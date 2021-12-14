Severe tropical storm Rai enters Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA reported Tuesday that a severe tropical storm has entered the Philippines’ weather monitoring area.

PAGASA said that Severe Tropical Storm Rai (international name) entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. It was assigned the local name Odette.

At 7:00 PM today, Severe Tropical Storm RAI entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility and was assigned the domestic name #OdettePH . Tropical Cyclone Bulletins will be issued beginning at 11:00 PM today. pic.twitter.com/32Kw7qK5h3

The state weather bureau said that it will begin issuing tropical cyclone bulletins beginning at 11 p.m. Tuesday.

As of 10 a.m., the cyclone packed maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 115 kph. It was spotted 1,165 km east of Mindanao.

Weather forecasters said Odette will start moving westward over the Philippine sea on Wednesday afternoon, and may hit land in Caraga or Eastern Visayas on Thursday afternoon or evening.

While the tropical cyclone is inside PAR, PAGASA said it may further intensify before landfall, and is forecast to reach typhoon category on Wednesday. By Thursday morning or afternoon, it may reach its peak intensity of around 155 kph.

Due to strong to typhoon-force winds brought by Rai, the weather bureau said there is high likelihood Visayas, large portions of Mindanao and southern part of Luzon will be placed under tropical cyclone wind signals

PAGASA said they may hoist up to TCWS No. 3, with localities in eastern portions of Visayas and Mindanao put under Signal No. 1 as early as Tuesday afternoon or evening. — with report from Kristine Joy Patag