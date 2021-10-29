Metro Manila stays under Alert Level 3 until November 14
MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila will remain under the same alert level under the pilot granular lockdown until mid-November, Malacañang announced on Friday.
This would mean status quo for the capital region or the same restrictions, many of which had been relaxed, would stay.
The national government first implemented the alert level system in Metro Manila in September to do away with the hard lockdowns.
Next month, other areas also under Alert Level 3 are:
Cordillera Administrative Region
- Baguio City (area for special monitoring)
Central Luzon
- Bataan
National Capital Region
Calabarzon
- Cavite
- Laguna
- Rizal
Western Visayas
- Iloilo City
Central Visayas
- Siquijor
Northern Mindanao
- Lanao del Norte
Davao Region
- Davao City
- Davao del Norte
These cities and provinces meanwhile, would be under a less stricter classification, or under Alert Level 2:
Central Luzon
- Angeles City
- Bulacan
- Nueva Ecija
- Olongapo City
- Pampanga
- Tarlic
Calabarzon
- Batangas
- Quezon Province
- Lucena City
Western Visayas
- Aklan
- Antique
- Capiz
- Guimaras
- Iloilo
- Negros Occidental
Central Visayas
- Bohol
- Cebu City
- Lapu-Lapu City
- Mandaue City
- Cebu Province
Northern Mindanao
- Bukidnon
- Cagayan de Oro City
- Camiguin
- Iligan City
- Misamis Occidental
- Misamis Oriental
Davao Region
- Davao de Oro
- Davao del Sur
- Davao Oriental
Four areas would be under the more strict Alert Level 4:
Central Luzon
- Aurora
Western Visayas
- Bacolod City
Central Visayas
- Negros Oriental
Davao Region
- Davao Occidental
Quarantine classifications
But while the alert level system has been expanded, many areas across the country will remain under quarantine classifications.
Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine
(November 1 to 15, 2021)
Luzon
- Mountain Province
- Catanduanes
Mindanao
- Zamboanga City
General Community Quarantine with heightened restrictions
(November 1 to 30, 2021)
Luzon
- Abra
- Cagayan
- Isabela
- City of Santiago
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Quirino
- GQC (November 1 to 30, 2021)
- Luzon
- Ifugao
- Benguet
- Apayao
- Kalinga
- Ilocos Sur
- Dagupan City
- Batanes
- Occidental Mindoro
- Oriental Mindoro
- Puerto Princesa
- Palawan
- Albay
- Naga City
- Camarines Norte
Visayas
- Tacloban City
Mindanao
- Zamboanga Sibugay
- Zamboanga del Norte
- Zamboanga del Sur
- General Santos City
- Sarangani
- North Cotabato
- South Cotabato
- Agusal del Norte
- Agusan del Sur
- Surigao del Norte
- Surigao del Sur
- Butuan City
- Dinagat Islands
- Cotabato City
- Lanao del Sur
Modified GCQ
(November 1 to 30, 2021)
Luzon
- La Union
- Ilocos Norte
- Pangasinan
- Marinduque
- Romblon
- Camarines Sur
- Masbate
- Sorsogon
Visayas
- Biliran
- Leyte
- Southern Leyte
- Eastern Samar
- Northern Samar
- Western Samar
- Ormoc City
Mindanao
- Sultan Kudarat
- Basilan
- Isabela City
- Maguindanao
- Sulu
- Tawi-Tawi
The Philippines continues to see a decline in coronavirus cases. To date, new infections have fallen to the 3,000 to 5,000 range, after months of a deadly surge.
The country has 2.77 million COVID-19 infections so far, along with 42,575 deaths.
