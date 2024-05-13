^

Headlines

Marcos' 2021 negative drug test result brought up in Senate 'PDEA leaks' hearing

Philstar.com
May 13, 2024 | 5:33pm
Marcos' 2021 negative drug test result brought up in Senate 'PDEA leaks' hearing
This photo release shows former Sen.Bongbong Marcos announcing he will run for president of the Philippines.
BBM staff / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Representatives of the hospital that administered the drug test of then-presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in 2021 assured senators there was nothing irregular with how the test, which produced negative results, was conducted.

Two representatives from St. Luke's Medical Center - Global City's (SLMC-BGC) told a Senate hearing on Tuesday that Marcos did test negative for cocaine and that there was nothing unusual with the three minutes it took to see the results after the test was administered.

The Senate dangerous drugs and public order committee is currently leading a probe into supposed documents by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) linking Marcos to illegal drug use. 

Senate panel chair Sen. Ronald dela Rosa said that he stands by the legitimacy of the documents in question even as the PDEA itself has denied its authenticity.

Cecilia Lim, head of the SLMC-BGC drug testing laboratory, said that Marcos' drug test results came out in two minutes and 54 seconds, which is within the maximum waiting time of five minutes.

Meanwhile, Geresza Reyes, the drug analyst of the SLMC-BGC who signed the drug test report, said that the drug test kit produced a line that showed Marcos tested negative for cocaine.

"As for the analysis, a line appeared. In our drug test kit, there's a control line and a line for the drug analyte. In the result, a line indeed appeared indicating negative," Reyes said in Filipino.

Asked by senators to clarify whether Marcos tested negative for all drugs, Fernandez said that Marcos only requested to be tested for cocaine.

This made Sen. Chiz Escudero comment that drug tests should test for all substances, not just cocaine but also shabu and marijuana, which he said were "poor man's drugs." 

"That reveals a loophole in so far as drug testing is concerned in (law enforcement agencies)," Escudero said, adding that he will ask the Dangerous Drugs Board to come up with guidelines related to the matter. 

During his presentation, Francis del Valle, head of PDEA's legal division, said that the two documents that former PDEA agent Jonathan Morales claims to be true are "purely fabricated."

Speaking on behalf of PDEA, Del Valle pointed out that the alleged "pre-operation report" and "authority to operate" documents do not have PDEA control numbers, which indicate that these were never submitted to the PDEA. 

The documents are also "incomplete and marred with redactions," according to the drug enforcement agency.

Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada asked Del Valle: "If an agent prepares a pre-operation report and does not submit it, let's say he hesitated or perhaps he was scared or paid off... And as you testified, it's not in your records. Is that document confidential? Is that document part of official records?" 

Del Valle said that the documents would not be part of PDEA's official record. "It may be just the personal files of the resource person," he added. 

The PDEA official added that Morales did not follow standard procedure by failing to bring up the findings of his alleged inteview with a confidential informant to his direct supervisor. 

Dela Rosa said in his opening statement that he believes some of Morales' testimonies, while there are other testimonies he doubts. 

"I am putting my life on the line for this hearing as far as objectivity and neutrality is concerned," the senator added.

vuukle comment

DELA ROSA

MARCOS

PDEA

SENATE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DepEd mourns death of Grade 10 student, asks public to stop sharing rumors

DepEd mourns death of Grade 10 student, asks public to stop sharing rumors

8 hours ago
DepEd did not state the cause of death but said that psychosocial interventions have been provided by the school's Child Protection...
Headlines
fbtw
House to summon ex- Duterte adviser on P3 billion drug bust

House to summon ex- Duterte adviser on P3 billion drug bust

By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
A House of Representatives panel will invite former president Rodrigo Duterte’s economic adviser to a hearing on the...
Headlines
fbtw
Pagasa: Temperatures dropping amid rains

Pagasa: Temperatures dropping amid rains

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) yesterday reported a drop in the...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato vows to grill &lsquo;professional liar&rsquo;

Bato vows to grill ‘professional liar’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
Sen. Ronald dela Rosa is set to grill this week former Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agent Jonathan Morales, who...
Headlines
fbtw
Amnesty International says new rights body unnecessary, won't fix crisis

Amnesty International says new rights body unnecessary, won't fix crisis

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
Amnesty International Philippines criticized the newly-formed special committee on human rights coordination as an unnecessary...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
President Marcos forms human rights &lsquo;super body&rsquo;

President Marcos forms human rights ‘super body’

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
A “super body” has been formed by President Marcos to further enhance human rights protection in the country,...
Headlines
fbtw
South China Sea has most excessive maritime claims challenged by United States

South China Sea has most excessive maritime claims challenged by United States

By Pia Lee-Brago | 19 hours ago
Excessive maritime claims advanced by China and two other claimants in the South China Sea (SCS) were the most operationally...
Headlines
fbtw
BusinessWorld forum to uncover next drivers of Philippines growth

BusinessWorld forum to uncover next drivers of Philippines growth

19 hours ago
This year’s BusinessWorld Economic Forum, an award-winning premier business event from the Philippines’ leading...
Headlines
fbtw
On Mother&rsquo;s Day President Marcos thanks Liza for defending family

On Mother’s Day President Marcos thanks Liza for defending family

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
As Filipinos celebrated Mother’s Day yesterday, President Marcos expressed his appreciation to his wife, First Lady...
Headlines
fbtw
BI backs DFA on stricter visa controls for Chinese

BI backs DFA on stricter visa controls for Chinese

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration (BI) supports the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA)’s plan to implement stricter rules for...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with