UP, DLSU slip in ranking of top Asian universities

MANILA, Philippines — The University of the Philippines and De La Salle University both slipped in the 2021 Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings.

UP slid to the 84th place from the 65th spot after getting a slightly lower score of 43.9 from last year’s 44.5, while DLSU went down from the 301-350 bracket to the 401+ bracket.

THE assessed Asian universities based on performance indicators in areas of teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income.

China’s Tsinghua University topped the list for the third year in a row after getting a score of 84.9, higher than last year’s 82.8.

The following are the top 10 universities in Asia, according to the Times Higher Education:

Tsinghua University in China Peking University in China National University of Singapore University of Hong Kong Nanyang Technological University, Singapore The University of Tokyo in Japan Chinese University of Hong Kong The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Seoul National University in South Korea Kyoto University in Japan

The 2021 ranking included 551 universities in the region. — Xave Gregorio