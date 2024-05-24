^

Nation

Zamboanga dealer busted for P8.1-M worth of shabu, 'linked’ to dealers in other provinces

John Unson - Philstar.com
May 24, 2024 | 5:35pm
Zamboanga dealer busted for P8.1-M worth of shabu, 'linkedâ�� to dealers in other provinces
Map of Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur
Wikimedia

COTABATO CITY— Plainclothes policemen seized before dawn Friday P8.1 million worth of shabu from a dealer in Zamboanga City who reportedly has contacts in other southern provinces.

Radio reports here on Friday morning quoted Brig. Gen. Bowenn Joey Masauding, director of the Police Regional Office-9, as saying that shabu dealer Jul-Akmad Abbo Eling was immediately detained after selling almost one and one-fourth kilo of shabu, worth P8.1 million, to non-uniformed policemen during an entrapment operation in Upper HB Home, Barangay Sinunuc in Zamboanga City.

The sting that resulted in the arrest of the 36-year-old Eling and confiscation from him of P8.1 million worth of shabu was assisted by the office of Mayor John Dalipe, chairperson of the multi-sector Zamboanga City Peace and Order Council, according to Region 9 police officials.

Local executives in the Bangsamoro region, who are overtly supporting the government's anti-narcotics campaign, told reporters that Eling was touted as an accomplice of the now-detained drug den operator Wajid Ibrahim Galib. Galib was entrapped in an uptown area in Cotabato City last March 9 by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Galib, 63, a public school teacher who hails from Tawi-Tawi, and two his two accomplices, John Lloyd Fernandez Compaña, 23, and the 25-year-old Ridzwan Ismael Abdulgani, are now being prosecuted by PDEA-BARMM in a court in Cotabato City.

Tipsters who helped PDEA-BARMM entrap Galib more than two months ago said on Friday that he is a friend of Eling and that they met clandestinely in Zamboanga City whenever he went home to Bongao, the capital town of Tawi-Tawi.

vuukle comment

BARMM

PDEA

ZAMBOANGA CITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Malabon partners with DBP

Malabon partners with DBP

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
The local government of Malabon and the Development Bank of the Philippines have entered into an agreement to strengthen projects...
Nation
fbtw

Repair work on 2 bridges to take 2 years – MMDA

By Ghio Ong | 20 hours ago
Repair work on the EDSA-Guadalupe and Lambingan bridges would take at least two years, acting Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Romando Artes said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
DICT working on PNP data breach

DICT working on PNP data breach

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Containment of the recent data breaches of Philippine National Police systems is still ongoing, according to the Department...
Nation
fbtw
Muntinlupa barangay captain slain

Muntinlupa barangay captain slain

By Nillicent Bautista | 20 hours ago
A barangay chairman in Muntinlupa City was shot dead on Wednesday night by two unidentified men on a motorcycle.
Nation
fbtw
Medialdea refutes Marcos&rsquo; claims on Yolanda inaction

Medialdea refutes Marcos’ claims on Yolanda inaction

By Edith Regalado | 20 hours ago
Former executive secretary Salvador Medialdea yesterday refuted President Marcos’ claims that the past administrations...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lower water allocation set for Metro Manila next month

Lower water allocation set for Metro Manila next month

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
The National Water Resources Board will further cut the water allocation for Metro Manila starting on June 1 by one cubic...
Nation
fbtw
SC: Gadon guilty of gross misconduct anew

SC: Gadon guilty of gross misconduct anew

By Daphne Galvez | 20 hours ago
The Supreme Court has again penalized disbarred lawyer Larry Gadon, this time for gross misconduct for committing perjury...
Nation
fbtw
Luzon, Visayas grids on red alert as supply drops

Luzon, Visayas grids on red alert as supply drops

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 20 hours ago
The Luzon grid was placed on red alert yesterday after power supply fell below consumer demand due to reduced capacities of...
Nation
fbtw
Davao City cop chief relieved over drug killings

Davao City cop chief relieved over drug killings

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 20 hours ago
After two months of assuming the post as Davao City police chief, Col. Richard Bad-ang was relieved from his post yesterday...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with