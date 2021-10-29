Metro Manila stays under Alert Level 3 until November 14

Passengers are seen at a jeepney in this October 19, 2021 photo. The transportation department is pushing for additional capacity in public utility vehicles after Metro Manila was downgraded to Alert Level 3 of the pilot granular lockdown.

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila will remain under the same alert level under the pilot granular lockdown until mid-November, Malacañang announced on Friday.

This would mean status quo for the capital region or the same restrictions, many of which had been relaxed, would stay.

The national government first implemented the alert level system in Metro Manila in September to do away with the hard lockdowns.

Next month, other areas also under Alert Level 3 are:

Cordillera Administrative Region

Baguio City (area for special monitoring)

Central Luzon

Bataan

National Capital Region

Calabarzon

Cavite

Laguna

Rizal

Western Visayas

Iloilo City

Central Visayas

Siquijor

Northern Mindanao

Lanao del Norte

Davao Region

Davao City

Davao del Norte

These cities and provinces meanwhile, would be under a less stricter classification, or under Alert Level 2:

Central Luzon

Angeles City

Bulacan

Nueva Ecija

Olongapo City

Pampanga

Tarlic

Calabarzon

Batangas

Quezon Province

Lucena City

Western Visayas

Aklan

Antique

Capiz

Guimaras

Iloilo

Negros Occidental

Central Visayas

Bohol

Cebu City

Lapu-Lapu City

Mandaue City

Cebu Province

Northern Mindanao

Bukidnon

Cagayan de Oro City

Camiguin

Iligan City

Misamis Occidental

Misamis Oriental

Davao Region

Davao de Oro

Davao del Sur

Davao Oriental

Four areas would be under the more strict Alert Level 4:

Central Luzon

Aurora

Western Visayas

Bacolod City

Central Visayas

Negros Oriental

Davao Region

Davao Occidental

Quarantine classifications

But while the alert level system has been expanded, many areas across the country will remain under quarantine classifications.

Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine

(November 1 to 15, 2021)

Luzon

Mountain Province

Catanduanes

Mindanao

Zamboanga City

General Community Quarantine with heightened restrictions

(November 1 to 30, 2021)

Luzon

Abra

Cagayan

Isabela

City of Santiago

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

GQC (November 1 to 30, 2021)

Luzon

Ifugao

Benguet

Apayao

Kalinga

Ilocos Sur

Dagupan City

Batanes

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Puerto Princesa

Palawan

Albay

Naga City

Camarines Norte

Visayas

Tacloban City

Mindanao

Zamboanga Sibugay

Zamboanga del Norte

Zamboanga del Sur

General Santos City

Sarangani

North Cotabato

South Cotabato

Agusal del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Butuan City

Dinagat Islands

Cotabato City

Lanao del Sur

Modified GCQ

(November 1 to 30, 2021)

Luzon

La Union

Ilocos Norte

Pangasinan

Marinduque

Romblon

Camarines Sur

Masbate

Sorsogon

Visayas

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Eastern Samar

Northern Samar

Western Samar

Ormoc City

Mindanao

Sultan Kudarat

Basilan

Isabela City

Maguindanao

Sulu

Tawi-Tawi

The Philippines continues to see a decline in coronavirus cases. To date, new infections have fallen to the 3,000 to 5,000 range, after months of a deadly surge.

The country has 2.77 million COVID-19 infections so far, along with 42,575 deaths.