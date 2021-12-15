

































































 




   







   















Headlines
                        
Signal No. 1 up over some areas in Visayas, Mindanao as 'Odette' nears typhoon category in strength
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 15, 2021 | 7:08am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Signal No. 1 up over some areas in Visayas, Mindanao as 'Odette' nears typhoon category in strength
Satellite image captured on Dec. 15, 2021 shows Severe Tropical Storm Odette.
https: /  / earth.nullschool.net / 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Signal No. 1 is now up in several parts of the country as a result of severe tropical storm Odette (international name Rai), which slightly intensifies as it nears typhoon category, government weather forecasters said Wednesday morning.



According to the latest weather bulletin issued by state weather bureau PAGASA at 5 a.m. Wednesday, Odette was last seen at 735 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur and moving west-northwestward at 25 kilometers per hour.





PAGASA added that Odette is carrying maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour near the center, gustiness of up to 135 kph, and central pressure of 980 hectoPascals. Its tropical cyclone winds also extend outwards up to 330 kilometers from the center.



"Odette is forecast to intensify into a typhoon within 12 hours and may reach a peak intensity of 155 ph prior to making landfall tomorrow afternoon or evening," PAGASA said.



The areas now placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 according to PAGASA include: 



Visayas



    
	
  • Northern Samar
    • 
	
  • Eastern Samar
    • 
	
  • Samar
    • 
	
  • Biliran
    • 
	
  • Leyte
    • 
	
  • Southern Leyte
    • 
	
  • Bohol
    • 
	
  • northern and central portions of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, City of Bogo, San Remigio, Tabogon, Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Asturias, City of Carcar, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, Toledo City, City of Naga, Balamban, Minglanilla, Cebu City, City of Talisay, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands
    • 




Mindanao



    
	
  • Dinagat Islands
    • 
	
  • Surigao del Norte
    • 
	
  • Surigao del Sur
    • 
	
  • Agusan del Norte
    • 
	
  • Agusan del Sur
    • 
	
  • Camiguin
    • 
	
  • eastern portion of Misamis Oriental (Magsaysay, Gingoog City, Medina, Talisayan, Balingoan, Kinoguitan, Sugbongcogon, Salay, Jasaan, Balingasag, Lagonglong, Binuangan, Claveria, Villanueva, Tagoloan)
    • 




"Strong winds (strong breeze to near gale) with higher gusts will be experienced within any of the areas where TCWS No. 1 is currently in  effect during the passage of the severe tropical storm," PAGASA said.



TCWS No. 2 may be hoisted Wednesday morning or afternoon for some areas currently under TCWS  No. 1. 



"The highest level of wind signal that may be hoisted during the passage of 'Odette' is TCWS No. 3 due to possible destructive typhoon-force winds in localities near or along the path of this tropical cyclone," PAGASA added.



Track, intensity outlook



Weather forecasters said Odette will move west northwestward until Wednesday afternoon and westward thereafter. 



On the forecast track, the center of  Odette is forecast to make landfall  in the  vicinity of  Caraga or Eastern  Visayas  Thursday afternoon or evening.



Odette will continue moving generally westward and cross several provinces in Central and Western Visayas regions  before  emerging  over  the  Sulu  Sea  on Friday morning  or  afternoon.  



After  passing  near  or  over  the  Cuyo archipelago, Odette is forecast to cross the northern portion of Palawan on Friday evening before emerging over the West Philippine Sea.



Forecast positions



    
	
  • 12-hour forecast 2:00 p.m. Dec. 15, 2021: 535 km east northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur
    • 
	
  • 24-hour forecast 2:00 a.m. Dec. 16, 2021: 365 km east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte
    • 
	
  • 36-hour forecast 2:00 p.m. Dec. 16, 2021: Over the coastal waters of Santa Monica, Surigao del Norte
    • 
	
  • 48-hour forecast 2:00 a.m. Dec. 17, 2021: In the vicinity of La Castellana, Negros Occidental
    • 
	
  • 60-hour forecast 2:00 p.m. Dec. 17, 2021: Over the coastal waters of Araceli, Palawan
    • 
	
  • 72-hour forecast 2:00 a.m. Dec. 18, 2021: 160 km north northwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan
    • 
	
  • 96-hour forecast 2:00 a.m. Dec. 19, 2021: 145 km north northwest of Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan, Palawan (outside the PAR)
    • 
	
  • 120-hour forecast 2:00 a.m. Dec. 20, 2021: 500 km northwest of Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan, Palawan (outside the PAR)
