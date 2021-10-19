Senate panel to recommend charges over Pharmally deals

Michael Yang attends a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on September 10, 2021 through videoconference. Playing to the left is a video of him and President Rodrigo Duterte during a 2017 meeting with executives of the controversial Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation in Davao City.

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee will endorse to the Department of Justice and the Office of the Ombudsman charges against several individuals involved in the government's anomalous deals with Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp.

The panel's chairman, Sen. Richard Gordon, bared the recommended charges in a hearing held Tuesday. He said they were included in the committee's preliminary report on its findings after 11 hearings on the alleged deficiencies in pandemic spending first flagged by state auditors.

However, the preliminary report is still up for deliberation among senators, Gordon's office told Philstar.com.

The filing of several cases is recommended against President Rodrigo Duterte's appointees, including his former economic adviser Michael Yang and former chief of the Department of Budget and Management's procurement service Lloyd Christopher Lao.

Yang was identified by Pharmally as its financier and guarantor to Chinese suppliers despite his earlier attempts to deny any connection with the firm after a 2017 meeting with its executives and Duterte in Davao City.

Meanwhile, Lao signed off on awarding contracts worth billions to Pharmally in 2020 — a firm that had incorporated just a year prior with a capital of just P625,000. He also used to work as Duterte's election lawyer.

Pharmally is by far the government's most favored pandemic supplier, clinching contracts worth at least P10 billion so far. Senators estimate the value of its deals with the government could be as high as P12 billion.

Here are the charges to be recommended, according to Gordon: