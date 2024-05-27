Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for May 27 due to 'Aghon'

Parents and students of Fortune Elementary School in Marikina City brave heavy rains on the second day of in-person classes on Aug. 23, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units (LGU) and schools on Monday suspended classes due to the inclement weather brought by Typhoon Aghon (international name: Ewiniar).

As of 8 a.m., Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 has been raised in parts of eastern Luzon as the typhoon continued to move away from the Philippines, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

The following are the LGUs and schools which suspended its classes on Monday:

Taguig - Pre school to senior high school, public and private schools

Las Piñas City - All levels, public and private schools

Malabon City- All levels, public and private schools

Aurora - All levels private and public schools

Gapan, Nueva Ecija - All levels, public and private schools

Laurel, Batangas - All levels, public and private schools

Tanauan, Batangas - All levels, public and private schools

Sto Tomas, Batangas – K12 to ALS, private and public schools

Carmona, Cavite - All levels, public and private schools

Laguna - All levels, public and private schools

Quezon- All levels and government work except for those in the health services, peace and order and disaster response.

Tagaytay City - All levels, public and private schools

Schools

Barangay Sacred Heart (Quezon City) - Public schools

Barangay San Vicente (Quezon City) - San Vicente Elementary School

PAGASA said that Aghon is expected to strengthen further over the next two days as it travels northeastward across the Philippine Sea.

It may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday afternoon or evening as a typhoon. — with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico