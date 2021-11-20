Philippines gets 600K Pfizer COVID-19 jabs
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Friday night received more than 600,000 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech.
The plane carrying 609,570 Pfizer-BioNTech jabs arrived at the Terminal 3 of Ninoy Aquino International Airport past 8 p.m.
The shipment was part of the 1.2 million doses procured by the national government through the Asian Development Bank.
National Task Force against COVID-19 adviser Ted Herbosa said the newly-arrived vaccines will be used for the simultaneous vaccination drive scheduled from November 29 to December 1.
Early Friday, 1.3 million doses of the Moderna jabs, 2.8 million Sputnik V doses and 5,000 Sputnik Light shots arrived in the country.
Since March, 32.99 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19, while 40.92 million people have received partial protection.
According to the NTF, the government targets to vaccinate 54 million Filipinos with at least one dose by the end of November. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
