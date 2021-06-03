




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
UP, DLSU slip in ranking of top Asian universities
Composite photo shows the University of the Philippines and the De La Salle University. 
Philstar.com/File | Facebook/De La Salle University

                     

                        

                           
UP, DLSU slip in ranking of top Asian universities

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 3, 2021 - 12:25pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The University of the Philippines and De La Salle University both slipped in the 2021 Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings.



UP slid to the 84th place from the 65th spot after getting a slightly lower score of 43.9 from last year’s 44.5, while DLSU went down from the 301-350 bracket to the 401+ bracket.





THE assessed Asian universities based on performance indicators in areas of teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income.



China’s Tsinghua University topped the list for the third year in a row after getting a score of 84.9, higher than last year’s 82.8.



The following are the top 10 universities in Asia, according to the Times Higher Education:



    
	
  1. Tsinghua University in China
    2. 
	
  2. Peking University in China
    3. 
	
  3. National University of Singapore
    4. 
	
  4. University of Hong Kong
    5. 
	
  5. Nanyang Technological University, Singapore
    6. 
	
  6. The University of Tokyo in Japan
    7. 
	
  7. Chinese University of Hong Kong
    8. 
	
  8. The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
    9. 
	
  9. Seoul National University in South Korea
    10. 
	
  10. Kyoto University in Japan
    11. 




The 2021 ranking included 551 universities in the region. — Xave Gregorio


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY
                                                      TIMES HIGHER EDUCATION ASIA UNIVERSITY RANKINGS
                                                      UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 ANYARE?: November herd immunity target vs COVID-19, 'better Christmas'                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ANYARE?: November herd immunity target vs COVID-19, 'better Christmas'


                              

                                                                  By James Relativo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vaccination has always been touted by healthcare experts as humanity's best ticket out of the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19)...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace agrees with Imee Marcos that 'fight is over' if Duterte decides to run for VP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace agrees with Imee Marcos that 'fight is over' if Duterte decides to run for VP


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
While President Rodrigo Duterte has not decided on whether to run for vice president next year, Malacañang agrees with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 50% of vaccinees miss second dose &ndash; IATF expert
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
50% of vaccinees miss second dose – IATF expert


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
About 50 percent of the country’s vaccinees have missed their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, an expert from the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IATF mulls vaccine passports
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IATF mulls vaccine passports


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases is discussing the possibility of issuing “vaccine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Putin vows more vaccines for Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Putin vows more vaccines for Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday vowed to increase Russia’s delivery of Sputnik V vaccines to the Philippines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Signal No. 2 still up over parts of Pangasinan due to Tropical Storm Dante
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Signal No. 2 still up over parts of Pangasinan due to Tropical Storm Dante


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tropical Storm Dante (Choi-wan) is forecast to weaken into a tropical depression within the next 12 hours. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Drug war records have no national security implications&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Drug war records have no national security implications’


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Records of the Duterte administration’s bloody war on drugs do not have national security implications, Senate Minority...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOE eyes raps vs power industry players over outages
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOE eyes raps vs power industry players over outages


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Energy is building up cases against energy industry players that violated rules on plant maintenance schedules...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Inspect leisure facilities, barangay captains told
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Inspect leisure facilities, barangay captains told


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of the Interior and Local Government has ordered barangay captains to conduct regular inspections of sports,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House to Senate: Review economic Cha-cha
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House to Senate: Review economic Cha-cha


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Senators should take a look at the Charter change proposals initiated and approved by the House of Representatives, particularly...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with