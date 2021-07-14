Pandemic task force recommends ban on travelers from Indonesia

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s pandemic task force has recommended the inclusion of travelers from Indonesia to those banned from entering the Philippines, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said Wednesday.

“We are just waiting for an answer from the Office of the President but the IATF has already recommended that Indonesia be included in the list of country that we initially imposed a travel ban [on],” Duque said during a briefing.

The Southeast Asian nation is battling a new devastating outbreak that authorities say is driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19. Studies suggest the variant spreads more quickly and appears to have stronger resistance to vaccines than other forms of COVID-19.

Malacañang announced Wednesday the pandemic task force has once again extended the ban on travelers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The ban, which was set to lapse in July 15, will stay in place until July 31. It was enforced to keep out the Delta variant, which originated from India.

Local health authorities have so far reported 19 cases of the Delta variant in the Philippines.