Co-passengers of first 2 Omicron cases advised to monitor for symptoms
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Wednesday advised all passengers in the same flight as the first two confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in the country to monitor for symptoms.
One of the cases is a returning Filipino who arrived from Japan on December 1 via Philippine Airlines flight number PR 0427.
The other case is a Nigerian who arrived from Nigeria on November 30 via Oman Air with flight number WY 843.
"At the first sign of COVID-19 symptoms, travelers should contact their Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams (BHERTs) in their respective LGUs or via DOH hotlines (02) 894-COVID or 1555 to get the assistance they need," the DOH said in an advisory.
December 15, 2021
The health department added that LGUs have been instructed to report and isolate any passenger from the two flights who has shown symptoms within 14 days after arrival.
'All international travelers tested negative'
With the detection of two imported Omicron variant cases in the Philippines, the DOH assured the public that all international travelers entering the country tested negative for COVID-19 before being released from quarantine.
The agency also highlighted the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19, which has so far infected 2.8 million in the Philippines.
"DOH advises the public, especially the elderly and the immunocompromised to get their COVID-19 vaccine primary series as soon as possible, and booster once eligible," the agency said. — Patricia Lourdes Viray
Follow this page for updates on the new COVID-19 variant, dubbed Omicron and originally detected in South Africa. Photo courtesy of the The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
The Philippines detects two imported cases of the Omicron (B.1.1.529).
The Department of Health says the cases were detected from 48 samples sequenced on December 14.
The World Health Organization Tuesday warns Omicron was spreading at an unprecedented rate and urges countries to act as drug maker Pfizer says its coronavirus pill was effective against the variant.
Dutch primary schools will close early as Europe battles a fresh wave of infections and hospital admissions, while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a major parliamentary test seeking to impose fresh Covid curbs.
Omicron, first detected by South Africa and reported to the WHO on November 24, has a large number of mutations, setting alarm bells ringing since its discovery. — AFP
Norway announces new COVID-19 curbs less than a week after tightening restrictions amid the spread of the Omicron variant and soaring case numbers and hospital admissions.
The move came after Norway's health authority warned the country could record between 90,000 and 300,000 daily coronavirus cases and up to 200 hospital admissions per day in three weeks without more measures.
Norway has registered record numbers of cases and hospital admissions in recent days, detecting 958 Omicron infections on Monday, of which 472 were in the capital Oslo. — AFP
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday says at least one person infected with Omicron had died, as the country began an ambitious booster programme against the variant.
"Sadly, at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron," Johnson, who on Sunday warned of a "tidal wave" of infection from the mutation, tells reporters. -- AFP
The World Health Organization says the Omicron coronavirus variant is more transmissible than the Delta strain and reduces vaccine efficacy but causes less severe symptoms according to early data.
The Delta variant, first identified in India earlier this year, is responsible for most of the world's coronavirus infections.
But South Africa's discovery of Omicron -- which has a large number of mutations -- last month prompted countries around the world to impose travel bans on southern African countries and reintroduce domestic restrictions to slow its spread. — AFP
- Latest
- Trending