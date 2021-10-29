

































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
Metro Manila stays under Alert Level 3 until November 14
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 29, 2021 | 12:50pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Metro Manila stays under Alert Level 3 until November 14
Passengers are seen at a jeepney in this October 19, 2021 photo. The transportation department is pushing for additional capacity in public utility vehicles after Metro Manila was downgraded to Alert Level 3 of the pilot granular lockdown.
The STAR  /  Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila will remain under the same alert level under the pilot granular lockdown until mid-November, Malacañang announced on Friday. 



This would mean status quo for the capital region or the same restrictions, many of which had been relaxed, would stay. 





The national government first implemented the alert level system in Metro Manila in September to do away with the hard lockdowns.



Next month, other areas also under Alert Level 3 are:



Cordillera Administrative Region



    
	
  • Baguio City (area for special monitoring) 
    • 




Central Luzon



    
	
  • Bataan 
    • 




National Capital Region 



Calabarzon



    
	
  • Cavite
    • 
	
  • Laguna
    • 
	
  • Rizal
    • 




Western Visayas



    
	
  • Iloilo City
    • 




Central Visayas



    
	
  • Siquijor
    • 




Northern Mindanao



    
	
  • Lanao del Norte
    • 




Davao Region



    
	
  • Davao City
    • 
	
  • Davao del Norte
    • 




These cities and provinces meanwhile, would be under a less stricter classification, or under Alert Level 2:



Central Luzon



    
	
  • Angeles City
    • 
	
  • Bulacan
    • 
	
  • Nueva Ecija
    • 
	
  • Olongapo City
    • 
	
  • Pampanga 
    • 
	
  • Tarlic
    • 




Calabarzon



    
	
  • Batangas
    • 
	
  • Quezon Province
    • 
	
  • Lucena City
    • 




Western Visayas



    
	
  • Aklan
    • 
	
  • Antique
    • 
	
  • Capiz
    • 
	
  • Guimaras
    • 
	
  • Iloilo
    • 
	
  • Negros Occidental
    • 




Central Visayas



    
	
  • Bohol
    • 
	
  • Cebu City
    • 
	
  • Lapu-Lapu City
    • 
	
  • Mandaue City
    • 
	
  • Cebu Province
    • 




Northern Mindanao



    
	
  • Bukidnon
    • 
	
  • Cagayan de Oro City 
    • 
	
  • Camiguin
    • 
	
  • Iligan City
    • 
	
  • Misamis Occidental
    • 
	
  • Misamis Oriental
    • 




Davao Region



    
	
  • Davao de Oro
    • 
	
  • Davao del Sur
    • 
	
  • Davao Oriental 
    • 




Four areas would be under the more strict Alert Level 4



Central Luzon 



    
	
  • Aurora
    • 




Western Visayas



    
	
  • Bacolod City
    • 




Central Visayas



    
	
  • Negros Oriental
    • 




Davao Region



    
	
  • Davao Occidental
    • 




Quarantine classifications



But while the alert level system has been expanded, many areas across the country will remain under quarantine classifications. 



Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine



(November 1 to 15, 2021) 



Luzon



    
	
  • Mountain Province
    • 
	
  • Catanduanes
    • 




Mindanao



    
	
  • Zamboanga City
    • 




General Community Quarantine with heightened restrictions 



(November 1 to 30, 2021) 



Luzon



    
	
  • Abra
    • 
	
  • Cagayan 
    • 
	
  • Isabela
    • 
	
  • City of Santiago
    • 
	
  • Nueva Vizcaya
    • 
	
  • Quirino
    • 
	
  • GQC (November 1 to 30, 2021) 
    • 
	
  • Luzon
    • 
	
  • Ifugao
    • 
	
  • Benguet
    • 
	
  • Apayao
    • 
	
  • Kalinga
    • 
	
  • Ilocos Sur
    • 
	
  • Dagupan City
    • 
	
  • Batanes
    • 
	
  • Occidental Mindoro
    • 
	
  • Oriental Mindoro
    • 
	
  • Puerto Princesa
    • 
	
  • Palawan
    • 
	
  • Albay
    • 
	
  • Naga City
    • 
	
  • Camarines Norte
    • 




Visayas



    
	
  • Tacloban City
    • 




Mindanao



    
	
  • Zamboanga Sibugay
    • 
	
  • Zamboanga del Norte
    • 
	
  • Zamboanga del Sur
    • 
	
  • General Santos City
    • 
	
  • Sarangani
    • 
	
  • North Cotabato
    • 
	
  • South Cotabato
    • 
	
  • Agusal del Norte
    • 
	
  • Agusan del Sur
    • 
	
  • Surigao del Norte
    • 
	
  • Surigao del Sur
    • 
	
  • Butuan City
    • 
	
  • Dinagat Islands
    • 
	
  • Cotabato City
    • 
	
  • Lanao del Sur
    • 




Modified GCQ 



(November 1 to 30, 2021) 



Luzon 



    
	
  • La Union
    • 
	
  • Ilocos Norte
    • 
	
  • Pangasinan
    • 
	
  • Marinduque
    • 
	
  • Romblon
    • 
	
  • Camarines Sur
    • 
	
  • Masbate
    • 
	
  • Sorsogon
    • 




Visayas 



    
	
  • Biliran
    • 
	
  • Leyte
    • 
	
  • Southern Leyte
    • 
	
  • Eastern Samar
    • 
	
  • Northern Samar
    • 
	
  • Western Samar
    • 
	
  • Ormoc City
    • 




Mindanao



    
	
  • Sultan Kudarat
    • 
	
  • Basilan
    • 
	
  • Isabela City
    • 
	
  • Maguindanao
    • 
	
  • Sulu
    • 
	
  • Tawi-Tawi
    • 




The Philippines continues to see a decline in coronavirus cases. To date, new infections have fallen to the 3,000 to 5,000 range, after months of a deadly surge. 



The country has 2.77 million COVID-19 infections so far, along with 42,575 deaths. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

