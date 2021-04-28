#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
DFA ordered to file protest after Beijing called on Manila to halt West Philippine Sea drills
This photo released by the Philippine Coast Guard on April 15, 2021 shows a BRP Cabra along with two Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources vessels.
PCG/Released

DFA ordered to file protest after Beijing called on Manila to halt West Philippine Sea drills

(Philstar.com) - April 28, 2021 - 12:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' top diplomat on Wednesday ordered the filing of another diplomatic protest following the remarks of a Chinese official on the Philippine Coast Guard's (WPS) exercises in the West Philippine Sea.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said the government must not fail to protest such remarks from the Chinese.

"They can say what they want from the Chinese mainland; we continue to assert from our waters by right of international law what we won in The Hague," Locsin posted on Twitter.

Locsin was reacting to an Inquirer.net report wherein Deputy Speaker Rufus Rodriguez said Beijing's statement was "ridiculous."

Following the maritime exercises of the PCG in the West Philippine Sea over the weekend, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson called on the Philippines to stop such activities.

"We urge the relevant side to respect China's sovereignty and rights and interests, and stop actions complicating the situation and escalating disputes," Wang said in a press briefing earlier this week.

Wang also claimed that China enjoys sovereignty over the Spratly Islands, including Panatag Shoal and Pag-asa Island.

Panatag Shoal is a traditional fishing ground off the coast of Zambales while Pag-asa Island is under the jurisdiction of Kalayaan in Palawan.

Meanwhile, a government task force reported that at least five Chinese coast guard (CCG) ships have been spotted in the West Philippine Sea.

Three CCG vessels were seen in Panatag Shoal, one in Kalayaan and one in Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal.

"These incursions are under review for the possible filing of appropriate diplomatic actions," the NTF-WPS said in a statement released Wednesday. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS DIPLOMATIC PROTEST SOUTH CHINA SEA TEODORO LOCSIN JR. WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
OSG lawyers wither during interpellation on anti-terror law
OSG lawyers wither during interpellation on anti-terror law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 16 hours ago
Assistant solicitors general tasked to defend the government in the case fumbled during interpellation.
Headlines
fbfb
China asks Philippines to stop activities, exercises in West Philippine Sea
China asks Philippines to stop activities, exercises in West Philippine Sea
By Michael Punongbayan | 14 hours ago
China reasserted its claim of sovereignty over islets and land features in the West Philippine Sea and asked Manila to stop...
Headlines
fbfb
Biden nominates Fil-Am veteran as US Air Force undersecretary
Biden nominates Fil-Am veteran as US Air Force undersecretary
5 hours ago
The White House announced Gina Ortiz Jones, an Iraq war veteran, as nominee for undersecretary of the US Air Force under the...
Headlines
fbfb
Maria Ressa wins UN press prize
Maria Ressa wins UN press prize
6 hours ago
"Maria Ressa's unerring fight for freedom of expression is an example for many journalists around the world," jury chair Marilu...
Headlines
fbfb
China insists sovereignty over Panatag Shoal, Pag-asa Island amid Philippine coast guard drills
China insists sovereignty over Panatag Shoal, Pag-asa Island amid Philippine coast guard drills
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
"We urge the relevant side to respect China's sovereignty and rights and interests, and stop actions complicating the situation...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DOH: Only hospitals with special permits can give ivermectin for COVID-19
DOH: Only hospitals with special permits can give ivermectin for COVID-19
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
In a briefing Wednesday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire also emphasized there is a “low quality of evidence”...
Headlines
fbfb
Over a year into pandemic, IATF urged: Craft guidelines for &lsquo;automatic travel bans&rsquo;
Over a year into pandemic, IATF urged: Craft guidelines for ‘automatic travel bans’
2 hours ago
"Rather than collecting variants, the IATF should have long ago established protocols and guidelines on imposing automatic...
Headlines
fbfb
Metro Manila mayors to defer to Duterte's decision on quarantine status
Metro Manila mayors to defer to Duterte's decision on quarantine status
2 hours ago
“The MMC just recommends to the IATF. Hence, it is within the purview of President Rodrigo Duterte to decide on the...
Headlines
fbfb
Logistical challenges again delay arrival of first Sputnik V doses in Philippines
Logistical challenges again delay arrival of first Sputnik V doses in Philippines
By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
Logistical challenges again hampered the delivery of the first 15,000 doses of the Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V,...
Headlines
fbfb
China coast guard ships illegally remain in West Philippine Sea &mdash; task force
China coast guard ships illegally remain in West Philippine Sea — task force
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 3 hours ago
The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) reported continued illegal presence of three CCG ships in Panatag...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with