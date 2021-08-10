




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Non-police personnel shouldn't be allowed to carry guns, lawmaker says
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat.
The STAR/Edd Gumban

                     

                        

                           
Non-police personnel shouldn't be allowed to carry guns, lawmaker says

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - August 10, 2021 - 5:51pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — In the wake of the shooting of a civilian by a village watchman, a lawmaker Tuesday said that only police personnel should be allowed to carry firearms amid the strict enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila. 



This comes after the Manila Police District reported that authorities nabbed Cesar Panlaqui for the shooting of Eduardo Geñoga, reportedly a scavenger, who was found dead with a gunshot to the body along Tayuman street.





In a statement, Rep. Ruffy Biazon (Muntinlupa) said non-police personnel acting as force multipliers should not be allowed to carry guns during lockdowns as they lack training on proper firearm use.



READ: DILG directs probe into barangay tanod's shooting of man in Tondo



“Enforcement multipliers like barangay tanods are not fully trained on proper firearms use and discipline, so in order to avoid incidents like these, carrying of firearms by non-police personnel even if licensed, should not be allowed during imposition of quarantine,” he said.



“Pandemic control measures mean dealing with the general population, not criminals. There is a strong likelihood that there will be a violation of curfew, mask-wearing, and other pandemic measures by citizens, but these do not require the use of deadly force."



The police organization has been clear in its stance to support force multipliers, or third-party civilians from the private sector tasked with assisting police enforcement. The PNP earlier backed President Rodrigo Duterte's calls to arm civilians volunteering against crime. 



Barangay tanods, private security guard, and other enforcement personnel outside of the PNP are among the "force multipliers" tapped to assist in the implementation of quarantine rules in Metro Manila and other parts of the country.



Data from the PNP showed that between Friday — the first day of ECQ in the capital region — and 4 a.m. on Saturday, police apprehended, fined, and warned 20,511 citizens for violations of public health and safety guidelines in the so-called NCR Plus bubble.



The lawmaker added that regardless of the outcome of the investigation, “it is strongly recommended to adopt and enforce a policy to take an inventory of who among those given assignments in the enforcement of pandemic control measures are licensed to own, possess, and carry firearms.”



“This will enable accountability to be immediately ascertained,” he said.



Suspect already in police custody, PNP says



In a separate statement, the Philippine National Police assured a thorough investigation into the fatal shooting of a man who was reportedly suffering from mental illness in Manila over the weekend.



Based on the initial report from MPD, Panlaqui gunned down victim Eduardo Geñoga, who was allegedly making noise during curfew hours in Tondo. 



Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, said Panlaqui was already in the custody of the Manila Police District with formal charges already on the way.



The PNP chief also ordered police commanders to make sure that no barangay tanods would be allowed to carry guns especially in the enforcement of the quarantine rules. 



"Our police are also preparing the appropriate cases to hold the barangay tanod responsible for killing one of our compatriots," Eleazar said in Filipino. 



"Among the things to be investigated is why this barangay tanod has a gun and whether it is registered. If the investigation shows that the gun confiscated from Panlaqui is not registered, he will face additional charges of illegal possession of firearm," he added.



Not the first time 



Abuse and other human rights violations by cops enforcing quarantine rules has been well-documented over the coronavirus-induced community quarantines, many of which were denied by police and ultimately went unsolved. 



RELATED: 'By the book': A look at quarantine incidents and police operational procedures 



In April 2020, Quezon City police manning a quarantine checkpoint shot to death Winston Ragos. A year later, Darren Manaog Peñaredondo, an alleged quarantine violator in Cavite, died after being force to do 300 rounds of pumping exercises.



Eleazar on Tuesday was careful to remind law enforcers of the rules of engagement and other operational procedures of the PNP, especially that thousands of policemen have been deployed to enforce the quarantine rules.



"The incident in Manila has nothing to do with the implementation of the curfew but just the same, we remind our personnel to always observe our protocols especially in dealing with civilians, particularly in the enforcement of the ECQ in Metro Manila and other areas," said Eleazar.



“In the enforcement of minimum public health safety standards and ECQ rules in Metro Manila, we always remind our law enforcers to observe maximum tolerance on quarantine violators. Accosting violators should not lead to the use of force,” he added.



Though the PNP takes action in cases of high-profile killings perpetrated by cops, it continues to drag its feet in the alleged murders of activists and other lower-profile cases involving police.



Police leadership then points to past cases as proof that lapses on the part of cops are "promptly addressed," but continue to deny what critics say is a culture of violence and impunity within the police organization. 



In most cases of police abuse, Eleazar routinely appeals to the public to let the investigations take their course before making conclusions on the incidents. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      LOCAL GOVERNMENT UNITS
                                                      MANILA POLICE DISTRICT
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      PNP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo in talks with Pacquiao for 2022 elections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo in talks with Pacquiao for 2022 elections


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo revealed that she has also engaged in “exploratory talks” with Sen. Manny Pacquiao...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DILG waiting for clarification on 'withdrawn' authority to distribute cash aid amid ECQ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DILG waiting for clarification on 'withdrawn' authority to distribute cash aid amid ECQ


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The President did not identify the LGU so we can’t act unless there is a specific and clear instruction," DILG spokesman...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Outdoor exercises now prohibited in NCR &mdash; MMDA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Outdoor exercises now prohibited in NCR — MMDA


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
"[The Metro Manila Council] also passed a resolution this afternoon that it is the last time to leave the house even though...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Russia's Gamaleya applies for emergency use of one-shot COVID-19 vaccine
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Russia's Gamaleya applies for emergency use of one-shot COVID-19 vaccine


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The country's Food and Drug Administration said the Gamaleya Research Institute has applied for emergency use authorization...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHR investigating tanod's fatal shooting of curfew violator
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHR investigating tanod's fatal shooting of curfew violator


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Human Rights said it is investigating the Manila barangay watchman’s shooting of a curfew violator...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Vaccination sites set up in 63 college campuses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vaccination sites set up in 63 college campuses


                              

                                 18 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Sixty-three higher education institutions in the Philippines now serve as vaccination sites, with Metro Manila having...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Nuisance' posters behind false info on vaccination, initial NBI findings show
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Nuisance' posters behind false info on vaccination, initial NBI findings show


                              

                                 39 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Social media posts spreading rumors on vaccination and distribution of cash aid were done by "nuisance" criminals, according...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHR probing kidnap-slay of online seller in Nueva Ecija
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHR probing kidnap-slay of online seller in Nueva Ecija


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Human Rights on Tuesday said it launched an inquiry into the kidnap and killing of a 35-year old woman...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Unvaccinated US citizens warned vs non-essential trips to Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Unvaccinated US citizens warned vs non-essential trips to Philippines


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Manila joined 64 other nations under the said status, per an Aug. 9 travel health notice by the Centers for Disease Control...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Isko Moreno&rsquo;s future party slams Duterte for &lsquo;politicizing&rsquo; cash aid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Isko Moreno’s future party slams Duterte for ‘politicizing’ cash aid


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The future political party of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno hit President Rodrigo Duterte for “politicizing” the distribution...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with