No shortage of medical oxygen supply seen â€” FDA

MANILA, Philippines — The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said the Philippines still has enough supply of medical-grade oxygen as the country experiences a resurgence in COVID-19 infections.

The drug regulator granted licenses to around 30 manufacturers of medical oxygen in the past month, bringing the number of licensed manufacturers to 81, FDA Director General Eric Domingo said in an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel.

Thirty medical facilities were also allowed to manufacture oxygen for their own use.

“So far, the manufacturing capability and supply capability of our manufacturers, less than 50% has been used. We’re confident that we’re not going to have a big problem with our oxygen supply,” Domingo said.

Domingo also reminded the public to not buy oxygen tank if they do not need it.

“Although we need it when we have respiratory illness, it can also be toxic and harmful if not used properly, especially at such high concentrations. So do not use it haphazardly at home… A doctor’s prescription is needed,” he said.

Last week, World Health Organization country representative Rabindra Abeyasinghe said the Philippines needs to secure sufficient oxygen supply because some countries with surges driven by the Delta variant have struggled with shortage of oxygen tanks.

Rising COVID-19 infections, partly driven by the Delta variant, is once again putting pressure on hospitals in the Philippines.

In the Philippines, 216 cases of the hyper contagious Delta variant have been so far detected.

The country is battling one of Southeast Asia’s worst COVID-19 outbreaks, with over 1.68 million infections reported since the start of the pandemic. — Gaea Katreena Cabico