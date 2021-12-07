

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Philippines targets 7M COVID-19 jabs in 2nd mass vaccination drive
                        

                           
Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
December 7, 2021 | 4:07pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines targets 7M COVID-19 jabs in 2nd mass vaccination drive
A  medical worker prepares a BioNtech-Pfizer Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine inside a mall in Manila City, on November 29, 2021, as the Southeast Asian nation launched a three-day vaccination drive targeting nine million people as young as 12 in an effort to accelerate the roll-out of jabs, amidst the threat of heavily mutated coronavirus variant Omicron.
AFP / Ted Aljibe
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is targeting to administer seven million COVID-19 jabs during the second round of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign set next week, the Department of Health said Tuesday.



“We are targeting around seven million for the second dose, so we can achieve the goal to fully vaccinate 54 million individuals by the end of the year,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said in a public briefing.



Eight million people were inoculated during the first leg of the government’s ambitious inoculation push, falling short of a target of nine million shots.



The vaccination output reached 9.9 million jabs after local authorities extended the campaign for two more days.



Latest data showed only 38.69 million Filipinos have completed the recommended doses, while 53.49 million have received partial protection against COVID-19.



The public is urged to get immunized to boost their defenses as the heavily mutated Omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads globally.



“I must urge you to get vaccinated because Omicron, when it arrives in the Philippines, will find every unvaccinated Filipino,” Fr. Nicanor Austriaco, a fellow of OCTA Research, said Monday. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 PANDEMIC
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP: Julian Ongpin no longer person of interest in Bree Jonson case
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP: Julian Ongpin no longer person of interest in Bree Jonson case


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Ongpin was the last person to see Jonson alive before the latter was found dead in a hostel in San Juan, La Union. The two...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Large oil price rollback: Gasoline, diesel prices down
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Large oil price rollback: Gasoline, diesel prices down


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pump products will be reduced by over P2 per liter today.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Libel raps vs media revive call for Senate hearings into Malampaya deal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Libel raps vs media revive call for Senate hearings into Malampaya deal


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Isn’t it ironic that while Secretary Cusi is gagging the media, he and Mr. Dennis Uy are avoiding answering the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Court of Tax Appeals OKs Ressa's travel to Oslo for Nobel prize
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Court of Tax Appeals OKs Ressa's travel to Oslo for Nobel prize


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The tax court's First Division said that Ressa can travel outside the Philippines from December 8 to 13. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 UN names world&rsquo;s best tourism village in Cebu
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UN names world’s best tourism village in Cebu


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A community in Cebu was named one of the world’s “Best Tourism Villages” by the United Nations World Tourism...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Gov&rsquo;t welcomes Philippines&rsquo; jump in COVID-19 ranking after discrediting it before
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gov’t welcomes Philippines’ jump in COVID-19 ranking after discrediting it before


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 23 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Government officials had largely discredited the Nikkei COVID-19 Recovery Index when the Philippines was at the bottom of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ilocano group also seeks Marcos' disqualification from presidential race
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ilocano group also seeks Marcos' disqualification from presidential race


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Petitioners pointed to Marcos' 1995 conviction over his failure to file his income taxes for four consecutive years.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Health chief wants Philippines to remain under Alert Level 2
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Health chief wants Philippines to remain under Alert Level 2


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III prefers that the Philippines remains under Alert Level 2 as mobility is expected to increase...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP to enforce firecracker ban ahead of holiday season
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP to enforce firecracker ban ahead of holiday season


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
“The PNP will make sure that the provisions on regulating, manufacturing and distributing firecrackers will be strictly...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 UPCAT canceled for 2nd year in a row
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UPCAT canceled for 2nd year in a row


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
UP said it would carry over the use of its Admissions Scoring Model to field first-year students for the upcoming academic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with