DILG extends 'ayuda' distribution deadline to end-August

Residents flock to the Marikina Public Market to buy fresh produce on Aug. 7, 2021. Under IATF guidelines, only authorized persons outside of residence will be allowed to go out, including one member per family to buy food and other essential goods.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government has extended the deadline for the distribution of 'ayuda', or financial aid, to low-income individuals and families in Metro Manila to Tuesday, August 31 upon the request of some local government units in the capital region.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said that the decision to extend the deadline for the payout came after some Metro Manila mayors sought more time to complete the payout, citing limited mobility and manpower.

Eight LGUs in NCR have at least 80% distribution rate as of August 24, the interior chief said.

"With the concurrence of [Social Welfare Secretary Rolando] Bautista and [Defense Secretary Delfin] Lorenzana, we have decided to give the LGUs in the National Capital Region until the end of the month to complete the distribution of ayuda," the former military general said.

"The mayors also need more time to process appeals and grievances so it is justified for us to give an extension."

Metro Manila was placed under Enhanced Community Quarantine starting August 6 to 20, but the formal distribution of cash aid only began five days later on August 11.

Under the joint memorandum circular issued by the DILG, Social Welfare, and Defense departments, the distribution of ayuda was supposed to conclude on Wednesday as Metro Manila LGUs were initially given 15 days to complete payout.

The DILG also commended the city government of Caloocan for being the only city to reach 100% aid distribution even before the official deadline.

Año in his statement said a total of 80.96% or P9.1 billion out of the P11.2 billion ayuda fund from the national government has already been distributed by the LGUs to a total of 9,101,999 low-income individuals as of Tuesday.

"This means that for every 10 low-income individuals, eight have already received their ayuda. This is equivalent to more than nine million people throughout Metro Manila who have received and benefited from aid," he said.

"This is the fastest distribution we've had in NCR since the start of the pandemic and we did this with people complying with minimum health standards," he also claimed.

Low-income families affected by the imposition of the enhanced community quarantine are set receive financial assistance of P1,000 per low-income individual with a maximum of P4,000 per family.

The DILG, which earlier vowed that ayuda distribution would see no delays this time around, pointed to the municipality of Pateros, and the cities of Pasay, Manila and Mandaluyong for "nearing the finish line" with 97.34%, 95.16%, 91.57%, and 85.84% distribution, respectively.

To date, health authorities have recorded 1.87 million coronavirus infections in the country, 127,703 of whom are still classified as active cases.