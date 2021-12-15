

































































 




   







   















Headlines
                        
Philippines reports first two cases of Omicron variant
                        

                           
Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
December 15, 2021 | 1:43pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines reports first two cases of Omicron variant
People cross a street to shop in the Divisoria district of Manila on November 30, 2021.
AFP  /  Ted Aljibe
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 2:11 p.m.) — The Philippines reported Wednesday its first two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which has been classified as being “of concern” by the World Health Organization.



The Department of Health said two imported cases of the Omicron variant were detected from the 48 samples sequenced Tuesday.



One of the cases is a returning overseas Filipino who arrived from Japan on December 1 via Philippine Airlines PR 0427. The DOH said the individual is currently asymptomatic but had colds and cough upon arrival.



The other case is a Nigerian national who arrived from Nigeria on November 30 via Oman Air WY 843. He is also asymptomatic.



Both are isolated in a facility managed by the Bureau of Quarantine.



The DOH said it is verifying the test results and the health status of passengers who were on the same flight as the travelers found to have the Omicron variant.



Those who arrived in the country through the aforementioned flights are advised to call the DOH COVID-19 Hotlines at (02) 8942 6843 or 1555, or their respective LGUs to report their status.



The detection of Omicron comes as authorities announced the entire country will remain under Alert Level 2 until December 31. 



Early studies suggest that Omicron, the heavily-mutated variant first detected by South Africa, can be resistant to vaccines and is more transmissible that the Delta variant. 



The spread of Omicron globally prompted the government to tighten border controls, postpone the country’s tourism reopening, and accelerate the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. 



More Delta cases 



The department also reported the detection of 33 cases of the Delta variant. This brought the total number of confirmed Delta variant cases to 7,919. 



Of the additional cases, 14 were returning overseas Filipinos. 



The rest were local cases from Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Caraga, Soccsksargen, Western Visayas, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Eastern Visayas and Davao region. — with report from Agence-France Presse


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      OMICRON VARIANT
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: December 15, 2021 - 1:18pm                           


                           

                              
Follow this page for updates on the new COVID-19 variant, dubbed Omicron and originally detected in South Africa. Photo courtesy of the The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                           

                           

                              

                                 December 15, 2021 - 1:18pm                              


                              
The Philippines detects two imported cases of the Omicron (B.1.1.529).



The Department of Health says the cases were detected from 48 samples sequenced on December 14.

                           

                           

                              

                                 December 15, 2021 - 7:20am                              


                              
The World Health Organization Tuesday warns Omicron was spreading at an unprecedented rate and urges countries to act as drug maker Pfizer says its coronavirus pill was effective against the variant.



Dutch primary schools will close early as Europe battles a fresh wave of infections and hospital admissions, while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a major parliamentary test seeking to impose fresh Covid curbs.



Omicron, first detected by South Africa and reported to the WHO on November 24, has a large number of mutations, setting alarm bells ringing since its discovery. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 December 14, 2021 - 12:52pm                              


                              
Norway announces new COVID-19 curbs less than a week after tightening restrictions amid the spread of the Omicron variant and soaring case numbers and hospital admissions.



The move came after Norway's health authority warned the country could record between 90,000 and 300,000 daily coronavirus cases and up to 200 hospital admissions per day in three weeks without more measures.



Norway has registered record numbers of cases and hospital admissions in recent days, detecting 958 Omicron infections on Monday, of which 472 were in the capital Oslo. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 December 13, 2021 - 8:06pm                              


                              
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday says at least one person infected with Omicron had died, as the country began an ambitious booster programme against the variant.



"Sadly, at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron," Johnson, who on Sunday warned of a "tidal wave" of infection from the mutation, tells reporters. -- AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 December 13, 2021 - 7:52am                              


                              
The World Health Organization says the Omicron coronavirus variant is more transmissible than the Delta strain and reduces vaccine efficacy but causes less severe symptoms according to early data.



The Delta variant, first identified in India earlier this year, is responsible for most of the world's coronavirus infections.



But South Africa's discovery of Omicron -- which has a large number of mutations -- last month prompted countries around the world to impose travel bans on southern African countries and reintroduce domestic restrictions to slow its spread. — AFP

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
