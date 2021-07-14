Philippines sees 3,806 new coronavirus infections
MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Wednesday reported 3,806 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,485,457.
Active cases: 44,408 or 3% of the total
Recoveries: 6,296, pushing total to 1,414,817
Deaths: 140, bringing total to 26,232
Travel ban extended; more vaccines coming
The government's pandemic task force has extended the ban on travelers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates and Oman until July 31, Malacañang announced.
The ban, which was set to expire on July 15, was first implemented by the task force to prevent the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus. Local authorities have so far detected 19 cases of the variant in the country.
The task force is also recommending the inclusion of travelers from Indonesia to those banned from entering the Philippines, according to Health Secretary Francisco Duque III. The Southeast Asian nation is battling a new devastating outbreak that authorities say is driven by the Delta variant of COVID-19.
The Philippines received a shipment of one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech this morning as supplies dwindle in the country. Another 1.5 million vaccines from the Chinese manufacturer are expected to arrive on July 17.
Meanwhile, 250,800 vaccines developed by US biotech company Moderna are expected to arrive tomorrow.
— Bella Perez-Rubio
