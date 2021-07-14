




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Philippines sees 3,806 new coronavirus infections
Devotees are assisted by members of the Hijos del Nazareno while reminding them of the strict compliance to health protocols as they wait in line to enter the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila for the first Friday of the month devotion Mass on July 2, 2021. Other members of the faithful settle to hear Mass at the Plaza Miranda as the church only accommodates 50% of its seating capacity to maintain social distancing inside the church.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                     

                        

                           
Philippines sees 3,806 new coronavirus infections

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 14, 2021 - 4:00pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Wednesday reported 3,806 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,485,457.








Travel ban extended; more vaccines coming 





— Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Herd immunity in 2021 a 'big challenge' with just 3.2% fully vaccinated so far
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Herd immunity in 2021 a 'big challenge' with just 3.2% fully vaccinated so far


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Over 3.5 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since the government launched its inoculation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte accepts apology from World Bank
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte accepts apology from World Bank


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has accepted the apology of the World Bank over reports indicating the poor performance of Filipino st...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines receives 1M more Sinovac vaccine doses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines receives 1M more Sinovac vaccine doses


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The arrival of the shipment comes as several local governments suspend the second dose vaccination of Sinovac recipients as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OCTA discourages getting third dose of COVID-19 jabs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OCTA discourages getting third dose of COVID-19 jabs


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The OCTA Research Group is discouraging the public from getting a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines, citing the lack of clinical...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dutertes top Pulse Asia survey: 28% pick Sara for president, 18% pick Rodrigo for VP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dutertes top Pulse Asia survey: 28% pick Sara for president, 18% pick Rodrigo for VP


                              

                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
More than a quarter, 28%, of respondents in a Pulse Asia survey in June would have voted for Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines welcomes US support for 2016 arbitral award, reaffirmation of MDT
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines welcomes US support for 2016 arbitral award, reaffirmation of MDT


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 52 minutes ago                              


                                                            
During the Special ASEAN-US Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Wednesday (Manila time), Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sara&rsquo;s Hugpong to back President Duterte&rsquo;s vice-presidential bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sara’s Hugpong to back President Duterte’s vice-presidential bid


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Hugpong ng Pagbabago said that it will back President Rodrigo Duterte’s vice-presidential bid should he push through...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gov't told: Hold solon responsible over getting 4 COVID-19 vaccine shots
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gov't told: Hold solon responsible over getting 4 COVID-19 vaccine shots


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"This is where we see the abuse of power by government officials on the unequal distribution of vaccines," said Bantay Bakuna...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DILG pushes raps vs officials for destruction of protected watershed areas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DILG pushes raps vs officials for destruction of protected watershed areas


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
“Despite repeated warnings from the government, these establishments continue to build infrastructure in the area. This...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHR welcomes decision to allow children 5 and above outdoors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHR welcomes decision to allow children 5 and above outdoors


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The recent decision by the government's pandemic task force allowing children to go outdoors will help maintain their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with