3 new diplomatic protests filed over Chinese activities in West Philippine Sea

This undated satellite image shows Iroquois Reef in the West Philippine Sea. Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. ordered the filing of a diplomatic protest over the continued presence of Chinese fishing vessels in the vicinity of the reef.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' top diplomat on Thursday ordered the filing of three new diplomatic protests against Beijing's activities in the West Philippine Sea.

In a series of tweets, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. ordered the DFA to file a protest on "Chinese radio challenges unlawfully issued against Philippine maritime patrols."

"File now our protest on China's incessant & unlawful restriction of Filipino fishermen from conducting legitimate fishing activities in Bajo de Masinloc," Locsin posted on Twitter.

In a separate tweet, Locsin also ordered the filing of another diplomatic protest over the continued presence of Chinese fishing vessels in the vicinity of Iroquois Reef in the West Philippine Sea.

Locsin, however, did not provide more details about the protests.

This year alone, the Philippines had filed multiple diplomatic protests over the presence and action of Chinese Coast Guard ships in Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal, as well as the presence of hundreds of Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea.

In March, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported the presence of more than 200 Chinese militia ships in the vicinity of Julian Felipe (Whitsun) Reef, pushing the DFA to file daily protests for every day that Beijing fails to withdraw its vessels in the area.

In April, Locsin also ordered the filing of a protest following the remarks of a Chinese official calling on the Philippines to stop its exercises in the West Philippine Sea.

The PCG increased its presence and activities in the country's exclusive economic zone in the West Philippine Sea following reports of Chinese ships in the area.

The coast guard's patrols have resulted in foreign ships dispersing after a radio challenge from Philippine authorities.

Washington-based Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative noted the "dramatic" increase in Philippine patrols, which reflected the country's determination to assert its sovereign rights.

"The Philippines’ increased patrol efforts send a message that Manila is determined to assert its rights. But they pale in comparison to China’s near-permanent coastguard and militia presence throughout the South China Sea," the think tank said in a report published in May.