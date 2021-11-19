China claims Philippine boats it blocked in West Philippine Sea had 'trespassed'

The BRP Sierra Madre serves as an outpost of the Philippine Marines in the West Philippine Sea. The Philippine government ran it aground deliberately on Ayungin (Second Thomas Shoal) in 1999 to assert the country's sovereignty in that part of the South China Sea.

MANILA, Philippines — Beijing on Friday accused Manila supply boats that it blocked and water cannoned en route to Ayungin Shoal of trespassing, doubling down on its expansive South China Sea claims that include areas within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

China Coast Guard ships on November 16 forced two Philippine vessels to abort their mission to transport supplies to military personnel stationed at BRP Sierra Madre, a dilapidated navy vessel that serves as a Marine outpost on the shoal within the West Philippine Sea.

Asked about the incident on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during a briefing that the "two Philippine supply boats trespassed into waters near Ren'ai Jiao of China's Nansha Qundao without China's consent. He was using the Chinese name for Ayungin Shoal.

"Chinese coast guard vessels performed official duties in accordance with law and upheld China's territorial sovereignty and maritime order," he also said, adding that the Philippines and China are "in communication on this."

But Locsin earlier that day asserted that Filipinos "do not ask permission to do what we need to do to our territory." He further assured that "the Philippines will continue to provide supplies to our troops in Ayungin Shoal."

Manila has since protested the incident, according to the top diplomat. Locsin also warned China that "a public vessel is covered by the Philippines-United States Mutual Defense Treaty."

However, Malacañang has been more measured in its response, again stopping short of condemning China's incursions on Philippine waters.

Sought for comment on the incident on Friday, acting spokesperson Karlo Nograles said during a briefing that the country "will continue to assert our sovereignty and sovereign rights over Ayungin Shoal."

"We are confident that the DFA will do whatever is necessary," he also said, deferring again to Locsin amid calls from senators to condemn the incident and take further action than just filing diplomatic protests.

In 2019, the Chinese coast guard similarly blocked Filipino vessels on a resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre that has been grounded on Ayungin Shoal since 1999 to assert the country's sovereignty over the area.

Malacañang at the time would not condemn the incident, calling it "objectionable" instead and saying it would leave the rest up to the Department of Foreign Affairs. — Bella Perez-Rubio