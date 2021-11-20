

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
US warns China after Ayungin incident
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 20, 2021 | 10:57am

                           

                        

                                                                        
US warns China after Ayungin incident
This file photo taken on March 29, 2014 shows a Philippine Navy vessel that has been grounded since 1999 to assert the nation's sovereignty over the Second Thomas Shoal, a remote South China Sea reef also claimed by China. 
AFP / Jay Directo
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The United States on Friday accused China of an escalation against the Philippines and warned that an armed attack would invoke Washington’s mutual defense commitments after an incident in the West Philippine Sea.



State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the US stands with its ally, the Philippines, “in the face of this escalation that directly threatens regional peace and stability, escalates regional tensions, infringes upon freedom of navigation in the South China Sea as guaranteed under international law, and undermines the rules-based international order.”





Washington issued the statement after the Department of Foreign Affairs said the Chinese Coast Guard fired a water cannon against supply boats en route to Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal, forcing the vessels to abort their mission.



“The People’s Republic of China should not interfere with lawful Philippine activities in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone,” Price said.



“The United States stands with our Philippine allies in upholding the rules-based international maritime order and reaffirms that an armed attack on Philippine public vessels in the South China Sea would invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments under Article IV of the 1951 U.S. Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty,” he added.



Article IV of the 70-year-old defense accord states the following:





Each Party recognizes that an armed attack in the Pacific area on either of the Parties would be dangerous to its own peace and safety and declares that it would act to meet the common dangers in accordance with its constitutional processes.



Any such armed attack and all measures taken as a result thereof shall be immediately reported to the Security Council of the United Nations, Such measures shall be terminated when the Security Council has taken the measures necessary to restore and maintain international peace and security. 





China accused Manila supply boats of trespassing and said the vessels “performed official duties in accordance with law and upheld China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime order.” — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHINA
                                                      UNITED STATES
                                                      WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sara rejoins Hugpong Pagbabago
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sara rejoins Hugpong Pagbabago


                              

                                                                  By Edith Regalado |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has rejoined Hugpong ng Pagbabago, the regional political party she founded and had given up to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines to let in vaxxed tourists from green countries
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines to let in vaxxed tourists from green countries


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
International tourists who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to enter the Philippines soon, beginning...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines to allow entry of foreign tourists soon &mdash; DOT
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines to allow entry of foreign tourists soon — DOT


                              

                                                                  By Rosette Adel |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Tourism said the Philippines would welcome international tourists for leisure travels soon.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte nixes PDP-Laban, PDDS alliance with Lakas-CMD 'because Marcos is there&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte nixes PDP-Laban, PDDS alliance with Lakas-CMD 'because Marcos is there’


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte said there will be no alliance between Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan, Pederalismo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sara Duterte back as HNP chair a week after resigning
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sara Duterte back as HNP chair a week after resigning


                              

                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is back as the chairperson of Hugpong ng Pagbabago just a week after her resignation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Lawyers for &lsquo;drug war&rsquo; victims tell ICC prosecutor to continue probe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lawyers for ‘drug war’ victims tell ICC prosecutor to continue probe


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Lawyers for families of those killed during the course of President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody “war on drugs”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines gets 600K Pfizer COVID-19 jabs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets 600K Pfizer COVID-19 jabs


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The plane carrying 609,570 Pfizer-BioNTech jabs arrived at the Terminal 3 of Ninoy Aquino International Airport past 8 p...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines asks ICC prosecutor  to defer drug war probe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines asks ICC prosecutor  to defer drug war probe


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines has formally asked the prosecutor of the International 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Isko to stop conversion of agriland
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Isko to stop conversion of agriland


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno would stop further attempts to convert agricultural lands for other uses if he is elected as president...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Go vows to sustain economic gains of Duterte administrationc
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 November 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Presidential aspirant Sen. Bong Go vowed to sustain the economic gains of the Duterte administration if he is elected as the country’s next chief executive.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with