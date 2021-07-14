Philippines receives 1M more Sinovac vaccine doses

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines received a shipment of one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech on Wednesday as supplies dwindle in the country.

The arrival of the shipment comes as several local governments suspend the second dose vaccination of Sinovac recipients as supplies from the national government run out.

The Chinese pharmaceutical firm has so far shipped 13 million CoronaVac doses to the country since February. Of the total, 11.1 million doses were purchases by the national government, one million doses were donated by Beijing, and 900,000 doses were procured by local government units and the private sector.

Additional 1.5 million Sinovac vaccine doses are expected to arrive on July 17.

Last week, Sinovac submitted a request to allow its COVID-19 vaccine in children aged three to 17 in the country.

Over 3.5 million people or 3.2% of the country’s 109 million population have completed vaccination since March. Meanwhile, more than 9.6 million—or 8.8%—of Filipinos have received the first of two doses. — Gaea Katreena Cabico