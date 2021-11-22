EU opposes China's 'unilateral actions,' stresses Ayungin within Philippine EEZ
MANILA, Philippines — The European Union (EU) expressed "strong opposition" against Beijing's actions in the South China Sea after Chinese ships blocked Philippine boats on a supply mission to Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal.
Last week, three Chinese coast guard vessels blocked and water cannoned two two Philippine supply boats on a supply mission to military personnel stationed at Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.
"The European Union reiterates its strong opposition to any unilateral actions that endanger peace, security and stability in the region and the international rules-based order," EU spokesperson Nabila Massrali said Monday (Manila time).
Massrali noted that the Ayungin Shoal incident follows "other unilateral actions" by Chinese ships in the South China Sea, part of which is the West Philippine Sea.
Citing the July 2016 arbitral ruling that invalidated China's excessive maritime claims, the EU called on all parties to resolve disputes peacefully.
"In this context, the European Union recalls the Arbitration Award rendered under UNCLOS on 12 July 2016, which found that Second Thomas Shoal lies within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and continental shelf," the EU said.
The EU also emphasized the importance for all parties to respect freedom of navigation and overflight over the contested waterway.
The United States earlier assured the Philippines that any armed attack on Filipino vessels in the West Philippine Sea would invoke the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty.
US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price pointed out that the July 2016 arbitral ruling rejected Beijing's claims to Ayungin Shoal and to waters within the Philippine EEZ.
"The United States strongly believes that [China's] actions asserting its expansive and unlawful South China Sea maritime claims undermine peace and security in the region," Price said in a statement released Friday.
The United States Navy's Nimitz-class nuclear powered supercarrier USS John C. Stennis continues underway in the South China Sea.
The US Pacific Command just reported that it has received "cargo" from support ship USNS Rainier in the disputed waters.
#GreatGreenFleet's USS @Stennis74 receives cargo from USNS #Rainier in the #SouthChinaSea - @US7thFleet pic.twitter.com/MnJWrow6Vv— U.S. Pacific Command (@PacificCommand) June 10, 2016
The European Union expresses "strong opposition" against China's unilateral actions in the South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea.
This statement comes after Chinese coast guard ships blocked and water cannoned Philippine boats transporting supplies to military personnel stationed at Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal.
"In this context, the European Union recalls the Arbitration Award rendered under UNCLOS on 12 July 2016, which found that Second Thomas Shoal lies within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and continental shelf," the EU says in a statement.
Geospatial imagery and analysis firm Simularity stands behind its report on ships dumping raw sewage in the West Philippine Sea, adding a stock photo used in its presentation was not used in its analysis.
"We welcome the news that Philippine agencies are validating our research and results. It is all reproducible, based on publicly available sources, well understood algorithms, and the approach and interpretation are validated by readily available scientific papers, links to which you can find in our report," it says.
The Department of Environemnt and Natural Resources says it will coordinate with the Philippine Coast Guard and the Department of National Defense "on the authenticity of the allegation" that Chinese ships have been dumping raw waste in areas of the West Philippine Sea, which satellite imaging firm Simularity said has been causing damage to coral reefs in the Spratlys.
"After that, we will be seeking for the attention of the Chinese government through our Department of Foreign Affairs," Undersecretary Benny Antiporda, DENR spokesperson, says.
"We will also validate if indeed these are Chinese vessels," he also says.
Akbayan party-list is planning a rally in front of the Chinese Consular Office in Makati City on July 12 to mark the 5th year since the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling on China's sweeping claims in the South China Sea.
"The win upheld the country's sovereign rights within its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) against China's 'nine-dash line,' stemming from the landmark case filed by the administration of President Benigno Simeon "Noynoy" Aquino III in 2013," Akbayan says in an advisory.
"The Arbitral Ruling is first and foremost the result of the Filipino people's courageous struggle against foreign aggression, which was matched by President Aquino's strong resolve to file a landmark case against China before the International Tribunal," Dr. RJ Naguit, Akbayan spokesperson, also says.
The government should name and identify rocks and features in the Kalayaan Island Group to assert Philippine sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea, a senator says Monday.
"The features we occupy in the KIG remain unnamed. Mapapalakas ang paggiit natin ng ating karapatan sa WPS kung malinaw ang pangalan, katangian, at sakop ng mga inaangkin nating teritoryo. Udyukin na ng DENR ang National Mapping and Resource Information Authority (NAMRIA) para simulan ang pag-papangalan ng mga ito," Sen. Risa Hontiveros says in a statement.
- Latest
- Trending