




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
'Fabian' intensifies as it moves west northwestward
This satellite image shows Severe Tropical Storm "Fabian" (In-fa) which PAGASA said slightly intensified on the morning of July 20, 2021
RAMMB

                     

                        

                           
'Fabian' intensifies as it moves west northwestward

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 20, 2021 - 1:31pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — PAGASA on Tuesday said Severe Tropical Storm "Fabian" (In-fa) slightly picked up strength, bringing an increasing likelihood for storm signal to be raised in Batanes and Babuyan Islands. 



The weather bureau in its 11 a.m. bulletin said Fabian was last seen at 960 km east northeast of extreme northern Luzon. 



It now packs 100 kilometers per hour peak winds, and gusts of up to 125 kph. 



Fabian, the sixth storm to enter the Philippines this year, now moves west northwestward at a speed of 10 kph.



Weather forecasters said it is still unlikely to bring heavy rainfall in the country. But the development could see Batanes and Babuyan Islands soon under Signal No. 1. 



"Residents and disaster managers [are] advised to continuously monitor the tropical cyclone bulletins," PAGASA said.



These areas will also experience monsoon rains in the next 24 hours from the southwest monsoon enhanced by Fabian and a typhoon outside the country: 



    
	
  • Metro Manila
    • 
	
  • Ilocos Region
    • 
	
  • Cordillera Administrative Region
    • 
	
  • Zambales
    • 
	
  • Bataan
    • 
	
  • Pampanga
    • 
	
  • Cavite
    • 
	
  • Batangas
    • 
	
  • Occidental Mindoro
    • 
	
  • Northern Palawan, including Calamian and Cuyo Islands
    • 
	
  • Batanes
    • 
	
  • Babuyan Islands       
    • 




Rough to very rough seas will also be felt over the seaboards of Batanes and Babuyan Islands, as well as over the western seaboard of Palawan (including Kalayaan and Calamian Islands), and Occidental Mindoro (including Lubang Islands).



"Sea travel is risky for small seacrafts over these waters," the agency said. "Mariners without the proper experience should immediately seek safe harbor."



Fabian is now seen to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Friday evening or early Saturday morning. 



Forecast Position 



    
	
  • Wednesday morning: 725 km northeast of extreme northern Luzon 
    • 
	
  • Thursday morning: 500 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
    • 
	
  • Friday morning: 425 km north northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
    • 
	
  • Saturday morning: 485 km north of Itbayat, Batanes or West of Taipei City, Taiwan (Outside PAR)
    • 



                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PAGASA
                                                      SEVERE TROPICAL STORM
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 What we know so far about the Delta variant of COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What we know so far about the Delta variant of COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
How transmissible is the Delta variant? Are vaccines effective against this form of COVID-19. Here are answers to some questions...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nograles: Cusi group reaching out to Koko, Pacman
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nograles: Cusi group reaching out to Koko, Pacman


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The camp of Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi continues to reach out to Senators Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ chief: VP not immune from suit
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ chief: VP not immune from suit


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
A vice president is not immune from legal action, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fabian intensifies; flood alert raised
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fabian intensifies; flood alert raised


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The state weather bureau warned residents of western Luzon yesterday of possible floods and landslides due to monsoon rains...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Fabian' nears severe tropical storm category
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Fabian' nears severe tropical storm category


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
'Fabian' may leave the PAR on Tuesday evening or on early Wednesday morning.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Fabian' intensifies as it moves west northwestward
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Fabian' intensifies as it moves west northwestward


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The weather bureau in its 11 a.m. bulletin said Fabian was last seen at 960 km east northeast of extreme northern Luzon....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US defense chief visiting Philippines for talks with senior officials &mdash; Pentagon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US defense chief visiting Philippines for talks with senior officials — Pentagon


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
This comes hours after President Rodrigo Duterte in a prerecorded address aired Monday night said that the extension...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lorenzana: Chinese navy ship spotted near Palawan left promptly to avoid incident                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lorenzana: Chinese navy ship spotted near Palawan left promptly to avoid incident


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Duterte noted in Filipino that the Chinese navy ship and five Chinese fishing vessels challenged in the area were "easy to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eid al-Adha: Duterte praises sacrifice; Robredo highlights shared humanity
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eid al-Adha: Duterte praises sacrifice; Robredo highlights shared humanity


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
"This day is a celebration of faith and its ability to endow us with the courage to meet any challenge," Robredo said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila administers 1 million COVID-19 vaccines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila administers 1 million COVID-19 vaccines


                              

                                                                  By Jose Rodel Clapano |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Manila city government has administered more than one million vaccines since it started its vaccination rollout against...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with