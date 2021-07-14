




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Philippines receives 1M more Sinovac vaccine doses
The Sinovac Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is prepared for mass vaccinations at a makeshift clinic on a football field in Surabaya, East Java, on July 6, 2021, as the Southeast Asian nation battles an unprecedented wave of new infections.
AFP/Juni Kriswanto

                     

                        

                           
Philippines receives 1M more Sinovac vaccine doses

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 14, 2021 - 9:09am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines received a shipment of one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech on Wednesday as supplies dwindle in the country.



The arrival of the shipment comes as several local governments suspend the second dose vaccination of Sinovac recipients as supplies from the national government run out.





The Chinese pharmaceutical firm has so far shipped 13 million CoronaVac doses to the country since February. Of the total, 11.1 million doses were purchases by the national government, one million doses were donated by Beijing, and 900,000 doses were procured by local government units and the private sector.



Additional 1.5 million Sinovac vaccine doses are expected to arrive on July 17.



Last week, Sinovac submitted a request to allow its COVID-19 vaccine in children aged three to 17 in the country.



Over 3.5 million people or 3.2% of the country’s 109 million population have completed vaccination since March. Meanwhile, more than 9.6 million—or 8.8%—of Filipinos have received the first of two doses. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 OCTA discourages getting third dose of COVID-19 jabs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OCTA discourages getting third dose of COVID-19 jabs


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The OCTA Research Group is discouraging the public from getting a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines, citing the lack of clinical...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dutertes top Pulse Asia survey: 28% pick Sara for president, 18% pick Rodrigo for VP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dutertes top Pulse Asia survey: 28% pick Sara for president, 18% pick Rodrigo for VP


                              

                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
More than a quarter, 28%, of respondents in a Pulse Asia survey in June would have voted for Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Megaworld vaccinates 95% of office-based employees
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Megaworld vaccinates 95% of office-based employees


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Following the company’s rollout of its free vaccination program for employees and stakeholders last week, Megaworld...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lorenzana questions satellite photos of sewage dumped in West Philippine Sea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lorenzana questions satellite photos of sewage dumped in West Philippine Sea


                              

                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
"While we are confirming and verifying these wastes being dumped in the WPS, we consider such irresponsible acts, if true,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte VP bid meant to scare critics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte VP bid meant to scare critics


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Almost a week after saying that he was “sold” on the idea of running for vice president next year, President Duterte...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte accepts apology from World Bank
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte accepts apology from World Bank


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has accepted the apology of the World Bank over reports indicating the poor performance of Filipino st...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec to ban handshaking, kissing, PDA during campaign
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec to ban handshaking, kissing, PDA during campaign


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Elections will ban handshaking, kissing and other gestures with physical contact during the campaign for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 4.2 million Pinoys experience hunger in past 3 months &ndash; SWS
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
4.2 million Pinoys experience hunger in past 3 months – SWS


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
About 4.2 million Filipino families experienced involuntary hunger at least once in the past three months, the latest Social...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WHO downgrades alert level for Theta variant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WHO downgrades alert level for Theta variant


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The World Health Organization has downgraded the classification of Theta or the P.3 variant first detected in the Philippines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US chief medical advisor urges more support for Filipino scientists, institutions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US chief medical advisor urges more support for Filipino scientists, institutions


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dr. Anthony Fauci gave the keynote address at the 43rd annual scientific meeting of the National Academy of Science and Technology...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with