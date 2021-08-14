




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
MMDA: No agreement among mayors to extend ECQ in Metro Manila
Commuters waiting for a ride at the EDSA bus carousel at Bagong Barrio Station during the Metro Manila-wide hard lockdown on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
MMDA: No agreement among mayors to extend ECQ in Metro Manila

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 14, 2021 - 1:51pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority denied Saturday that mayors in the capital region have agreed to extend enhanced community quarantine until the end of the month.



“The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority denies a news report quoting Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez that all metro mayors have agreed to extend the enhanced community quarantine until August 30,” it said in a statement.





MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos said he spoke with Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez who refuted the story and denied that a meeting with Metro Manila mayors on the topic of extending ECQ occurred.



The MMDA did not name the news outlet that published the article, but a now deleted article by the Manila Bulletin claimed that Olivarez said that Metro Manila mayors have agreed to extend ECQ in the capital region beyond August 20.



The same article also quotes Olivarez as saying that no additional businesses will be allowed to operate under ECQ since August is a “ghost month for Chinese businessmen.”



Abalos said that Metro Manila mayors, who sit in the Metro Manila Council, will make recommendations based on data, the capabilities of local governments and the advice of health and economic experts.



For now, Abalos said Metro Manila mayors are still focused on COVID-19 cases in their areas, vaccine rollout and the distribution of cash aid.



Department of Health spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire told state TV that the government’s pandemic task force is still studying whether to extend ECQ over Metro Manila or ease to the more lenient modified ECQ, as pitched by Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez.



Metro Manila has been on lockdown since August 6 to curb the spread of the highly infectious Delta coronavirus variant, which has been detected in all 16 cities and the lone municipality in the capital region.



Health authorities have so far detected 627 cases of the Delta variant in the Philippines. — Xave Gregorio


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 PANDEMIC
                                                      DELTA VARIANT
                                                      ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
                                                      METRO MANILA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Travel ban on 10 countries extended
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Travel ban on 10 countries extended


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has extended until the end of the month the travel ban for inbound travelers from 10 countries as part of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MMC to issue unified vaccination cards this month
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MMC to issue unified vaccination cards this month


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local government units in Metro Manila are working to set up the issuance of the unified vaccination card in their localities...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipina assaulted while giving face masks in New York subway
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipina assaulted while giving face masks in New York subway


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
A Filipina nurse was assaulted in New York City after she offered face masks to a couple while riding a subway earlier this...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 2nd AstraZeneca batch to boost vaccination during ECQ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2nd AstraZeneca batch to boost vaccination during ECQ


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The private sector yesterday welcomed 575,800 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines it purchased through “A Dose of Hope”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 735 of 20 million COVID-19 vaccine recipients got infected
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
735 of 20 million COVID-19 vaccine recipients got infected


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
A total of 735 individuals inoculated against COVID-19 contracted the virus, of whom 65 died, the Food and Drug Administration...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Quezon City to file raps vs third dose recipients
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quezon City to file raps vs third dose recipients


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Quezon City government will file charges against two individuals who reportedly secured third doses of COVID-19 vaccines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Masungi rangers file frustrated murder raps vs resort owner, companions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Masungi rangers file frustrated murder raps vs resort owner, companions


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The rangers of Masungi Georeserve Foundation reiterated the  call for security assistance from national government agenc...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Revived human rights committee, judicial activism discussed in interview of SC aspirants
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Revived human rights committee, judicial activism discussed in interview of SC aspirants


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court has recently revived its Committee on Human Rights, but at least one applicant to the SC bench thinks resources...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHR warns arming firefighters 'might cause more harm than good&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHR warns arming firefighters 'might cause more harm than good’


                              

                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Arming firemen will not contain fires nor can it enhance the efficiency of the firefighters' performance of their duties...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 FDA: Only 0.0013% of 9M fully vaccinated Filipinos got 'breakthrough' COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
FDA: Only 0.0013% of 9M fully vaccinated Filipinos got 'breakthrough' COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
The FDA documented 116 vaccine breakthrough infections among fully-vaccinated individuals as of August 1The number of breakthrough...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with