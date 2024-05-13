^

No Filipinos hurt in Indonesia flood — DMW

Philstar.com
May 13, 2024 | 6:00pm
No Filipinos hurt in Indonesia flood — DMW
This handout image taken and released by Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) on May 13, 2024 shows personnel taking part in a search operation in Tanah Datar, West Sumatra.
Photo by Handout / Indonesia Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) / AFP)

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported on Monday that no Filipino was injured during the severe flooding and mudslides in western Indonesia over the weekend. 

“The Philippine Embassy in Jakarta (PE-Jakarta) has yet to receive reports that overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) or Filipino nationals were harmed or injured,” DMW said in an advisory. 

The department said its Migrant Workers Office (MWO-SG) is coordinating closely with PE-Jakarta to monitor the situation. 

The death toll from flash floods and cold lava flow from Marapi Volcano in Western Sumatra reached 43, with 15 people missing. 

Hours of heavy rain caused large volcanic rocks to roll down one of Indonesia's most active volcanoes into two districts on Sumatra island Saturday evening, while flooding inundated roads, homes and mosques. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Agence France-Presse

