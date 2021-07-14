Philippines sees 3,806 new coronavirus infections

The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

Devotees are assisted by members of the Hijos del Nazareno while reminding them of the strict compliance to health protocols as they wait in line to enter the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila for the first Friday of the month devotion Mass on July 2, 2021. Other members of the faithful settle to hear Mass at the Plaza Miranda as the church only accommodates 50% of its seating capacity to maintain social distancing inside the church.