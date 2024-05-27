‘Aghon’ leaves 7 injured, thousands affected

In this handout photo taken on May 26, 2024 and released on May 27, 2024 by the Philippine Coast Guard, children are evacuated from a flooded area by coast guard personnel in Lucena, Quezon Province, amid heavy rain brought by Typhoon Aghon.

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Aghon (international name: Ewiniar) has affected nearly 20,000 people and injured seven, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Monday.

NDRRMC reported that Aghon, the country’s first cyclone this year, impacted 19,373 people in CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol region and Eastern Visayas.

Around 5,343 people were displaced after Aghon brought heavy rain and strong winds to eastern Philippines. Of those, 2,162 individuals sought temporary shelter in evacuation centers, while 3,181 stayed with relatives or friends.

Seven people in Bicol region were injured by trees toppled by Aghon.

The NDRRMC said it has provided assistance amounting to P1.9 million to affected residents.

In a post on X, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the government has distributed over P1.2 million in humanitarian assistance, and prepared more than P3 billion worth of standby funds and prepositioned goods.

“We can expect our agencies to continue supporting each community and ensuring the well-being of our people,” Marcos said in Filipino.

Aghon was last spotted over the coastal waters of Casiguran in Aurora, with peak winds of 140 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 170 kph.

The typhoon is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday afternoon or evening. — Gaea Katreena Cabico