
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Senate panel orders 2 more Pharmally execs detained for contempt
                        

                           
Bella Perez-Rubio - Philstar.com
October 19, 2021 | 4:34pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Senate panel orders 2 more Pharmally execs detained for contempt
Pharmally executives Mohit Dargani and his sister Twinkle Dargani attend a Senate panel hearing on September 10, 2021. 
Screen grab / Senate of the Philippines YouTube page 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on Tuesday ordered the arrest and detention of two more Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. executives over their refusal to submit documents subpoenaed by the panel. 



Pharmally corporate secretary and treasurer Mohit Dargani, and his sister, company president Twinkle Dargani will join director Linconn Ong, who is currently detained at the Senate for refusing to tell senators how much money former presidential economic adviser Michael Yang lent the firm. 





For weeks, the siblings have resisted Senate orders to submit several source documents related to the firm's sales and purchases, citing advice from legal counsel.



Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon has pressed for these documents for weeks, stressing that they are key to assessing whether there was overpricing in Pharmally's deals with the government. The firm is the government's top favored pandemic supplier, cornering deals worth billions with the Department of Budget and Management. 



This came to a head during the day's hearing after the accountant who prepared Pharmally's financial statements said that she never saw these documents and was instead shown a list and made to sign off. 






Facing a contempt charge and offered a final chance to hand over the documents, Dargani said the decision to withhold the documents is a company decision and not his own. "We are just asserting our right which was advised to us by our legal counsel." 



Drilon observed that the Dargani siblings were "obviously refusing to comply with the subpoena." 



"They have legal defenses. I assume that when we place them under detention until they comply with the orders of the committee, they will refuse and question it in court," he added.



"I move that Mr. Mohit Dargani and Twinkle Dargani be both declared in contempt for refusal to comply with the subpoena...for the production of these documents and let [Dargani] question us in court." 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PHARMALLY
                                                      PHARMALLY PHARMACEUTICAL CORP
                                                      SENATE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila COVID-19 reproduction rate down to 0.55 &mdash; OCTA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila COVID-19 reproduction rate down to 0.55 — OCTA


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
OCTA said rate is now at 0.55. The last time it was at this level was in May this year, or at 0.56. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Face-to-face classes to start in 30 schools on November 15 &mdash; DepEd
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Face-to-face classes to start in 30 schools on November 15 — DepEd


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The 30 schools are definitely those that will start on November 15," an education official said Tuesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Thousands of politicians defecting to Isko&rsquo;s party
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Thousands of politicians defecting to Isko’s party


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Thousands of politicians have crossed over to Aksyon Demokratiko, which is now led by presidential aspirant and Manila Mayor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fact check: Comelec has not disqualified Robredo from 2022 polls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fact check: Comelec has not disqualified Robredo from 2022 polls


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Several video posts on Facebook and YouTube claimed that the Commission on Elections had confirmed the disqualification of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 at 84
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 at 84


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Colin Powell, a US war hero and the first Black secretary of state, has died from complications from COVID-19, his family...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 More cops to be sent out to enforce pandemic protocols in public areas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More cops to be sent out to enforce pandemic protocols in public areas


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"My order includes coordination with our LGUs in Metro Manila to properly implement the minimum public health safety protocols...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate panel to recommend charges over Pharmally deals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate panel to recommend charges over Pharmally deals


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Several charges are recommended by the panel against President Rodrigo Duterte's appointees, including his former...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pilot run of COVID-19 alert levels system to expand outside Metro Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pilot run of COVID-19 alert levels system to expand outside Metro Manila


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government’s pandemic task force is expanding the COVID-19 alert level system outside of Metro Manila, placing 19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Review of 'false positive' COVID-19 cases finds Red Cross test samples valid, reliable
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Review of 'false positive' COVID-19 cases finds Red Cross test samples valid, reliable


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We found no evidence of contamination for the forty-eight (48) cases tested by PRC Subic that may have led to the generation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 31.34% of 123,848 inmates in BJMP facilities with complete doses vs COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
31.34% of 123,848 inmates in BJMP facilities with complete doses vs COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology said that 38,811 out of 123,848 Persons Deprived of Liberty under their custody,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with