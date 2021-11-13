

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Go runs for president, Duterte to go head-to-head with daughter Sara in VP race
                        

                           
Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
November 13, 2021 | 5:23pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Go runs for president, Duterte to go head-to-head with daughter Sara in VP race
President Rodrigo Duterte raises the hand of Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go after filing his certificate of candidacy for vice president at the Harbor Garden Tent of Sofitel Philippines in Pasay City on Oct. 2, 2021.
The STAR / Ernie Penaredondo
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go is joining the presidential race, while President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to go head-to-head with his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, in the vice-presidential derby.



Go withdrew Saturday his candidacy for vice president under the ruling PDP-Laban party and substituted for Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan presidential bet Grepor Belgica who backed out from the presidential race.





It is not yet clear whether Go resigned from PDP-Laban and joined PDDS, but this would be the only way for him to substitute for Belgica.



Meanwhile, Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar told media that Duterte will go back to the Commission on Elections office on Monday to file his certificate of candidacy for vice president.



Duterte had said in October that he was nixing his vice-presidential bid due to fierce opposition from a majority of Filipinos and would be retiring from politics.



But following the maneuverings of Duterte-Carpio in recent days which saw her backing out from her reelection bid in favor of running for vice president under Lakas-CMD, the faction of PDP-Laban backed by Duterte had to go back to the drawing board.



The Duterte-backed PDP-Laban faction had fielded Sen. Bato dela Rosa and Go for president and vice president, which was a departure from their original plan to field a Go-Duterte tandem.



But now, PDP-Laban is without a standard bearer as Dela Rosa also withdrew his candidacy for president.



Asked by reporters as to why he withdrew, Dela Rosa only said that he was following a party decision.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      BATO DELA ROSA
                                                      BONG GO
                                                      PDP-LABAN
                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      SARA DUTERTE-CARPIO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: Did Pope Francis publicly support Bongbong Marcos' presidential bid?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: Did Pope Francis publicly support Bongbong Marcos' presidential bid?


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
"This isn't being reported by the yellow media. If they're jealous, their eyes are closed. Lugaw, any last words?" the caption...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 UP Manila grad tops Physician Licensure Exams
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UP Manila grad tops Physician Licensure Exams


                              

                                                                  By Shiela Crisostomo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
A graduate of the University of the Philippines-Manila topped the Physician Licensure Examination held last month, according...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Former PS-DBM head Lao remains in hiding
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Former PS-DBM head Lao remains in hiding


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management  chief Lloyd Christopher Lao remains in hiding a week...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marcos says no to possible presidential term-sharing with Sara
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marcos says no to possible presidential term-sharing with Sara


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has rejected a supposed term-sharing between him and Davao...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Due to inordinate delay, SC clears late Danding Cojuangco of 6 ill-gotten wealth suits
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Due to inordinate delay, SC clears late Danding Cojuangco of 6 ill-gotten wealth suits


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court has cleared the late Eduardo “Danding” Cojuangco Jr., a Marcos crony, of six civil cases involving...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Sara Duterte scraps reelection bid for vice-presidential run
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sara Duterte scraps reelection bid for vice-presidential run


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Duterte-Carpio consistently topped Pulse Asia's pre-elections surveys even after she declared that she had no interest...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Over 1.2-M Moderna doses arrive in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Over 1.2-M Moderna doses arrive in Philippines


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
A total of 1,279,000 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine bought by the government arrived Saturday in the Philippi...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-top cop Eleazar to run for senator under Lacson-Sotto tandem
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-top cop Eleazar to run for senator under Lacson-Sotto tandem


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Guillermo Eleazar, who just retired this week as Philippine National Police chief, will be running for senator under the ticket...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Roque loses bid for International Law Commission seat
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Roque loses bid for International Law Commission seat


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Presidential spokesperson failed to clinch a seat at the International Law Commission, garnering the least number of votes...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Army chief to lead AFP
                              


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 November 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Lt. Gen. Andres Centino officially assumed the post of Armed Forces of the Philippines  chief of staff just hours after President Duterte signed his appointment papers yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with