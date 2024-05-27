Signal No. 1 still up in eastern Luzon as ‘Aghon’ heads away

Satellite image shows Typhoon Aghon (international name: Ewiniar) on May 27, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Areas in eastern Luzon remained under Wind Signal No. 1 as Typhoon Aghon (Ewiniar) further moved away from the Philippines landmass, PAGASA said on Monday afternoon.

Aghon was last located 155 kilometers east of Casiguran in Aurora, with maximum sustained winds of 140 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 170 kph. It was heading east northeastward at 10 kph.

Wind Signal No. 1 remained hoisted over the following areas:

Eastern portion of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan, Aglipay)

Southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte)

Eastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Jones, Echague, San Agustin, Ilagan City, Benito Soliven, City of Cauayan, Maconacon, Angadanan, Naguilian, Palanan, Dinapigue)

Aurora

Northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real) including Polillo Islands

Northwestern portion of Camarines Norte (Vinzons, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga) including Calaguas Islands

Residents of areas under Signal No. 1 could experience minimal to minor impacts from strong winds.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Monday reported that seven people in Bicol region were injured by trees toppled by Aghon.

Meanwhile, almost 20,000 individuals were affected by the country’s first cyclone this year.

What to expect

PAGASA said Aghon “is less likely to directly bring significant amounts of rainfall within the next three days.”

The typhoon, however, is enhancing the southwesterly wind flow, which will bring moderate to heavy rain over Western Visayas and portions of MIMAROPA in the next two days.

Sea travel is risky for small seacrafts, including all motor bancas, over the coastal waters of eastern Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora and the northern coastal waters of Quezon province, including Polillo Islands, due to Aghon.

It will also cause moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 3 meters) over the eastern coastal waters of Cagayan and the northern coastal waters of Bicol region.

Aghon will continue to intensify in the next 24 to 36 hours over the Philippine Sea, before weakening by Wednesday.

The cyclone is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday afternoon or evening.

Forecast position

May 28, 2024 2:00 a.m. - 300 km east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan

May 28, 2024 2:00 p.m. - 500 km east of Basco, Batanes

May 29, 2024 2:00 a.m. - 780 km east northeast of Basco, Batanes

May 29, 2024 2:00 p.m. - 1,085 km east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon

May 30, 2024 2:00 a.m. - 1,400 km east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)

May 30, 2024 2:00 p.m. - 1,705 km northeast of extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)

— Gaea Katreena Cabico