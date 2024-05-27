^

Headlines

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for May 27 due to 'Aghon'

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 27, 2024 | 10:50am
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for May 27 due to 'Aghon'
Parents and students of Fortune Elementary School in Marikina City brave heavy rains on the second day of in-person classes on Aug. 23, 2022.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units (LGU) and schools on Monday suspended classes due to the inclement weather brought by Typhoon Aghon (international name: Ewiniar).

As of 8 a.m., Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 has been raised in parts of eastern Luzon as the typhoon continued to move away from the Philippines, according to state weather bureau PAGASA. 

The following are the LGUs and schools which suspended its classes on Monday:

  • Taguig - Pre school to senior high school, public and private schools
  • Las Piñas City - All levels, public and private schools
  • Malabon City- All levels, public and private schools 
  • Aurora - All levels private and public schools
  • Gapan, Nueva Ecija - All levels, public and private schools
  • Laurel, Batangas - All levels, public and private schools
  • Tanauan, Batangas - All levels, public and private schools
  • Sto Tomas, Batangas – K12 to ALS, private and public schools
  • Carmona, Cavite - All levels, public and private schools
  • Laguna - All levels, public and private schools
  • Quezon- All levels and government work except for those in the health services, peace and order and disaster response.
  • Tagaytay City - All levels, public and private schools

Schools

  • Barangay Sacred Heart (Quezon City) - Public schools 
  • Barangay San Vicente (Quezon City) - San Vicente Elementary School

PAGASA said that Aghon is expected to strengthen further over the next two days as it travels northeastward across the Philippine Sea.

It may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday afternoon or evening as a typhoon. — with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico

vuukle comment

AGHON

AGHONPH

WALANG PASOK
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
First Black Fil-Am to represent Philippines in Miss Universe

First Black Fil-Am to represent Philippines in Miss Universe

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 3 days ago
A Black Filipino-American model from Bulacan won this year’s Miss Universe Philippines.
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;PDEA leaks&rsquo; probe not behind Zubiri ouster &ndash; Chiz

‘PDEA leaks’ probe not behind Zubiri ouster – Chiz

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Senate President Francis Escudero has categorically denied that the investigation on the so-called Philippine Drug Enforcement...
Headlines
fbtw
Aghon intensifies, makes 8 landfalls

Aghon intensifies, makes 8 landfalls

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
Severe Tropical Storm Aghon is expected to intensify into a typhoon before it leaves the Philippine area of responsibility...
Headlines
fbtw
Department of Agriculture chief completes &lsquo;dream team,&rsquo; biggest in agency history

Department of Agriculture chief completes ‘dream team,’ biggest in agency history

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
The “dream team” of Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. is already complete, with 26 undersecretaries...
Headlines
fbtw
Vietnamese fishing vessels in West Philippine Sea increasing in number

Vietnamese fishing vessels in West Philippine Sea increasing in number

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 day ago
As if constant harassment from the China coast guard were not enough, Filipino fisherfolk now have to deal with the increasing...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Chiz favors affordable annulment over divorce

Chiz favors affordable annulment over divorce

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Instead of supporting House Bill 9349 – the proposed Absolute Divorce Act, which the House of Representatives approved...
Headlines
fbtw

Workers air alarm over rising terrorist financing cases

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Aside from continuing human rights violations, the Center for Trade Union and Human Rights (CTUHR) is alarmed over increasing terrorist financing cases being filed against labor leaders.
Headlines
fbtw
Lagman hopeful Senate leadership change may benefit economic Cha-cha

Lagman hopeful Senate leadership change may benefit economic Cha-cha

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
Latest developments in the Senate could bring about changes in the way the House of Representatives-approved economic Charter...
Headlines
fbtw
Government eyes land owned by Chinese drug lords

Government eyes land owned by Chinese drug lords

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
The government is open to going after billions of pesos worth of privately owned lands acquired by alleged Chinese drug dealers,...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Purchase of new VCMs a decision of entire government

‘Purchase of new VCMs a decision of entire government

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
The purchase of new vote-counting machines (VCMs) to be used in the May 2025 midterm elections was not the sole decision of...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with