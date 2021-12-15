Signal No. 1 up over some areas in Visayas, Mindanao as 'Odette' nears typhoon category in strength

MANILA, Philippines — Signal No. 1 is now up in several parts of the country as a result of severe tropical storm Odette (international name Rai), which slightly intensifies as it nears typhoon category, government weather forecasters said Wednesday morning.

According to the latest weather bulletin issued by state weather bureau PAGASA at 5 a.m. Wednesday, Odette was last seen at 735 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur and moving west-northwestward at 25 kilometers per hour.

Related Stories LIVE updates: Severe Tropical Storm Odette

PAGASA added that Odette is carrying maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour near the center, gustiness of up to 135 kph, and central pressure of 980 hectoPascals. Its tropical cyclone winds also extend outwards up to 330 kilometers from the center.

"Odette is forecast to intensify into a typhoon within 12 hours and may reach a peak intensity of 155 ph prior to making landfall tomorrow afternoon or evening," PAGASA said.

The areas now placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 according to PAGASA include:

Visayas

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Bohol

northern and central portions of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, City of Bogo, San Remigio, Tabogon, Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Asturias, City of Carcar, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, Toledo City, City of Naga, Balamban, Minglanilla, Cebu City, City of Talisay, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Camiguin

eastern portion of Misamis Oriental (Magsaysay, Gingoog City, Medina, Talisayan, Balingoan, Kinoguitan, Sugbongcogon, Salay, Jasaan, Balingasag, Lagonglong, Binuangan, Claveria, Villanueva, Tagoloan)

"Strong winds (strong breeze to near gale) with higher gusts will be experienced within any of the areas where TCWS No. 1 is currently in effect during the passage of the severe tropical storm," PAGASA said.

TCWS No. 2 may be hoisted Wednesday morning or afternoon for some areas currently under TCWS No. 1.

"The highest level of wind signal that may be hoisted during the passage of 'Odette' is TCWS No. 3 due to possible destructive typhoon-force winds in localities near or along the path of this tropical cyclone," PAGASA added.

Track, intensity outlook

Weather forecasters said Odette will move west northwestward until Wednesday afternoon and westward thereafter.

On the forecast track, the center of Odette is forecast to make landfall in the vicinity of Caraga or Eastern Visayas Thursday afternoon or evening.

Odette will continue moving generally westward and cross several provinces in Central and Western Visayas regions before emerging over the Sulu Sea on Friday morning or afternoon.

After passing near or over the Cuyo archipelago, Odette is forecast to cross the northern portion of Palawan on Friday evening before emerging over the West Philippine Sea.

Forecast positions