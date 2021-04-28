DFA ordered to file protest after Beijing called on Manila to halt West Philippine Sea drills

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' top diplomat on Wednesday ordered the filing of another diplomatic protest following the remarks of a Chinese official on the Philippine Coast Guard's (WPS) exercises in the West Philippine Sea.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said the government must not fail to protest such remarks from the Chinese.

"They can say what they want from the Chinese mainland; we continue to assert from our waters by right of international law what we won in The Hague," Locsin posted on Twitter.

Locsin was reacting to an Inquirer.net report wherein Deputy Speaker Rufus Rodriguez said Beijing's statement was "ridiculous."

Following the maritime exercises of the PCG in the West Philippine Sea over the weekend, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson called on the Philippines to stop such activities.

"We urge the relevant side to respect China's sovereignty and rights and interests, and stop actions complicating the situation and escalating disputes," Wang said in a press briefing earlier this week.

Wang also claimed that China enjoys sovereignty over the Spratly Islands, including Panatag Shoal and Pag-asa Island.

Panatag Shoal is a traditional fishing ground off the coast of Zambales while Pag-asa Island is under the jurisdiction of Kalayaan in Palawan.

Meanwhile, a government task force reported that at least five Chinese coast guard (CCG) ships have been spotted in the West Philippine Sea.

Three CCG vessels were seen in Panatag Shoal, one in Kalayaan and one in Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal.

"These incursions are under review for the possible filing of appropriate diplomatic actions," the NTF-WPS said in a statement released Wednesday. — Patricia Lourdes Viray