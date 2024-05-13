^

PAGASA: 36 areas under ‘dangerous’ heat index classification

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 13, 2024 | 11:07am
Locals walk over the dry part of Intang Lake in Pantabangan, Nueva Ecija.
STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — Thirty-six areas in the Philippines are expected to experience scorching temperatures of up to 47 degrees Celsius (°C) on Monday, state weather bureau PAGASA reported.

In the latest heat index bulletin of PAGASA, it said that 36 areas in the country could fall under the “danger” classification, with temperatures ranging from 42°C to 47°C.

Aparri, Cagayan may experience a heat index as high as 47°C.

On the other hand, Dagupan City, Pangasinan; Tuguegarao City, Cagayan; Roxas City, Capiz and Guiuan, Eastern Samar may reach heat index of up to 46°C.

The following areas are also expected to experience a "dangerous" heat index classification on Monday: 

  • Science Garden Quezon City, Metro Manila: 42°C
  • Sinait, Ilocos Sur: 42°C
  • NVSU Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya: 42°C
  • Iba, Zambales: 42°C
  • Casiguran, Aurora: 42°C
  • Cubi Pt., Subic Bay Olongapo City: 42°C
  • Ambulong, Tanauan Batangas: 42°C
  • Daet, Camarines Norte: 42°C
  • Masbate City, Masbate: 42°C
  • CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur: 42°C
  • Siquijor, Siquijor: 42°C
  • Tacloban City, Leyte: 42°C
  • Borongan, Eastern Samar: 42°C
  • Dipolog, Zamboanga Del Norte: 42°C
  • Zamboanga City, Zamboanga Del Sur: 42°C
  • Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), Pasay City, Metro Manila: 43°C
  • MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte: 43°C
  • Baler (Radar), Aurora: 43°C
  • Aborlan, Palawan: 43°C
  • Virac (Synop), Catanduanes: 43°C
  • Catarman, Northern Samar: 43°C
  • Catbalogan, Samar: 43°C
  • Butuan City, Agusan Del Norte: 43°C
  • Bacnotan, La Union: 44°C
  • San Jose, Occidental Mindoro: 44°C
  • Puerto Princesa City, Palawan: 44°C
  • Cuyo, Palawan: 44°C
  • Dumangas, Iloilo: 44°C
  • Laoag City, Ilocos Norte: 45°C
  • ISU Echague, Isabela: 45°C
  • Iloilo City, Iloilo: 45°C

Meanwhile, the remaining parts of the country that are not under the “danger” classification are under the “extreme caution” classification, with temperatures ranging from 33°C to 41°C.

Despite the dangerous heat index, the state weather bureau’s 4 a.m. bulletin reported that isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are expected over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

The heat index, also referred to as the apparent temperature, factors in both relative humidity and the actual air temperature, providing a measure of how hot it feels.

PAGASA has issued a warning under the "danger" classification as temperatures soar between 42°C to 51°C.

It warned that individuals are at risk of heat-related ailments such as heat cramps or heat exhaustion under the scorching heat. 

To avoid potential complications from the extreme heat, the state weather bureau advised the public to limit outdoor activities, stay hydrated, and schedule daily activities during cooler times later in the day. — with reports from the STAR

DRY SPELL

EL NINO

HEAT

HEAT INDEX

PAGASA
