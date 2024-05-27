Parts of Luzon under Signal No. 2 due to Typhoon Aghon

Satellite image shows Typhoon Aghon (international name: Ewiniar) on May 27, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Parts of eastern Luzon were placed under Wind Signal No. 2 as Typhoon Aghon (international name: Ewiniar) continued to move away from the Philippine landmass, PAGASA said Monday morning.

The country’s first cyclone this year was last spotted over the coastal waters of Casiguran in Aurora, packing peak winds of 140 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 170 kph.

It was moving north northeast toward the Philippine Sea at 10 kph.

The state weather bureau raised wind signals over the following areas:

Signal No. 2 (Winds between 62 kph and 88 kph may be expected in at least 24 hours)

Southeastern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, Palanan)

Northern portion of Aurora (Baler, Dipaculao, Dinalungan, Dilasag, Casiguran)

Polillo Islands

Residents of areas under Signal No. 2 could experience minor to moderate impacts from gale-force winds

Signal No. 1 (Winds between 39 and 61 kph may be expected in at least 36 hours or intermittent rains may be expected within 36 hours)

Northeastern and southern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Jones, Echague, San Agustin, Ilagan City, Benito Soliven, City of Cauayan, Maconacon, Angadanan, Naguilian)

Eastern portion of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan, Aglipay)

Eastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte)

Rest of Aurora

Eastern portion of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, Gabaldon, Bongabon, Pantabangan, Rizal, General Mamerto Natividad, Laur, Palayan City, Peñaranda, San Leonardo, City of Gapan, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, Llanera)

Eastern portion of Bulacan (San Miguel, San Ildefonso, Doña Remedios Trinidad, Norzagaray)

Rizal

Northeastern portion of Laguna (Pakil, Mabitac, Pangil, Famy, Siniloan, Santa Maria, Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban)

Northern and central portions of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real, Mauban, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Calauag, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Lopez, Atimonan, Gumaca, Plaridel)

Western portion of Camarines Norte (Santa Elena, Vinzons, Labo, Capalonga, Paracale, Talisay, Jose Panganiban, San Vicente, Daet) including Calaguas Islands

Residents of areas under Signal No. 1 could experience minimal to minor impacts from strong winds.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Managament Council on Sunday reported that four people were injured due to a fallen tree. Meanwhile, over 2,700 people were affected by the cyclone.

What to expect

PAGASA said that Aghon could bring rain between 50 and 100 millimeters over the eastern portion of Isabela and the northern portion of Aurora today.

It warned that more rain is expected in mountainous areas. This could lead to flooding and landslides, especially in high-risk areas on hazard maps or places with recent heavy rain.

Sea travel is risky for small seacrafts, including all motor bancas, over the coastal waters of southern Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, and the northern coastal waters of Quezon province, including Polillo Islands, due to Aghon.

The typhoon will also bring moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 3 meters) over the eastern coastal waters of Cagayan and the northern coastal waters of Bicol region.

The weather agency said that Aghon will continue to intensify over the next two days as it moves northeastward over the Philippine Sea.

It may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday afternoon or evening as a typhoon.

Forecast position

May 27, 2024 5:00 p.m. - 200 km east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan

May 28, 2024 5:00 a.m. - 1,150 km north northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)

May 28, 2024 5:00 p.m. - 620 km east of Itbayat, Batanes

May 29, 2024 5:00 a.m. - 950 km east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon

May 29, 2024 5:00 p.m. - 1,280 km east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)

May 30, 2024 5:00 a.m. - 1,655 km east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)

— Gaea Katreena Cabico