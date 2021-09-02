




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
DOH: Limited supply of tocilizumab seen until December
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 2, 2021 | 6:34pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
DOH: Limited supply of tocilizumab seen until December
Health workers attend to COVID-19 patients at the chapel of Quezon City General Hospital which was turned into an intensive care unit on Sept.  2, 2021. 
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The supply of arthritis drug tocilizumab, which is used to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients, will remain limited until the end of the year, an official from the Department of Health said Thursday.



Dr. Melissa Guerrero, chief of the agency’s pharmaceutical division, said the surge in infections driven by the hyper contagious Delta variant has led to the shortage of tocilizumab.



"The manufacturer has already notified that there will really be some severe stockouts until December 2021. This is because of the Delta wave that is being experienced across countries and therefore the increase in global demand for these products," Guerrero said in an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel.



Over the weekend, the National Kidney and Transplant Institute said it would temporarily suspend dispensing tocilizumab and antiviral drug remdesivir due to dwindling supplies.



The DOH official said the government is also monitoring the supply of remdesivir.



"For remdesivir, I think the demand and the supply is more stable," Guerrero said.



"But at the supply side, there’s a critical level already so we are making sure and doing our best to communicate with the industry in order to facilitate the restocking in order to prepare for the worst case scenario," she added.



Guerrero also cautioned the public against taking off-label medications without a doctor’s prescription.



"They should be in a hospital. The medicine should be prescribed by a doctor, should be administered by a doctor. They cannot just access the drugs in the black market," she said.



The Philippines is battling a resurgence in COVID-19 infections, with daily case rates reaching the highest levels since that start of the pandemic. The government has so far recorded over two million cases, including 33,533 deaths. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 PANDEMIC
                                                      DELTA VARIANT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: Three-week hard lockdown in COVID-19 hotspots 'not doable'                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Three-week hard lockdown in COVID-19 hotspots 'not doable'


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Right now it doesn't look doable because we can see that we don't want to add to those who are hungry...our objective is...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gov't lowers price cap for RT-PCR tests
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gov't lowers price cap for RT-PCR tests


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The new price cap for RT-PCR testing will take effect on September 6.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DBM slashes DOH budget for COVID-19 response by 73%                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DBM slashes DOH budget for COVID-19 response by 73%


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Since the Department of Budget and Management only approved a P19.68 billion budget for DOH’s COVID-19 response, there...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Virus reproduction rate down in Metro Manila, but cases still seen to go up &mdash; OCTA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Virus reproduction rate down in Metro Manila, but cases still seen to go up — OCTA


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
OCTA Research said the capital region's reproduction rate stood at 1.39 from the week of August 26 to September 1. ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pharmally execs, Michael Yang associate wanted in Taiwan &mdash; senator                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pharmally execs, Michael Yang associate wanted in Taiwan — senator


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"Why is this government transacting with fugitives?"

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Church can't remain on sidelines': Radyo Veritas launches 2022 election initiative
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Church can't remain on sidelines': Radyo Veritas launches 2022 election initiative


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 55 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"Legal and secular principles alone are not sufficient in addressing our country's ills," said Fr. Jerome Secillano of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: Limited supply of tocilizumab seen until December
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Limited supply of tocilizumab seen until December


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Dr. Melissa Guerrero, chief of the agency’s pharmaceutical division, said the surge in infections driven by the hyper...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: Entire Philippines should be vaccinated first before buying booster shots
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Entire Philippines should be vaccinated first before buying booster shots


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government can already buy COVID-19 booster shots but the vaccination of the country's population has to be completed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 AFP: 'No single factor' to blame for C-130 crash in Sulu
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AFP: 'No single factor' to blame for C-130 crash in Sulu


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The military said its investigating team found that a confluence of factors led to the crash of the C-130 aircraft that led...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines in talks with 4 vaccine makers for booster deals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines in talks with 4 vaccine makers for booster deals


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said the government is in talks with the four vaccine makers to possibly secure booster shots...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with