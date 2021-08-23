DILG: Ayuda distribution to continue amid recent shift to MECQ in some areas

A barangay worker checks the temperature of residents queuing in Barangay Baesa, Quezon City for financial aid from the government on Aug. 16, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government said that the distribution of cash aid or ayuda in Metro Manila, Laguna and Bataan will continue despite the shift to Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine.

"There is no truth to the claim that the Ayuda will stop now that the ECQ is over. The funds have been downloaded to the local government units (LGUs) and we will continue until the last peso is distributed,” Interior Spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said in a statement.

"Though more people are now back to work, the Ayuda is a commitment of government and will continue to be distributed despite the change in quarantine classification."

At a town hall earlier Monday morning, Metro Manila Development Authority chair Benhur Abalos disclosed that local governments in Metro Manila have distributed 75% of the ayuda funds from the national government on average.

This equates to some P8.4 billion in cash aid funds distributed so far as of August 21, out of the P11.2 billion fund released by the national government.

Under the guidelines released to local governments, Metro Manila's local chief executives have 15 days from the start—or until August 25—to complete the distribution of ayuda to their constituents.

Malaya, however, said that the DILG, Department of Social Welfare and Development, and Department of National Defense were open to requests for extensions "on a case-to-case basis."

“We understand the challenges in the distribution of this financial aid considering the need to control the number of people in distribution points because of the pandemic. Still, we are calling on our mayors and punong barangays to ensure that the target beneficiaries will receive the ayuda the earliest possible time,” he said.

To recall, an amount of P1,000 is allotted per person for a maximum of P4,000 per family in this wave of cash aid, an amount that progressive groups say is grossly insufficient.

The DILG added that distribution "is going smoothly" across the capital region for some 8.4 million beneficiaries.

To date, health authorities have recorded 1.84 million coronavirus infections in the country after tallying the third-highest daily increase so far with 16,044 new cases on Sunday.