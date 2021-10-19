
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
‘Red flag’: Pharmally sold medical supplies to DOTr at higher prices than own catalog
                        

                           
Bella Perez-Rubio - Philstar.com
October 19, 2021 | 8:58pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
â€˜Red flagâ€™: Pharmally sold medical supplies to DOTr at higher prices than own catalog
Pharmally executive Mohit Dargani fields questions from Sen. Risa Hontiveros and Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon at a hearing held October 19, 2021.
Screen grab / Senate of the Philippines YouTube page 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A senator said Tuesday that Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. sold medical supplies to the Department of Transportation at prices higher than those listed on the company’s own catalog.



The Commission on Audit said this is a "red flag" that merits further investigation. 





It was Sen. Risa Hontiveros who uncovered these contracts between Pharmally and the Philippine National Railways as the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee resumed its probe into the firm's anomalous deals with the government. 



In the two purchase orders she presented, Pharmally charged PNR-DOTr in April and May for thermometers, face shields, and goggles at prices significantly higher than those listed by the firm in a catalog shopped to private firms in May. 










The firm's contracts with DOTr were confirmed by two Pharmally executives: corporate treasurer Mohit Dargani and director Linconn Ong. 



Asked to account for the disparate prices, Dargani said the catalog in question was only issued by the firm when supply had stabilized. 



But Hontiveros countered that the catalog retrieved by her office reflected prices as of May 2020, around the same time the deals with PNR-DOTr were contracted.



Dargani later confirmed that the price list was issued on May 20, 2020. While Hontiveros said that prices could not have changed so drastically and quickly, the Pharmally executive maintained that they did at the time.






"It's hard to accept that Pharmally happened to sell these items at a higher price than your own price list [or] catalog because prices were volatile then [when], in fact, in your price list, you were confident enough about the stability of the prices and your profit margin that you had a lower end price or discounted price," Hontiveros said.



"So, it really will not hold water that you happened to charge DOTR-PNR higher because of the volatility of prices." 



According to the senator, the thermometers sold by Pharmally to DOTr may have been overpriced by 62-69%, the goggles at 70-75%, and the face shields were overpriced by 53-61%. On average, she alleged, the items were overpriced by 62-68%. 



"So, the only thing I can conclude, Mr. Dargani…is that in the middle of the pandemic, you were offering supplies and prices grossly disadvantageous to our government. While the frontliners were toiling, Pharmally was thinking about making a profit," Hontiveros said partially in Filipino. 



While Pharmally executives have often explained away the high prices of its medical equipment by citing rising costs due to low supply, they have refused to submit source documents for their financial statements, including the cost of sales, that can corroborate their claim. Dargani and his sister, Twinkle, were cited in contempt and ordered detained for this same reason. 



"You refuse to submit the source documents and yet you can readily claim that your cost for this merchandise is higher," Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon told Dargani.



"We suspect that your source documents show a very low price and your additional cost is some payments made somewhere that you do not want to reveal and yet you want to use to lower your taxes." 



COA: DOTr contracts 'red flag,' further inquiry needed to determine overpricing 



Drilon said that while the administration and its allies have ruled out overpricing in Pharmally's deals with the government, the purchase orders and catalog uncovered by Hontivros are a "classic" example of overpricing. 



He went on to ask Commission on Audit chief Michael Aguinaldo if he considers the DOTr contracts with Pharmally a "red flag." 



"I'm not saying that this is proof of overpricing, I’m saying that as COA, you would consider this a red flag that there is overpricing and therefore requires deeper examination. But on the surface, there appears to be overpricing. Is that a correct proposition?"



Aguinaldo replied: "Well, it is a red flag. Whether its overpricing or not, of course, is another issue."  



COA is conducting a special audit of Pharmally's contracts with the government. Aguinaldo has maintained that he does not want to preempt the findings of that audit which will also take into account information uncovered during the Senate's inquiry. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PHARMALLY
                                                      PHARMALLY PHARMACEUTICAL CORP
                                                      SENATE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Face-to-face classes to start in 30 schools on November 15 &mdash; DepEd
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Face-to-face classes to start in 30 schools on November 15 — DepEd


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The 30 schools are definitely those that will start on November 15," an education official said Tuesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate panel orders 2 more Pharmally execs detained for contempt
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate panel orders 2 more Pharmally execs detained for contempt


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
For weeks, the siblings have resisted Senate orders to submit several source documents related to the firm's sales...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: Comelec has not disqualified Robredo from 2022 polls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: Comelec has not disqualified Robredo from 2022 polls


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Several video posts on Facebook and YouTube claimed that the Commission on Elections had confirmed the disqualification of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate panel to recommend charges over Pharmally deals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate panel to recommend charges over Pharmally deals


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Several charges are recommended by the panel against President Rodrigo Duterte's appointees, including his former...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Review of 'false positive' COVID-19 cases finds Red Cross test samples valid, reliable
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Review of 'false positive' COVID-19 cases finds Red Cross test samples valid, reliable


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We found no evidence of contamination for the forty-eight (48) cases tested by PRC Subic that may have led to the generation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Labor group: Reported 'no vax, no salary' schemes show DOLE protection insufficient
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Labor group: Reported 'no vax, no salary' schemes show DOLE protection insufficient


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"What is happening now is that workers are still being punished for the decision not to get vaccinated while these companies...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chilling effect on the press? Only ABS-CBN is off the air, Dela Rosa says
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chilling effect on the press? Only ABS-CBN is off the air, Dela Rosa says


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Give me one single media practitioner that this government jailed because of their criticism against the government! Give...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More cops to be sent out to enforce pandemic protocols in public areas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More cops to be sent out to enforce pandemic protocols in public areas


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
"My order includes coordination with our LGUs in Metro Manila to properly implement the minimum public health safety protocols...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pilot run of COVID-19 alert levels system to expand outside Metro Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pilot run of COVID-19 alert levels system to expand outside Metro Manila


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government’s pandemic task force is expanding the COVID-19 alert level system outside of Metro Manila, placing 19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 31.34% of 123,848 inmates in BJMP facilities with complete doses vs COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
31.34% of 123,848 inmates in BJMP facilities with complete doses vs COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology said that 38,811 out of 123,848 Persons Deprived of Liberty under their custody,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with