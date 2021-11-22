EU opposes China's 'unilateral actions,' stresses Ayungin within Philippine EEZ

This aerial photograph taken from a military aircraft shows the dilapidated Sierra Madre ship of the Philippine Navy anchored near Ayungin shoal (Second Thomas Shoal) with Philippine soldiers on-board to secure the perimeter in the Spratly group of islands in the South China Sea, west of Palawan, on May 11, 2015. The Spratlys are considered a potential Asian flashpoint, and claimant nations including the Philippines have expressed alarm as China has embarked on massive reclamation activity.

MANILA, Philippines — The European Union (EU) expressed "strong opposition" against Beijing's actions in the South China Sea after Chinese ships blocked Philippine boats on a supply mission to Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal.

Last week, three Chinese coast guard vessels blocked and water cannoned two two Philippine supply boats on a supply mission to military personnel stationed at Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

"The European Union reiterates its strong opposition to any unilateral actions that endanger peace, security and stability in the region and the international rules-based order," EU spokesperson Nabila Massrali said Monday (Manila time).

Massrali noted that the Ayungin Shoal incident follows "other unilateral actions" by Chinese ships in the South China Sea, part of which is the West Philippine Sea.

Citing the July 2016 arbitral ruling that invalidated China's excessive maritime claims, the EU called on all parties to resolve disputes peacefully.

"In this context, the European Union recalls the Arbitration Award rendered under UNCLOS on 12 July 2016, which found that Second Thomas Shoal lies within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and continental shelf," the EU said.

The EU also emphasized the importance for all parties to respect freedom of navigation and overflight over the contested waterway.

The United States earlier assured the Philippines that any armed attack on Filipino vessels in the West Philippine Sea would invoke the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty.

US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price pointed out that the July 2016 arbitral ruling rejected Beijing's claims to Ayungin Shoal and to waters within the Philippine EEZ.

"The United States strongly believes that [China's] actions asserting its expansive and unlawful South China Sea maritime claims undermine peace and security in the region," Price said in a statement released Friday.