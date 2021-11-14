Sara Duterte distances VP run from changes in PDP-Laban's plans

MANILA, Philippines — Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is running for vice president in 2022, distanced herself Sunday from shifts in election plans within the administration PDP-Laban party as she called on her supporters to stay calm in the face of the prospect that her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, will be running against her.

President Duterte, whom PDP-Laban had nominated as its vice-presidential canddiate, had turned down the offer. His close aide Sen. Bong Go filed his candidacy in Duterte's place in October but on Saturday filed papers to run for president under an allied party.

The change in Go's plans was prompted by Duterte-Carpio's decision to run for vice president instead of for reelection as initially planned. The Davao City mayor filed her candidacy for vice president under the Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo-led Lakas-CMD party on Saturday.

This was quickly followed by a withdrawals and substitutions by PDP-Laban, which went to the Commission on Elections office in Manila in full force. Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, the party's presidential candidate, has withdrawn from the race while Go is seeking the presidency.

Duterte is expected to file papers to run for vice president on Monday.

In a video posted to her social media on Sunday, Duterte-Carpio said she did not plan to seek a national position but that calls for her to do so continued to come in past the October 8 deadline for the filing of certificates of candidacy.

"Thousands of supporters cried last October 8 and I cannot find it in my heart to make them cry again on November 15," she said, referring to the deadline for the substitution of candidates.

"After the deadline, the offer to run for vice president became an opportunity to meet you halfway," she said, calling it a way to heed her supporters' call to serve the country "and make [her] a stronger person and public servant in the years that lie ahead."

In a video posted by pro-Duterte page Banat By on Saturday night, President Duterte said he was surprised that his daughter was seeking a lower position despite leading pre-election surveys. He also said he convinced Go to run for president after the two were caught by surprise by Mayor Duterte-Carpio's decision.

"The problems of PDP are their own," Mayor Duterte-Carpio said Sunday, adding these are issues that the members of the party should resolve themselves.

"This is all politics and this will not matter in the years to come, and even now, when we need to focus on this country’s recovery and the people's welfare," she also said. — Jonathan de Santos