian who arrived from Nigeria on November 30 via Oman Air with flight number WY 843.

"At the first sign of COVID-19 symptoms, travelers should contact their Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams (BHERTs) in their respective LGUs or via DOH hotlines (02) 894-COVID or 1555 to get the assistance they need," the DOH said in an advisory.

The health department added that LGUs have been instructed to report and isolate any passenger from the two flights who has shown symptoms within 14 days after arrival.

'All international travelers tested negative'

With the detection of two imported Omicron variant cases in the Philippines, the DOH assured the public that all international travelers entering the country tested negative for COVID-19 before being released from quarantine.

The agency also highlighted the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19, which has so far infected 2.8 million in the Philippines.

"DOH advises the public, especially the elderly and the immunocompromised to get their COVID-19 vaccine primary series as soon as possible, and booster once eligible," the agency said. — Patricia Lourdes Viray