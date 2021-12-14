

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Severe tropical storm Rai enters Philippines
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 14, 2021 | 9:20pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Severe tropical storm Rai enters Philippines
Satellite image on Dec. 14, 2021, 9:15 p.m. shows Severe Tropical Storm Odette.
https: /  / earth.nullschool.net / 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA reported Tuesday that a severe tropical storm has entered the Philippines’ weather monitoring area.



 



PAGASA said that Severe Tropical Storm Rai (international name) entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. It was assigned the local name Odette.






 

The state weather bureau said that it will begin issuing tropical cyclone bulletins beginning at 11 p.m. Tuesday.



As of 10 a.m., the cyclone packed maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 115 kph. It was spotted 1,165 km east of Mindanao.



Weather forecasters said Odette will start moving westward over the Philippine sea on Wednesday afternoon, and may hit land in Caraga or Eastern Visayas on Thursday afternoon or evening.



While the tropical cyclone is inside PAR, PAGASA said it may further intensify before landfall, and is forecast to reach typhoon category on Wednesday. By Thursday morning or afternoon, it may reach its peak intensity of around 155 kph.



Due to strong to typhoon-force winds brought by Rai, the weather bureau said there is high likelihood Visayas, large portions of Mindanao and southern part of Luzon will be placed under tropical cyclone wind signals



PAGASA said they may hoist up to TCWS No. 3, with localities in eastern portions of Visayas and Mindanao put under Signal No. 1 as early as Tuesday afternoon or evening. — with report from Kristine Joy Patag



 




                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ODETTE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 President Duterte tops daughter Sara&rsquo;s Senate slate                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
President Duterte tops daughter Sara’s Senate slate


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is running for vice president in the 2022 elections, unveiled her picks for the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Rai' further intensifies to severe tropical storm as it heads towards PAR
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Rai' further intensifies to severe tropical storm as it heads towards PAR


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The tropical storm forecast to enter the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday afternoon or evening has further intensified...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec junks all bids to join plea vs Marcos COC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec junks all bids to join plea vs Marcos COC


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Elections has dismissed all petitions-in-interventions filed by three different parties in the first plea...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Odette to enter Philippines on Tuesday
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Odette to enter Philippines on Tuesday


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Typhoon Odette is forecast to enter the Philippine area of responsibility tomorrow and make landfall over Eastern Visayas...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Court drops SC exec, judge in suit vs IATF
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Court drops SC exec, judge in suit vs IATF


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Manila Regional Trial Court  has dropped a Las Piñas City judge and a Supreme Court official from a suit filed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE updates: Severe Tropical Storm Odette
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE updates: Severe Tropical Storm Odette


                              

                                 40 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Follow this page for updates on tropical cyclone Odette.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte orders A&ntilde;o to come up with drug war report for ICC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte orders Año to come up with drug war report for ICC


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte has instructed the interior department to prepare a report on his controversial war on drugs...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Act reasonably': Duterte tells organizers of poll bets&rsquo; gatherings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Act reasonably': Duterte tells organizers of poll bets’ gatherings


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte has urged participants of political events to be cautious and to "act reasonably," noting that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Second three-day vax drive in 11 regions pushed to next week due to 'Odette'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Second three-day vax drive in 11 regions pushed to next week due to 'Odette'


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government has moved the second round of the national vaccination days program in 11 regions to next week, due to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Customs told: Probe repeat violators' attempts to smuggle produce into country
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Customs told: Probe repeat violators' attempts to smuggle produce into country


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Hontiveros made the call in response to a matrix submitted by the BOC to the Senate detailing government operations on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with